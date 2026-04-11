The Week That It Was…

The first full week of Q2 was marked by holiday disruptions across Asia and Europe, with China’s Qingming Festival and Easter Monday reducing market activity. For active investors, the focus was on March CPI data in both the U.S. and China—the first inflation readings reflecting the impact of recent geopolitical tensions on energy and consumer prices. February core PCE and the March FOMC minutes provided additional, albeit backward-looking, insights into inflation trends and policy thinking. Earnings season began quietly, with limited S&P 500 reporting; however, results from Exxon Mobil and Constellation Brands drew attention for signals on energy profitability and consumer behaviour.

In a gesture of festive goodwill befitting the Easter Weekend, the Empire and its Zionist ally have delivered a seasonal gift to southern Iran in the form of at least 25 heavy airstrikes on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone — one of Iran’s most significant oil infrastructure hubs. Marun, Karoun, Bandar Imam, Amir Kabir, and Razi petrochemicals, along with the Fajr 1 and 2 power plants, have all received the Empire’s compliments, with large columns of smoke rising over the complex in what the Ministry of Victory will no doubt classify as a precision demonstration of overwhelming success. The strikes arrive, with impeccable timing, on a holiday weekend traditionally associated with resurrection — though what rises from the ashes of Iran’s petrochemical infrastructure will likely not be what the architects of Operation Epic F**k-Up had in mind. The oil price, already well acquainted with the concept of Easter miracles, is expected to respond accordingly. He is risen. So is Brent crude.

https://farsnews.ir/Maryam_Saheb_Mohammadi/1775288041098378189/%D8%AD%D9%85%D9%84%D9%87-%D8%AF%D8%B4%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D9%85%D9%86%D8%B7%D9%82%D9%87-%D9%88%DB%8C%DA%98%D9%87-%D9%BE%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B4%DB%8C%D9%85%DB%8C-%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%87%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%B1

The strikes arrive, with impeccable timing, on a holiday weekend traditionally associated with resurrection — though what rises from the ashes of Iran’s petrochemical infrastructure will likely not be what the architects of Operation Epic F**k-Up had in mind. The oil price, already well acquainted with the concept of Easter miracles, is expected to respond accordingly. He is risen. So is Brent crude.

Iranian drones struck Kuwait’s power generation plants, water desalination facilities, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s Shuwaikh oil complex, and a government office complex — a single evening’s retaliation for the Empire’s Easter Weekend strikes on Iran’s Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone. No casualties were reported, which is the sole consolation available in an escalation that has extended the conflict to a country that was not, technically, a party to the original holy war. The puppet monarchies of the Gulf, toasted whatever the outcome, are receiving their invoice. It is arriving by drone, on a Sunday, without warning and without red lines — because the war that was won on Hour 1 of Day 1 has never recognised any.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/fire-erupts-kuwaits-shuwaikh-oil-sector-complex-after-drone-attack-state-news-2026-04-05/

Animated by the spirit of Easter and the Malthusian enthusiasm of his Zionist ally, ‘Satanhyahu’ , the Warmonger-in-Chief took to social media on Saturday to announce, with characteristic theological flourish, that “all Hell will reign down“ on Iran within 48 hours — “Glory be to God!” — a divine ultimatum delivered while the military of the Empire was quietly conducting a days-long search for an airman whose F-15E had been shot down by a country that has been comprehensively obliterated since Hour 1. The Defence Department maintained its customary silence about both the downed F-15E and the reported loss of an A-10 Warthog, because acknowledging that a decimated adversary is shooting down American aircraft would require revising the victory narrative that has sustained this enterprise for six weeks. The 10-day deadline — itself an extension of a 5-day deadline, suggesting that Iranian compliance operates on a sliding scale — is running out, while the US has simultaneously stripped nearly its entire inventory of JASSM-ER cruise missiles from the Pacific to deploy against a war it already won, leaving 425 available for every other conflict on earth, including the one over Taiwan that China is watching with considerable interest. The aura of invincibility, it appears, has developed some aerodynamic difficulties. Glory be to God.

