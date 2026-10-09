Rising bond yields, persistent inflation, and a debt-soaked West — is the great rotation finally here? 🎙️📈🔥

The Macro Butler returns to Piggo’s Trading Desk for a wide-ranging deep dive into the forces reshaping markets heading into the end of 2026. The Macro Butler connects every thread the consensus keeps ignoring:

📈 The long end is where it matters now — why surging bond yields, Western government debt, and the possibility of more Fed rate hikes are the defining macro story, not the rate cuts Wall Street keeps praying for.

🏢 Higher refinancing costs are coming for the overleveraged — debt-addicted businesses that borrowed cheap and now face the bill.

🔄 The rotation into resilience — out of paper promises and into energy producers, refiners, commodities, and the financially sound companies that actually generate free cash flow.

⚔️ Geopolitical instability — US-China tensions, Taiwan, political uncertainty, and the crisis scenarios the market refuses to price.

🥇 Why corporate balance sheets — and hard assets — are the new flight to safety in a world where “risk-free” no longer means what it used to.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full conversation on Piggo’s Trading Desk now.

Are you positioned for surging yields and the rotation into resilience — or still holding the overleveraged trade that worked when money was free? 👇

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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