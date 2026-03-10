Interview with Turkiye's Diplomacy 10.03.2026

The Macro Butler joined Umar Tasleem on Türkiye’s Diplomacy (A News) for a friendly post-mortem on the economic “benefits” of Operation Epic Fury—because, as it turns out, this “minor excursion” is proving to be a slightly less “very small price” for consumers around the world.

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