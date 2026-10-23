If government bonds are supposed to be the safest asset in the system — who’s still buying them, and what happens when that confidence cracks? 🎙️🏛️📈🔥

The Macro Butler returns to Piggo’s Trading Desk to dismantle the most dangerous assumption in finance: that sovereign debt is “risk-free.” He maps the changing structure of global bond markets and where capital flees when the faith breaks.

Here’s the thesis:

🏛️ Who’s still buying — banks, insurers, and institutions remain forced buyers of fixed income, even as inflation, deficits, and geopolitics shred the risk-free myth.

💱 The Western currency reset — The Macro Butler’s framework for a world where financial contracts quietly lose purchasing power while quality equities, precious metals, and productive real assets reprice higher.

💵 Why the dollar stays strong anyway — the least-dirty-shirt paradox, even as confidence in Western currencies deteriorates.

🇪🇺 Europe’s sovereign-debt time bomb — capital controls, CBDCs, and the vulnerabilities the consensus refuses to price.

🥇 Where capital rotates next — out of bonds, into stocks, commodities, precious metals, and select semiconductors — with a potential market and commodity bottom penciled in for late October to early November 2026.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full conversation on Piggo’s Trading Desk now.

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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Whether you’re starting your investment journey or looking to sharpen your financial knowledge, The Macro Butler gives you the framework to think differently about money.

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