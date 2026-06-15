The Macro Butler pulled up a chair on The Time Compass Show with Bud Leiser to dismantle the week’s most dangerous myths before the rest of the world had finished its coffee. Another Hormuz MOU — another peace deal with the shelf life of a campaign promise.

Kevin Warsh’s FOMC debut: why his much-anticipated entrance will confirm, like the ECB and Bank of Japan before him, that the Fed has become a purely decorative institution in the age of Trump Stagflation.

And private credit fund freezes rapidly curing investors of the illusion that “alternative” means “accessible” — and sending them straight back to the only asset class that has never needed a redemption gate, a press release, or a central banker’s blessing: gold and precious metals.

No hopium. No soft landings. Just the macro playbook the consensus is still too comfortable to price in.

🎧 Watch now — and decide what’s actually in your portfolio before the next gate closes.

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