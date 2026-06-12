The Macro Butler joined Piggo’s Trading Desk for a tour of the globe’s most combustible macro themes — and pulled precisely zero punches.

The US seizing Iranian frozen assets to foot the repair bill for its Middle Eastern vassal states. A Taiwan Strait blockade and what it actually means for the semiconductor food chain — Intel versus Nvidia, dissected without the Wall Street cheerleading.

And the SpaceX IPO: why the smartest play isn’t buying the hype but stepping aside and letting the profitable celestial underdogs — think Sirius XM Holdings — do the heavy lifting while everyone else queues for the rocket that may never land in the black.

🎧 Watch now — before the next headline makes yesterday’s consensus look even more expensive.

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