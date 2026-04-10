On Day 2 of the Epic Ceasefire of the war that was won on Day 1 — and is therefore presumably now won twice — The Macro Butler is back on Piggo’s Trading Desk , and he didn’t come to make friends with Wall Street.

On the menu today: how to survive Episode 2 in financial markets, why commodity producers are about to become the new Magnificent 7 while AI stocks contemplate their life choices, and why the SpaceX IPO — that glittering rocket-shaped wealth transfer vehicle being lovingly promoted by Wall Street’s finest banksters — deserves considerably more skepticism than enthusiasm.

🎙️ Pull up a chair. Pour something strong. Take notes.

👉 Watch now — because while the Empire negotiates its ceasefire and prepares its next move, the smart money is rotating. Has yours? 🛢️🥇

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.