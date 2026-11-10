Interview with Türkiye’s Diplomacy 11.03.2026

The US midterms are over — but what did they really change? Nothing that matters. 🎙️🗳️🔥

The Macro Butler returns to Türkiye’s Diplomacy with Umar Tasleem to decode the November 3rd US midterm elections — and why, blue or red, the trajectory of the Empire doesn’t change:

🗳️ The Democratic sweep of Congress — and why “gridlock until 2028” is the only guaranteed outcome, as both parties discover they agree on just one thing: the need for more wars abroad to distract from a dire economy at home.

⚔️ The war cycle after the vote — why the post-election window points to escalation, not peace, from Iran to Ukraine and North Asia.

🏛️ The deeper truth — that neither party serves the average citizen, and real change will come not from Washington but from the collapse of trust in its institutions.

🥇 What it means for your wealth — why the midterms accelerate the march toward stagflation, the currency reset, and the real assets that survive it.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

📺 Watch the full interview on Türkiye’s Diplomacy with Umar Tasleem now.

Are you still waiting for an election to fix the system — or positioning for what comes after the system? 👇

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