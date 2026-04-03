Is the US Dollar Collapse Imminent?

Is the “Petro-Yuan” really about to replace the “Petro-Dollar”? 📉

The Macro Butler breaks down the complex reality of global reserve currencies and why China might not want the crown just yet.

“The curse of being the manager of the global reserve currency...”

Watch the full analysis on the future of USD and BRICS nations.

Special Thanks to Piggo’s Trading Desk

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Mar 27

After 28 years navigating macro chaos — from geopolitical shocks to the Covid era — and more than two years building The Macro Butler independently through inflation, war, and monetary disorder…

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