For those whose attention span extends beyond the last five minutes of a TikTok scroll, a brief historical reminder: once upon a time in 2019, the current Warmonger-in-Chief presented himself to the American electorate as the Peace Maker-in-Chief — the man who would drain the swamp, end the forever wars, and deliver his citizens from the Neocon agenda that has reliably bankrupted the Empire in blood and treasure since 1945. That was, of course, before he launched Operation Epic F**k-Up, began sending troops into another Middle Eastern quagmire projected to cost trillions, and declined to release the Epstein files that might have explained which particular swamp residents he was actually protecting. The transformation from Peace Maker to Warmonger is, by any measure, a remarkable character arc — one that students of Washington’s revolving door of plutocratic self-interest will find entirely unsurprising, even if the voters who believed the original pitch do not. What would cause a man to change so much? The ancient answer, as always, is the same: follow the money, follow the files, and note carefully which promises evaporate the moment the Oval Office door closes behind them.

In a diplomatic masterstroke of breathtaking audacity, the Empire has instructed its puppet monarch of Bahrain to petition the United Nations to endorse the reopening of a strait that the Empire’s own war effectively closed — a request that China, displaying the Confucian gift for recognising the obvious, has declined to support with the enthusiasm one reserves for being asked to validate the arsonist’s insurance claim. The logic is, by any measure, spectacular: having launched a war next to the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, disrupted 20% of global oil supply, and spread energy shortages across a planet, the Empire now seeks multilateral legitimacy for undoing the consequences of its own actions — via a hereditary monarchy whose sovereign independence extends approximately to the edge of the American naval base it hosts. China’s veto, delivered without apparent irony, reflects the Confucian wisdom that the superior nation does not endorse the agenda of the power that created the crisis it now volunteers to resolve. The Strait remains closed to the ships of the Empire. The UN remains unpersuaded. The oil price has risen further like Jesus on Easter Sunday. And the depopulation agenda, that most ambitious of Washington and Tel Aviv’s strategic objectives, continues to price itself into every grocery bill, fuel receipt from Montevideo to Tokyo.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/bahrain-hopes-vote-revised-hormuz-resolution-friday-2026-04-02/

From the Oval Office, the ‘Theocrat-in-Chief’ summoned divine authority to sanctify Operation Epic F**k-Up. From his Easter pulpit, the Vicar of Christ delivered the Almighty’s unambiguous response: God rejects the prayers of those who wage war and turns His face from hands full of blood. The mystics have always taught that those who invoke heaven most loudly are often furthest from its grace.

In a world where theocrats of every denomination — whether they reside in Washington, Tel Aviv, or Tehran — compete to invoke the divine in service of decidedly earthly ambitions, the most radical act available to the ordinary human being remains the simplest: step away from the noise, gather with those you love, reflect on what truly matters, and remember that every dark chapter in history has eventually turned the page. Uncertainty is not the absence of a path forward — it is merely the condition under which that path must be found. It has always been found.

In the hallowed spirit of Easter, the Warmonger-in-Chief ascended unto Truth Social to describe the Iranian people as “crazy bastards“ and threaten to consign them to darkness and hell — a seasonal greeting that the Pope, having just reminded the world that God rejects the prayers of those with hands full of blood, will have received with considerable theological dismay.

The coin toss between Washington’s theocrat and Tehran’s theocrat as to which produces the more unhinged proclamations has become genuinely competitive — both convinced of divine approval, both unmoved by civilian suffering, and both apparently unaware that the most reliable definition of a crazy bastard is determined not by one’s enemies but by one’s mirror. The Malthusian theocrats of all denominations have, this Easter, achieved a rare moment of perfect symmetry. The rest of humanity is simply trying to have Easter lunch in peace.

