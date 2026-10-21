“The current hard-asset consolidation is an opportunity of a lifetime ahead of a global currency reset.” 🥇🥈🔥

The Macro Butler sits down with Metals and Miners (Gary Bohm) to make the call the consensus is too nervous to make: the pullback in gold, silver, and the miners isn’t a top — it’s a generational entry point. While the crowd frets over every red candle, The Macro Butler lays out why this consolidation is exactly what precedes the next leg of the hard-asset bull market.

Here’s the thesis:

🥇 Gold’s correction is nearly done — a weekly close above $4,000 confirms the bottom, and the structural drivers haven’t gone anywhere.

🥈 Silver and the miners are the asymmetric play — the higher-beta exposure the consensus keeps underpricing just as the setup gets most attractive.

🏛️ The macro backdrop is rocket fuel — $40 trillion in US debt, a global currency reset starting in Europe and Japan, and a war cycle with no off-ramp.

💰 Why hard assets win — when paper promises break, currencies are reset, capital migrates to what can’t be printed, frozen, or defaulted on.

Consolidations shake out the weak hands. They don’t end bull markets — they fuel them.

🎧 Watch the full Metals and Miners interview now.

Are you accumulating the hard-asset dip — or will you be chasing the next leg after the weak hands are gone? 👇

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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