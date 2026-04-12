After 6 weeks of “Epic Fury,” The Macro Butler went on air with Philippe Labrecque on Radio VM to break down what most investors still don’t get:

⚔️ Why this isn’t just a war—but a proxy conflict shaping the global cycle

🌍 How accelerating war cycles are rewriting the rules of markets

🪙 Why gold and commodities are entering a new structural bull phase

⚠️ And how spreading shortages are setting the stage for “Tremendous Trump Stagflation”

If you want to understand where markets are really heading—not where headlines say they are—this one is for you.

🎧 Full interview (in French)

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