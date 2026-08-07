Are rising debt, escalating war, and tightening energy markets setting the stage for the next commodity supercycle? 🛢️🥇🔥

The Macro Butler is back on Piggo’s Trading Desk for a wide-ranging deep dive into the macro forces the consensus keeps underestimating. The Macro Butler connects every dot that matters for the rest of 2026 and beyond:

🛢️ Oil & energy security — the Strait of Hormuz, the SPR at a 40-year low, the Panama Canal, and why the geopolitical premium the market erased is quietly reloading.

💣 The sovereign debt crisis — Treasury yields, $40 trillion in debt, Japan as the canary in the coal mine, and why “endless borrowing” is a myth on borrowed time.

🥇 Gold & the great rotation — why capital is moving out of overpriced financial assets and into precious metals, industrials, electrification, and the commodities that actually build things.

🚀 From space infrastructure to global shipping — the full map of where the smart money is positioning while the crowd chases yesterday’s trade.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full conversation on Piggo’s Trading Desk now.

Are you positioned for the commodity supercycle — or still waiting for the consensus to notice it’s already begun? 👇

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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