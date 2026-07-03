The Macro Butler pulled up a chair on Piggo’s Trading Desk — and America’s 250th birthday came with some uncomfortable truths. 🎆

He delivered three macro calls that cut through the fireworks.

First: can deep-sea mining save the US from its critical mineral dependency on the very adversaries it is trying to contain — or is it another decade away from mattering?

Second: gold has bottomed — and with Eastern Europe escalating, the Middle East ceasefire subscription requiring weekly airstrikes to remain nominally intact, and Taiwan moving from background risk to front-page headline, the Eternal Bullion’s next catalyst is not a question of if but when.

Third: oil is next — war-driven shortages, and demand that continues to outnumber supply in a world where every peace deal comes with a drone strike attached mean the geopolitical premium has not disappeared — it has simply gone on sale.

Just the macro playbook the consensus is still too comfortable to price in.

🎧 Watch now — before the next escalation turns today’s entry point into tomorrow’s missed opportunity.

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