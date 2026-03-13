The Macro Butler is back at Piggo’s Trading Desk — and this time, the conversation goes far beyond oil.

From the inevitable shortages sweeping everything from crude to food to petrochemical-derived products, to a bond market sending yields higher while the King Dollar tightens its grip on every other fiat currency on the planet — this is the macro briefing that connects every dot Wall Street’s cheerleaders are professionally incentivized to leave unconnected. Interesting times demand sharp minds.

Pull up a chair. 🎙️

👉 Watch now. Because what comes next is already in the data — if you know where to look.

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