While Persia hadn’t officially branded itself yet, and the US was still a distant geological idea minding its own tectonic business at the time of the stone age The Warmonger In Chief threatens to bring back Iran. However, the region that would later become Persia was already ahead of the curve, comfortably settling down, farming, and organizing society while much of Europe and the future United States were still perfecting the fine art of chasing dinner. In the Fertile Crescent, people had already figured out that planting seeds was more efficient than running after animals all day—a breakthrough that, one might say, saved a lot of cardio. As the Master might chuckle: ‘While some were inventing agriculture, others were still negotiating with mammoths.’

https://www.worldhistory.org/Persia/

In a Easter Monday press conference that will be studied by future historians alongside other great moments of geopolitical self-awareness, Donald Copperfield — fresh from threatening Iran with divine hellfire and apparently satisfied with six weeks of continuous hourly victories — announced his next career move: the presidency of Venezuela, the 51st state of the Empire, annexed with characteristic subtlety in early January. The Manipulator-in-Chief, displaying the linguistic confidence of a man who has mastered one language to debatable effect, assured the assembled press corps that he would “quickly learn Spanish” because he is, by his own assessment, “good at language.” One notes that the same multilingual genius is currently struggling to reopen a strait using English. The bunnies of the Rose Garden, summoned for the traditional Easter photo opportunity immediately following this announcement, were unavailable for comment but appeared appropriately bewildered. Venezuela, that sovereign nation currently experiencing the American colonization, has not yet been informed of the electoral calendar change. The oil, however — for that is always the oil — has noted the development with considerable interest. After Iran, Caracas. After Caracas, presumably, a strongly worded Truth Social post demanding that the Hormuz Straits open naturally.

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6392651982112 #FoxNews

The ancient oracles warned that the mightiest empires fall not by the sword of their enemies but by the whispers of those they trust. Donald Copperfield, it appears, has found his Delphic advisor in Satanyahu — a man whose personal obsession with Iran’s destruction has become the invisible hand guiding the Empire foreign policy toward an abyss that no Truth Social post can adequately illuminate. The mystical pattern is unmistakable: as the cokehead on high heels ruling in Kyiv sabotages Russian pipelines to frustrate The Warmonger In Chief’s peace overtures in Europe, Satanyahu calls to demand total war and reject every ceasefire in the Middle East — two men, on opposite ends of the Eurasian landmass, pulling the strings of the same puppet with the synchronised precision of those who hold leverage that dare not speak its name. The Epstein files, those sacred scrolls of Washington’s darkest secrets, cast their shadow over every capitulation. Meanwhile, the Abraham Accords — that crowning diplomatic achievement — crumble as Saudi Arabia has already forged a Middle Eastern NATO with Turkey and Pakistan to link its destiny to Beijing. The prophecy writes itself: Satanyahu, consumed by the same destructive fire he seeks to unleash upon Persia, will not save Israel — he will fulfil its most ancient tragedy. Donald Copperfield has not yet perceived that the hand holding his belongs to a man who serves no flag but his own. The Middle East is lost for the Empire.

Patience is the most formidable weapon of the wise. Napoleon expressed that same principle at Austerlitz with characteristic brevity: never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake. Russia and China, ancient civilisations with long memories and longer strategic horizons, need only hold their counsel, sustain Tehran’s endurance, and watch as the Empire severs the energy arteries upon which its own vassals depend. Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Europe — brought to their knees not by Moscow or Beijing but by Washington’s own hand — would represent the greatest strategic windfall in modern history, achieved without firing a single shot. The superior strategist does not defeat his enemy. He creates the conditions in which the enemy defeats himself. Washington is providing those conditions with remarkable generosity. Russia and China are not interrupting.

In a characteristically dramatic Taco Tuesday intervention, the Warmonger-in-Chief has magnanimously decided to postpone Armageddon for another two weeks — because apparently the holy war that was won on Hour 1 of Day 1 requires a brief intermission before its next act of decisive victory. The ceasefire, announced with the conviction of a man who has already extended one five-day deadline into ten days and one ten-day deadline into six weeks, resolves nothing, commits to nothing, and will likely last approximately as long as the previous deadline that was also going to be final. Iran remains undefeated, the Strait remains weaponized, the oil price remains elevated, and the troops of the Empire remain in hotels. But Armageddon has been rescheduled, which is something. The Ministry of Victory reports that this represents a major win. It has always been a major win.

Naturally, it took less than an hour for the ever-enthusiastic ‘Barbie Girl’ spokesperson of Donald Copperfield to declare victory, confidently announcing that the ceasefire—conveniently timed to last just long enough for everyone to rearm—was a resounding success for all involved.

