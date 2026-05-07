Fresh off the plane from China, The Macro Butler landed straight on The Contrarian Capitalist Podcast— and what he saw in the Middle Kingdom will change the way you think about the next decade.

While the Empire wages holy wars and drowns in stagflation, China is already living in the future — AI-powered, decoupled from the West, and quietly positioning itself to thrive in exactly the kind of chaotic world that Washington just accidentally created.

This is the interview that connects the dots:

🤖 China’s AI revolution — it’s not coming, it’s already here

🌏 The great decoupling — and why it’s irreversible

📈 How China wins while the West burns

🎙️ Pull up a chair. This one will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the world’s next superpower.

👉 Watch now — because understanding China isn’t optional anymore. It’s the most important macro trade of the next decade.

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.