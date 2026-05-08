The Macro Butler is back on Piggo’s Trading Desk — and this time, he brought history. 📚⚰️

While Washington blows trillions on weapons and Medicaid bureaucracy, China is quietly winning the AI race by doing something radical: actually investing in infrastructure and its own people. Revolutionary concept, apparently.

The uncomfortable truth nobody in Washington wants to hear?

💰 The real MAGA playbook: invest in average Americans and the nation’s extraordinary natural resources — not plutocrats and Pentagon contractors

🏛️ From Rome to Spain to Britain — every empire collapsed the same way. The US is now lining up with impressive precision to join that distinguished list of fallen plutocracies

This isn’t doom. This is history rhyming so loudly you can hear it from Beijing.

🎙️ Pull up a chair. This one connects 2,000 years of imperial collapse to your portfolio — and tells you exactly where to stand when the music stops.

👉 Watch now — because understanding why empires fall is the most valuable investment research you’ll ever consume. 🛢️💡

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.