Taking a step back and stripping the propaganda, the Empire calls it foreign aid. History calls it what it is: a $1 trillion investment in conflict zones, military alliances, and geopolitical chokepoints, distributed since 1946 with the charitable instincts of a defence contractor. The top five recipients tell the story with admirable clarity: Israel at $337 billion — Washington’s Middle Eastern spear point, now receiving $3.8 billion annually almost entirely in military form; Egypt at $199 billion — paid to stay in the American orbit and keep the Suez Canal cooperative; South Vietnam at $194 billion — Cold War nation-building that ended the precise moment Saigon fell, because development assistance that evaporates with strategic defeat was never development assistance; Afghanistan at $169 billion — Vietnam repeated in another century, complete with $2.4 billion in capital assets that were unused, abandoned, or destroyed, and a client state that lasted approximately eleven days after the last American flight out of Kabul; and South Korea at $128 billion — the one case Washington points to as a success, conveniently omitting that it was funded because it sat on the communist front line rather than because anyone in Washington had developed a sudden enthusiasm for K-Pop and Kimchi. Together these five absorbed 30% of all US foreign aid since World War II. None of them were poverty programmes. All of them were strategic investments — some of which, history notes with characteristic impartiality, did not perform as advertised.

https://usafacts.org/articles/which-countries-receive-the-most-aid-from-the-us/

The pattern, once visible, cannot be unseen: Israel, Egypt, and South Korea were paid to anchor the Empire’s influence in regions Washington could not afford to lose; South Vietnam and Afghanistan were funded as war theatres and client-state experiments that consumed hundreds of billions before collapsing with the punctuality of ventures that were never economically viable to begin with. Not one dollar of this was random, humanitarian, or driven by the milk of human kindness — it was military doctrine, containment strategy, and regime support dressed in the respectable clothing of foreign assistance. The United States government’s own descriptions of the programmes emphasise national security, regional stability, and influence — a candour that the word “aid” has always been deployed to obscure. Foreign aid is foreign policy with a philanthropic press release. The $1 trillion receipt, examined without sentiment, confirms that Washington has always known the difference. It simply preferred that everyone else did not.

The real lesson requires no interpretation: Washington does not distribute money out of excess compassion — it deploys capital where it wants control, influence, and strategic real estate. The same names reappear decade after decade not because their populations are uniquely deserving of American generosity, but because their geography is uniquely useful to American power. Aid is simply the cleaner word for financing alliances, subsidising wars, and maintaining imperial reach across regions that Washington cannot occupy by force alone — or can no longer afford to occupy at all, as Vietnam and Afghanistan demonstrated at a combined cost that would have funded several Marshall Plans with change to spare. When the strategic value is present, the money flows with remarkable consistency. When it disappears — as it did the moment Saigon fell and Kabul collapsed — so does the compassion, with a speed that no genuine humanitarian programme has ever managed to match. The $1 trillion receipt is not a record of American generosity. It is an invoice for American empire.

In a development that will surprise no student of geopolitical geography, Asia has discovered that being a loyal vassal of the Empire carries certain structural disadvantages when the Empire closes the world’s most critical oil chokepoint. Southeast Asia has already absorbed the first wave — price hikes across the region, long queues at petrol kiosks in Thailand and Malaysia as citizens raced to fill their tanks before governments quietly removed the price caps they had implemented in the opening hours of the Epic F**k-Up — a policy reversal that occurred with the speed of a finance ministry that had done the arithmetic. But the long-term casualties, as always, will be the Empire’s most devoted pupils: Japan, South Korea, and Singapore — three economies that not only import the overwhelming majority of their oil from the Middle East but have, with admirable imperial loyalty, neglected to develop either energy independence or domestic food production. Singapore, that gleaming monument to free trade and American imperialistic obedience, imports virtually every calorie its population consumes and produces not a single barrel of the oil that delivers those calories to its shores. The Persian Gulf monarchies, at least, sit on top of the oil. Singapore merely sits on top of the bill. The Empire’s most reliable allies have, once again, been positioned perfectly to absorb the maximum consequences of a war they are supporting behind the curtain. The vassal experience, it turns out, has not improved with age.

