Interview with Turkiye's Diplomacy 16.07.2026

The Macro Butler is joined Umar Tasleem on Türkiye’s Diplomacy to answer the three questions the financial media refuses to ask out loud:

💰 Who is actually paying for the Empire’s Middle East excursion? It’s not the government — it’s the consumer, the taxpayer, and every household whose grocery bill, energy cost, and mortgage payment has quietly absorbed the war premium nobody officially declared.

🛢️ What are the real impacts for consumers? A 20% Hormuz toll, renewed airstrikes, collapsing ceasefire subscriptions, and oil prices reloading for the next leg higher — the “energy relief” of June was a promotional offer with a very short expiry date.

🚫 Sanctions have never worked — and never will. Twenty-seven rounds of European sanctions against Russia have produced the highest Russian LNG sales to Europe on record over the past six months. The data doesn’t lie, even when the policy does.

The war is inflationary. The sanctions are counterproductive. And the consumer is picking up the tab.

📺 Watch the full interview on Türkiye’s Diplomacy with Umar Tasleem.

Are you still pricing in a soft landing — or are you ready to read the actual bill? 👇

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