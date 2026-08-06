Interview with Turkiye's Diplomacy 06.08.2026

The Macro Butler is back on Türkiye’s Diplomacy — and the Empire’s Middle East “victory” just revealed its punchline. 🎙️🔥

The Macro Butler joined Umar Tasleem to connect the dots the Western media refuses to draw:

⚔️ The first achievement of the Empire’s Middle East excursion? Handing more control of the Strait of Hormuz to the very regime it set out to topple on Hour 1 of Day 1. A war declared won at the start, now delivering the exact opposite of its stated objective — with a toll attached.

🏜️ Trust in the GCC is evaporating faster than water in the Saudi desert — as the Gulf states quietly recalculate whether the Empire’s security umbrella is worth the premium.

Europe has already begun conscription — drafting its youth to prepare for the next phase of its war against Russia, all while marching toward an inevitable sovereign debt default it refuses to name.

And China? Watching from the sidelines as the Empire depletes its weapons stockpiles in two simultaneous wars — financed by issuing T-bills to its own pensioners. The most patient player at the table doesn’t need to move. It just needs to wait.

📺 Watch the full interview on Türkiye’s Diplomacy with Umar Tasleem.

Are you positioned for the sovereign debt reckoning — or still trusting the “endless borrowing” myth? 👇

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