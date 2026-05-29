Interview with Turkiye's Diplomacy 28.05.2026

The Macro Butler returned to Türkiye’s Diplomacy with Umar Tasleem to decode the latest episode of the US-Iran “Waiting for Godot” peace negotiations — where diplomacy moves slower than oil inventories disappearing from global storage tanks. 🌍⛽

We discussed:

⚠️ Why global oil shortages are spreading faster than policymakers admit

⚠️ How China is tightening mineral exports feeding the Western war machine

⚠️ Why Beijing is quietly strengthening economic alliances with Russia and ASEAN

⚠️ And how the Middle Kingdom is positioning itself for the next phase of global economic dominance while the Empire remains busy printing debt and exporting democracy by missile subscription package.

Meanwhile, markets still believe inflation is “transitory.”

History may have other plans. 📉🔥

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