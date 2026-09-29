Interview with Türkiye's Diplomacy 09.29.2026

From Washington to the Strait of Hormuz — who really controls the energy game, and who pays the price? 🎙️🛢️🔥

The Macro Butler is back on Türkiye’s Diplomacy with Umar Tasleem to decode the forces reshaping energy markets that the consensus can no longer afford to ignore. From Washington’s political decisions to the escalating tensions across the Middle East, Laurent connects the dots between geopolitics, energy, and your wealth:

🔥 Who really controls the energy game? — the chokepoints, the blockades, and the powers quietly deciding what the world pays at the pump.

💸 Who pays the price when geopolitics collides with economics? — spoiler: it’s the consumer, the taxpayer, and every household absorbing a war premium nobody officially declared.

📉 What it means for inflation, markets, and your wealth — why the diesel squeeze, the closed corridors, and the draining reserves feed straight into the Trump Stagflation no rate hike can touch.

🥇 Where the smart money shelters — the hard assets that thrive when the energy war reprices everything.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

📺 Watch the full interview on Türkiye’s Diplomacy with Umar Tasleem now.

Are you positioned for an energy shock the consensus keeps pretending is over — or still waiting for the ceasefire that never holds? 👇

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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