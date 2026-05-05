Interview with Turkiye's Diplomacy 05.05.2026

The Macro Butler returned to Türkiye’s Diplomacy with Umar Tasleem to break down a world running on fumes—tight oil and gas markets, looming food shortages as the real catalyst for regime change, and the ever-reliable “Washington swamp” doing its part to erode trust.

The takeaway? In times of war and dysfunction, tangible assets don’t just shine—they become the only game in town.

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