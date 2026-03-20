The Macro Butler sat down with Junus Eu from The Building Financial Podcast to deliver a masterclass in not losing your shirt: investing, he explained, is really just adulting with a roadmap.

You figure out where you are in the business cycle — think of it as financial GPS — and suddenly you know exactly which assets to own. No crystal ball required, just the ability to read the map without driving off a cliff. Chaos is just opportunity in disguise, and the investors who survive it are simply the ones who knew where they were standing before the floor disappeared.

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