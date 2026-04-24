The Macro Butler joined Junus Eu on The Building Financial Podcast to break down Investing 101—why starting early beats being “smart,” how compounding quietly does all the heavy lifting, and why investors raised in crises learn risk management first and returns later.

In short: fewer buzzwords, more reality—and a reminder that time in the market still beats timing it (even if nobody wants to hear it).

Learn To Earn…

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