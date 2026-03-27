The Macro Butler is back on Piggo’s Trading Desk — and he didn’t come to spare Washington the truth.

From navigating the greatest oil disruption in modern history to uncovering the last remaining investment opportunities in a world on fire, this is the interview where no question was too dangerous and no answer too polished.

US LNG supply chains, regime change in Washington, and why Making America Great Again apparently forgot to include actual Americans — it’s all on the table.

🎙️ Pull up a chair. Pour something strong. Take notes.

👉 Watch now — because while the Empire burns, the smart money is already moving. Will yours?

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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