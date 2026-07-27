The Macro Butler is back on The Time Compass Show with Bud Leiser — and three charts just told you everything you need to know about H2 2026. 🥇⚡⚔️

🥇 Gold’s $4,000 level — the line in the sand that matters. The dip buyers showed up, the seasonal weakness is over, and the Eternal Bullion is coiling for its next move higher. The question is no longer whether gold breaks out — it’s whether you’re positioned before it does.

⚡ China’s strategic silver buying — the signal nobody is talking about. Beijing doesn’t accumulate precious metals for decoration. When China buys silver at scale, it is telling you something about its industrial strategy, its monetary hedging, and its timeline for what comes next.

⚔️ Taiwan risk is rising — and the market is not pricing it. Xi’s 2027 modernisation deadline is now twelve months away, the PLA just test-fired a nuclear missile into the Pacific, and the Empire’s munitions stockpiles are depleted. The Strait of Taiwan is the next chokepoint the consensus hasn’t yet added to its risk premium.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook that history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full episode on The Time Compass Show — before the next headline forces you to react instead of position.

Are you ahead of these three catalysts — or still waiting for the consensus to catch up? 👇

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