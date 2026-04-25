The Macro Butler is back on Piggo’s Trading Desk — and this time, the supply chain crisis has already reached the bedroom. 😳

From jet fuel to condoms — to automotive parts, the global supply chain is breaking down with the creative enthusiasm of a war that was won in the first hour.

And Europe? Europe is heading straight into Energy Lockdown this summer, which is a fancy bureaucratic term for “we have no fuel and we’re very sorry.”

But The Macro Butler didn’t stop at the doom. He also delivered the blueprint for what it would actually take to Make America Great Again — for ALL Americans, not just the plutocrats marinating in the Washington swamp.

🎙️ Pull up a chair. This one covers everything from empty shelves to empty promises.

👉 Watch now — because when condoms and jet fuel run out simultaneously, you know the world has gotten seriously out of hand. 🛢️😂

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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