The great culling of Eurostan’s energy profligacy has begun, and the architects of managed scarcity in Brussels will note its arrival with quiet satisfaction. Slovenia has introduced mandatory fuel rationing, Italian airports are prioritising jet fuel for essential flights, and the European Union — that magnificent bureaucratic cathedral of regulated misery — has begun instructing its citizens to work from home, drive less, reduce speed, and consume less of everything, because the Strait of Hormuz, that providential chokepoint, has disrupted the 20% of global oil and gas flows upon which the continent’s industrial civilisation depends.

https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/eu-energy-crisis-rationing-dependency-hormuz-covid-lockdowns/

Europe entered this crisis with gas storage at a mere 30% capacity, dependent on Middle Eastern supply for 7% of its oil, 8.5% of its LNG, and as much as 40% of its jet fuel and diesel — a dependency that the Malthusian planners of Washington and Tel Aviv have now activated with surgical precision. Energy-intensive industries are adding surcharges of 30% merely to remain operational, production is contracting, and the stagflationary spiral that reduces both output and purchasing power simultaneously is performing exactly as the historical models predicted. The population has not yet grasped that the oil already in transit is merely delaying the ‘fuel reckoning’. What is currently presented as voluntary guidance will become mandatory restriction. The depopulation of prosperity has commenced. The first phase is always called an energy crisis.

https://www.celsiusenergy.net/p/european-natural-gas-inventories.html

Energy is the economy’s basement—so when it cracks, don’t be surprised if the whole house starts making weird noises. Europe seems to have entered that charming phase, where remote work and “mindful consumption” suddenly look less like lifestyle choices and more like early warning signals that the plumbing underneath is under serious pressure.

In a development that the Keynesian technocrats of Eurostan will classify as a failure of public communication rather than a failure of public policy, the citizens of Ireland and Greece have declined to accept higher energy prices with the stoic compliance their governments had apparently budgeted for. Ireland has achieved the remarkable distinction of internally immobilising up to half its own fuel supply — not through Middle Eastern hostilities but through the coordinated blockades of farmers, haulers, and transport operators who have shut down fuel depots in protest at energy costs that small businesses and agricultural operators describe, with some understatement, as unsustainable. The government has responded by deploying the Defence Forces, threatening legal consequences, and describing the protests as “national sabotage” — a characterisation that conflates the symptoms of a policy failure with an act of treason. Greece, meanwhile, has deployed thousands of tractors to block highways, border crossings, and major ports, demanding tax-free diesel and electricity price caps from a government whose marginal pricing structure has delivered European electricity market volatility directly to the wallets of farmers who cannot absorb it. The pattern across both countries is identical: energy costs rise, multiple sectors align in opposition simultaneously, and governments that refused to negotiate discover that the military is a considerably more expensive substitute for a policy response. The Energy Lockdowns of Eurostan have not yet been formally declared. The riots, however, have already begun.

https://www.reuters.com/world/protests-over-high-fuel-costs-clog-dublin-other-irish-cities-second-day-2026-04-08/

In the same Eurostan, effective immediately, the German Reich — has determined that young men aged 17 to 45 wishing to leave the country for more than three months must first obtain permission from the Bundeswehr Career Center, because nothing says “voluntary military service” quite like requiring state approval to take a gap year. The Military Service Modernization Act, which sounds considerably more benign than “we are quietly preparing a conscription infrastructure while insisting everything remains voluntary,” has moved restrictions previously reserved for declared states of war into permanent peacetime policy — a distinction the Ministry of Defence assures is entirely procedural, since approvals are almost always granted. Almost always. While Operation Epic F**k-Up drains American military capacity and the Ukrainian meat grinder continues its Malthusian harvest, Eurostan is ensuring its young men remain conveniently locatable, properly registered, and no more than one bureaucratic decision away from being told that their approval has, regrettably, been reconsidered. The Ministry of Peace reports that this is not conscription. It has always not been conscription.

