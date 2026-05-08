The Macro Butler joined Cris Sheridan from Financial Sense Wealth Management for a deep dive into the great global decoupling already underway between China and the West — and why investors are massively underestimating its inflationary consequences.

From semiconductors becoming the new strategic commodity controlled by only a handful of players, to the coming supercycle in oil, copper, nickel, wheat, gold and critical resources, this discussion explores why the next decade will be defined by supply shortages, geopolitical fragmentation, and structurally higher commodity prices.

https://www.financialsense.com/podcast/21645/10000-gold-2030-laurent-lequeu-commodity-supercycle?sidToken=23e28071690f9999be5f4e17c8a1ff1ca9f024621dbbe2161a946f7004ac0149&tValue=dc9b60a1f83c1377f3b02b319747b910072fd321f6715173d1303071eea24a59

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