Could a global sovereign debt crisis trigger the next great commodity bull market? 🏛️💥🥇

The Macro Butler is back on Piggo’s Trading Desk for a deep dive into the single most underpriced risk in markets today — and the assets built to survive it. He connects the entire chain, from the bond market to the barrel:

🏛️ The sovereign debt crisis has begun — surging Treasury yields, Japan and Europe drowning in debt, and the uncomfortable truth that “endless borrowing” always ends the same way.

🥇 From bonds to gold, silver, and hard assets — why capital is already migrating out of paper promises and into the things that can’t be printed, defaulted on, or frozen with a keystroke.

🌾 Wheat, fertilizer, and the coming food-inflation squeeze — the agricultural chokepoints the consensus keeps ignoring.

🛢️ Oil, diesel, and winter inflation — with the diesel crack spread at record highs, the energy story is only getting started.

💧 Water scarcity, data centers, and preparing for chaos — because the smart money prepares; it doesn’t fight the cycle.

As The Macro Butler puts it: Prepare, don’t fight.

Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full conversation on Piggo’s Trading Desk now.

Is your portfolio built on government IOUs — or on the hard assets that survive when confidence breaks? 👇

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

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If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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