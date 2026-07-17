The Macro Butler is back on Piggo’s Trading Desk — and the war cycle just went global. 🔥⚔️

He deliver the macro playbook for a world where every theatre of conflict is simultaneously escalating and every commodity tied to war is repricing higher. The full briefing covers:

⚔️ Middle East Season 2 — ceasefire cancelled, Hormuz mines intact, Iranian oil in limbo, and oil prices reloading for the next leg higher.

Eastern Europe — Ukraine striking deep into Russia, Patriot missile factories opening in Kyiv, NATO committing to 5% defence spending, and the war of attrition showing no sign of a negotiated exit.

🛢️ The Investment Thesis — own everything you need to conduct a war: energy producers, commodity miners, defence manufacturers. The sector rotation into undervalued war-cycle producers has barely begun.

💵 Dollar dynamics, Red Sea disruption, energy security, and the commodity supercycle — all connected, all accelerating.

🎧 Watch the full episode on Piggo’s Trading Desk — before the next escalation does the pricing for you.

Are you positioned for the war cycle — or still waiting for the soft landing that isn’t coming? 👇

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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