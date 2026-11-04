The system is cracking — and the only people who’ll thrive are the ones who saw it coming. 🎙️🌍🔥

The Macro Butler returns to Discourse With Christian (with Christian White from Marbella Media for a wide-ranging, no-filter conversation on the slow-motion collapse of trust in Western institutions — and how to position before the reset arrives.

Here’s the map:

🗳️ The Kabuki midterms — why blue or red changes nothing, why Washington needs a foreign enemy to distract from a dire economy, and why gridlock through 2028 is the base case.

⚔️ The war cycle goes global — a renewed Iran campaign, Europe lurching toward direct war with Russia, and Asia (Korea, Taiwan) as the next flashpoint, in a world where a $20,000 drone now humbles a billion-dollar fleet.

🇪🇺 Europe in flames — riots from France to Switzerland, Lagarde’s exit, and the Le Pen election that Brussels may never allow.

🥇 The currency reset — why cash and government bonds are the trap, and why real assets (gold, silver, commodities, quality equities) get redenominated into whatever comes next.

🏘️ Build your community — food security, resilience, and the online and local networks that outlast collapsing institutions.

As The Macro Butler puts it: every tyrannical, corrupted bureaucracy in history has failed — and when it does, the power returns to the people.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. But a genuinely bright light at the end of the tunnel.

🎧 Watch the full conversation on Discourse With Christian now.

Are you preparing for the reset — storing resilience, owning real assets, building community — or still waiting for Washington to save you? 👇

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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