https://www.euronews.com/2026/04/04/conscription-law-men-now-need-approval-for-trips-abroad

Everyone knows that the wise man does not leave his most precious possessions in a neighbour’s house — particularly when that neighbour has developed a habit of weaponizing the contents. The Bank of France, displaying a Confucian prudence that would make the ancient masters nod approvingly, has quietly repatriated 129 tonnes of gold from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to the considerably more Parisian safety of its own vaults — upgrading the bars to London Good Delivery standard while realising a capital gain of €13 billion in the process, transforming a €7.7 billion loss in 2024 into an €8.1 billion profit in 2025. The stated reason was bar standardisation. The unstated reason — that France has eliminated foreign custodial risk and consolidated full physical control over €140-150 billion of sovereign gold — requires no elaboration for anyone who has observed what happens to assets stored in New York when geopolitical relationships deteriorate. With global sovereign debt exceeding $310 trillion and central banks reduced to buying their own governments’ bonds, the migration of gold from foreign vaults to domestic ones is the oldest signal in monetary history: confidence is moving home before the storm arrives. The superior nation, Confucius might observe, does not wait for the neighbour to lock the door. It simply takes its gold back first.

https://www.rfi.fr/en/france/20260404-french-central-bank-nets-%E2%82%AC13bn-from-us-gold-sale-consolidates-reserves-in-paris

Trust, once broken, requires a generation to rebuild — and the freezing of foreign central bank assets has broken it with a thoroughness that no diplomatic communiqué can repair. The weaponisation of reserves has permanently altered the calculus of sovereign wealth management: no central bank can henceforth assume that assets held in New York, London, or Brussels are beyond the reach of political expediency. France has drawn the appropriate conclusion. Others are drawing it quietly. Gold is rising not merely because inflation is accelerating or deficits are expanding, but because the world’s central banks have collectively recognised that the safest custodian of sovereign wealth is sovereignty itself. Capital, like the wise man of the ancient proverb, does not remain in a house whose master has demonstrated a willingness to change the locks.

In a development that the anti-gold consensus will inevitably misread as evidence that the metal is losing relevance, Russia has been selling approximately $2.4 billion of gold reserves to finance a war it cannot fund through international capital markets — because those markets, having weaponised themselves against Moscow, are no longer available for Moscow’s convenience. The irony is exquisite: the very sanctions architecture designed to cripple Russia has inadvertently produced the most compelling advertisement for gold’s monetary utility since Bretton Woods. When a nation is cut off from SWIFT, frozen out of foreign reserves, and denied access to international debt markets, it turns to the one asset that no sanctions regime can freeze, no executive order can confiscate, and no central bank can conjure from thin air. Russia is not selling gold because gold has failed. Russia is selling gold because gold is working — converting domestic holdings into liquidity with the quiet efficiency of an asset that has outlasted every currency, every empire, and every geopolitical architect who ever underestimated it. The broader trend remains unambiguous: central banks globally continue to accumulate while Russia liquidates under duress — a divergence that illustrates, with inadvertent precision, exactly why everyone else is buying what Moscow is reluctantly selling.

https://united24media.com/latest-news/russian-central-bank-drains-gold-for-the-first-time-since-2002-as-war-deficit-mounts-17188

While the Empire was busy negotiating a ceasefire in a war it created, decorated, and is now attempting to gift-wrap as a victory, Taiwan’s opposition leader Cheng Li-wun made a quiet pilgrimage to Beijing for what she herself described as a “journey for peace” — a phrase that, in the current geopolitical context, translates roughly as: we have noticed what happens to American allies, and we would prefer a different arrangement. The timing is, as always, impeccable. Having watched the Empire systematically alienate its Gulf vassals, deplete its missile stockpiles, remove its forces from the island, and demonstrate the full spectrum of its strategic planning capabilities over six weeks of Operation Epic F**k-Up, Taiwan’s opposition has apparently concluded that proximity to Beijing is preferable to dependency on Washington.

https://apnews.com/article/china-taiwan-kmt-visit-xi-trump-03e3a4a320cdd18152cf17639bf83be4

As Confucius might gently observe, the wise power need not wage war when patience and supply chains suffice: the Middle Kingdom, a diligent reader of Sun Tzu, understands that a quiet squeeze can achieve what armies cannot—especially when certain empires insist on turning trade routes into chessboards. While others experiment with “creative disruptions” in distant deserts, China watches nearby chokepoints with polite interest, knowing geography is the ultimate strategist. Meanwhile, the latest economic scrolls reveal a touch of irony: factory prices have finally stirred from their long slumber thanks to rising energy costs, nudging inflation upward just as consumer demand takes a courteous step back.

