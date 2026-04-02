Sandwiched perfectly between April Fools’ Day and Good Friday — the two most theologically appropriate bookends for a conversation about Operation Epic F**k-Up — The Macro Butler sat down with Umar Tasleem on Türkiye’s A News to deliver what can only be described as 10 minutes of uncomfortable arithmetic.

Thirty-two days into a war won comprehensively on Day 1, the real economic damage is now impossible to ignore: oil shortages, supply chain chaos, and a Truth Social account that is the world’s most destabilizing financial instrument.

The Tremendous Trump Stagflation — that masterpiece of unintended economic policy — is spreading with the enthusiasm of a doctrine nobody asked for and everyone is now paying for.

The Macro Butler, ever the dutiful messenger, explained it all.

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Mar 27

After 28 years navigating macro chaos — from geopolitical shocks to the Covid era — and more than two years building The Macro Butler independently through inflation, war, and monetary disorder…

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