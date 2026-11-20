What happens when the AI boom collides with war, energy scarcity, and a changing monetary system? 🎙️💥📉🔥

The Macro Butler returns to Piggo’s Trading Desk for a wide-ranging deep dive with Tony and Derek — connecting the dots the consensus keeps leaving unconnected:

🤖 Nvidia, Anthropic & the circular capital flows — can tomorrow’s AI revenues ever justify today’s infrastructure spend? Customer concentration, financing structures, and the question nobody on Wall Street wants asked.

🇨🇳 China, Taiwan & the chip supply chain — the blockade rehearsal and the semiconductor chokepoint at the heart of the global economy.

🛢️ Iran, Ukraine & energy security — the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, war spending, and the data-centre power crisis driving electricity costs.

🥇 Gold & silver — central-bank demand, sovereign debt, and capital rotating out of paper claims into physical assets.

The central question: are markets pricing the physical and geopolitical risks propping up the entire AI economy — or ignoring them?

🎧 Watch the full conversation on Piggo’s Trading Desk now.

Is the AI economy built on revenues that can’t arrive — and risks nobody’s pricing? Find out before the market does. 👇

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