The true test of a company is not what the prices say, but what it can pass on. For Chinese corporates—as everywhere—the real game lies in transmitting higher costs to the consumer, and the spread between core CPI and core PPI quietly reveals how much pricing power still remains. In March, that spread stayed positive, but shrank to its lowest level since December 2020—an era when valuations were still lofty, just before the great reality check of 2021–2022 gently reminded investors that margins, like virtue, are easier preached than preserved.

Spread between China Core CPI & Core PPI (histogram); 12-months Fwd P/E of MSCI China (blue line).

The US service sector has delivered a March report of such exquisite stagflationary symmetry that even the most propagandistic Washington elite will struggle to reframe it as transitory. The ISM services index fell to 54 while the prices paid gauge surged to 70.7 — its highest since October 2022 — recording the largest single-month jump in nearly 14 years, an achievement comparable only to the manufacturing survey’s simultaneous deterioration, suggesting that Operation Epic F**k-Up is delivering its inflationary consequences to both sectors with admirable impartiality. Employment at service providers slumped 6.6 points to 45.2 — one of the largest monthly declines since the pandemic — confirming that the economy is achieving the rare distinction of simultaneously generating fewer jobs and higher prices. Companies, displaying the survival instincts of organisms that can read an energy bill, are stockpiling inventories against supply chain disruptions while reporting higher gas and diesel costs across virtually every industry. The ISM survey chair noted, with characteristic understatement, that the “predominant commentary” concerned the Iran conflict — which is a polite way of observing that a war won comprehensively on Hour 1 of Day 1 has, six weeks later, become the dominant variable in the American service economy. The stagflation that was never supposed to happen according to Wall Street finest is happening, on schedule, across every sector simultaneously.

After delivering an FOMC meeting about as insightful as yesterday’s weather report in the Sahara, the Fed minutes—released with their usual sense of urgency three weeks later—reveal an institution heroically torn between… everything. Cut rates if war crushes growth, hike them if oil fuels inflation—simple enough, except both are happening at once. Officials politely acknowledged that inflation may stay higher, growth may slow, unemployment may rise, and policy may need to go either way. In short, rates will fall… unless they rise. Meanwhile, Too Late JP keeps the rate parked around 3.6%, waiting for inflation to behave—because clearly, geopolitics has a strong track record of following central bank guidance.

https://www.scribd.com/document/1023734137/Fomc-Minutes-20260318#download&from_embed

In another thrilling data release—about as enlightening as a broken clock in a government office—the Fed’s beloved Core PCE dutifully did exactly what everyone expected: up 0.4% MoM in February (pre-war), with YoY easing to 3.0%, its “lowest since December,” which apparently now qualifies as progress. Headline PCE followed the script just as obediently, rising 0.4% MoM and 2.8% YoY, while beneath the surface, non-durable goods prices decided to wake up at the worst possible time. Meanwhile, the ever-reassuring “SuperCore” slowed to 0.2% MoM, with YoY drifting down to 3.2%—because nothing says victory over inflation like still being comfortably above target, just slightly less embarrassingly so ahead of an energy supply shock.

The third CPI print arrived right on cue—because after a full month of “holy” chaos, nothing says surprise like a neat +0.9% MoM, the biggest jump since May 2022, when inflation last decided to go full main character. Year-over-year, CPI politely reaccelerated to 3.3%—just a touch below expectations, but still the hottest since May 2024, because apparently inflation enjoys a good comeback tour. Under the hood, energy woke up (+0.8% YoY, the strongest since late 2022), food looked deceptively calm (for now), and the whole thing feels less like a peak and more like the appetizer before the second course—where shortages start showing up and inflation stops pretending it’s under control.

