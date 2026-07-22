🎙️🔥The Macro Butler joined The Financial Sense Podcast to deliver the macro calls that Wall Street’s AI cheerleaders would prefer you didn’t hear:

🤖 The US-China AI race just got more complicated. Moonshot’s Kimi K3 is the latest reminder that Chinese AI is not catching up — it has arrived. Western AI profitability assumptions are built on a moat that Beijing is systematically filling in, one open-source release at a time.

📈 The AI IPO parade is the classic peak signal. When every venture-backed AI startup rushes for the exit simultaneously, the smart money isn’t buying the narrative — it’s selling it to the FOMO retail crowd still reading last quarter’s headlines.

🌍 Geopolitical rivalry is rewiring trade and technology. The decoupling isn’t coming — it’s already restructuring supply chains, export controls, and capital flows in ways the consensus has barely begun to price in.

🛢️ Oil is coiling for $100+. Iran Season 2 is very much in production, the Russia-Ukraine war keeps hitting refineries, and the geopolitical premium the market erased in June is quietly reloading.

Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Listen to the full episode on The Financial Sense Podcast — before the next headline does the repricing for you.

https://www.financialsense.com/podcast/21730/chinas-ai-surge-and-100-oil-laurent-lequeus-warning-us-big-tech?sidToken=59f18fecef92231e4c9244b4b20605253a5b701d38aa02036ae388bb76f91069&tValue=53df7280de0e1c6cc5cfc2ec73902deaaa0e979f61b67e7a13404180ee74e77d

Are you still long AI at peak valuation — or are you already positioned for what comes next? 👇

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