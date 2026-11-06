The midterms are over — but the real reckoning for markets, debt and the currencies is just beginning. 🎙️🗳️📉🔥

The Macro Butler returns to Piggo’s Trading Desk to cut through the post-election noise: Democrats took Congress and the Senate, markets swung high and low, and nothing that actually matters has changed. The Macro Butler connects every thread the consensus keeps ignoring:

🗳️ Gridlock, taxes, and the deficit that doesn’t care who won — why America’s real problem runs deeper than blue or red, and why 1970s-style stagflation is the destination.

📉 Post-election volatility — taxation uncertainty, immigration and labour tensions, and the shifting electoral map from Texas outward.

🤖 AI, data centres, and the China tech war — the capex boom meeting the energy wall.

🛢️ Energy & oil supply constraints — the infrastructure squeeze feeding inflation no rate hike can touch.

🥇 Gold’s technical levels, the currency reset, and real assets — why owning a fixed promise to receive currency is the trap, and owning productive assets, commodities, and durable cash-flow companies is the escape.

The Macro Butler’s central argument: distinguish between a paper claim on a depreciating currency and an asset that retains value as the ground shifts beneath it.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full conversation on Piggo’s Trading Desk now.

Do you own promises — or assets? Because only one survives the reset. 👇

Are you preparing for the reset — storing resilience, owning real assets, building community — or still waiting for Washington to save you? 👇

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

Learn the principles behind:

📈 Investing & Portfolio Building

🌍 Economics & Market Cycles

💡 Smarter Financial Decision-Making

Whether you’re starting your investment journey or looking to sharpen your financial knowledge, The Macro Butler gives you the framework to think differently about money.

👉 Start Learning Now

https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/

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