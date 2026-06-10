The Macro Butler was back on The Time Compass Show with Bud Leiser!

We break down why the world is approaching a major inflection point in the price of everything REAL: 🥇 Gold, 🥈 Silver, 🛢️ Oil, and critical commodities.

As wars intensify, shortages spread, and governments drown in debt, the next crisis may not be in stocks—it may be in the bond market itself.

Discover why a sovereign debt crisis could send the U.S. dollar soaring against other fiat currencies while simultaneously collapsing against the assets and resources people actually need to survive an era of Trump Stagflation.

📈 The biggest opportunities of the decade are forming.

📉 The biggest risks are hiding in plain sight.

🎥 Don’t miss this one.

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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