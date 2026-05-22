Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, The Macro Butler returned to Piggo’s Trading Desk for another completely “peaceful and non-controversial” conversation.

From the foreign interests quietly steering American politics behind the curtain, to the magical world of Washington stock market manipulation helping plant the seeds of the next American Civil War, nothing was off limits.

We also explored the coming Taiwan Strait showdown, the economic shockwave from the Strait of Hormuz closure, the looming risks of global food shortages — and wrapped things up with a special warning on how not to become exit liquidity in the future SpaceX IPO circus.

If you still think 2026 is a normal macro cycle… this interview is for you.

🎥 Watch now before another “totally unexpected” geopolitical event arrives 15 minutes before market open.

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