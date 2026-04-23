Interview with Turkiye's Diplomacy 23.04.2026

The Macro Butler stepped into the spotlight with Umar Tasleem on Türkiye’s Diplomacy (A News) to unpack the Hormuz Strait drama—where supply shocks meet central banks that suddenly look more decorative than decisive. We broke down why the road ahead points to global stagflation, and why investors are now stuck choosing between shiny metals and actually profitable companies—because trust in public institutions is quickly becoming the scarcest asset of all.

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