The Macro Butler joined The Time Compass Show with Bud Leiser to explain — in plain English — why this is shaping into the biggest supply-chain and commodity shock of modern history.

⚠️ Higher oil prices

⚠️ Food shortages

⚠️ Collapsing trust in governments & institutions

Most investors still think this is temporary. It isn’t.

Watch this interview to understand why precious metals and high-quality equities are the ultimate survival assets in the financial and geopolitical storm now unfolding.

🎥 Don’t miss this one.

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