Core CPI delivered another riveting episode of “nothing to see here”: +0.2% MoM and +2.6% YoY—just a hair below expectations, and conveniently a touch hotter than last time, because consistency matters when maintaining the illusion. The real headliner was core services (a casual 76% of the basket), heating up to 2.30%, its warmest since November, while core goods stayed politely subdued at +0.28%. Translation: everything looks beautifully under control—right before shortages, energy shocks, and petrochemical chaos make their inevitably dramatic entrance. Enjoy the calm while it lasts.

Cue the standing ovation from the “Inflation Is Dead” fan club: Owners’ Equivalent Rent—the CPI’s favourite zombie—staggered in at +3.1% YoY in March, down from 3.2% and its “coolest” pace since October 2021. Applause all around—the undead is officially shuffling instead of sprinting. Sure, it’s still busy haunting everyone’s wallet, but let’s not ruin the celebration: slower decay apparently counts as victory now.

Unfortunately for the “inflation is totally dead, trust us” crowd, SuperCore CPI—the Fed’s favorite “nothing to worry about” metric—decided to misbehave again, reaccelerating to +3.1% YoY in March from 2.75% in February. A quick glance at history shows we’re back to those charming periods when everyone swore inflation was “transitory,” right before it wasn’t. Translation: the grand victory lap looks less like “Mission Accomplished” and more like a well-timed coffee break before war shortages bring higher prices for much longer. But by all means, keep the faith—ignore rent, food, energy, and arithmetic, and the emperor’s wardrobe remains absolutely stunning.

March’s CPI will no doubt be waved away by Donald Copperfield as another “transitory” hiccup—just a minor side effect of the Empire’s latest Middle East little excursion—when in reality it looks suspiciously like the opening act of inflation’s sequel: first energy, then food, then everything else. Call it Stagflation: Season 2—same plot, bigger budget, fewer exits. While officials toast “transitory data” and rehearse their victory speeches, actual households are busy funding the remake through higher grocery and energy bills. Inflation hasn’t disappeared—it’s just warming up ahead of the next sprint, conveniently timed with rising fiscal excess to finance more holy wars and declining trust in institutions. But sure, nothing to see here—just don’t compare the narrative with your receipt.

US Umbrella inflation Index (Average of CPI; Core CPI; PPI; Core PPI; Core PCE, 1-year consumer inflation expectations)

Instead of daydreaming about 2–3% inflation like it’s a campaign slogan, seasoned investors can still do basic math—awkward, I know: for that miracle to happen by end-2026, CPI would need to print a flawless 0.0% every month… which should be easy, right, especially with a “minor” geopolitical hiccup disrupting a fifth of global oil supply. At a more realistic 0.3%+ pace, we’re casually gliding toward 4.7%–6.6% inflation—no big deal. And when that little detail catches up, not even Donald Copperfield playing Central Banker-in-Chief will conjure rate cuts out of thin air. Add in a few well-timed shortages heading into election season, and suddenly the only magic trick left is how purchasing power vanished—poof—somewhere along the supply chain.

Consumer sentiment took another elegant dive—down 11% this month, because nothing boosts confidence like rising prices and a geopolitical “side quest.” Everyone’s in a worse mood—young, old, rich, poor, politically divided yet economically united in disappointment. Expectations for business conditions collapsed, personal finances took a hit, and buying anything durable now feels like a luxury sport. Meanwhile, inflation expectations jumped to 4.8%—their biggest monthly surge in a year—because apparently “transitory” now comes with a higher price tag. Over half of consumers openly admit prices are crushing them, gas concerns have doubled, and all of this happened before the ceasefire headlines—so naturally, we’re told things should improve soon. Of course.

In what’s starting to look less like a slowdown and more like a “remember the 1970s, but faster” reboot, Wall Street’s finest are still trying to solve the advanced riddle of: war + $100 oil + shortages = …something? Rate-cut dreams have quietly exited stage left, yet there’s genuine surprise that higher energy prices might—brace yourself—push inflation up. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve keeps gently handing the controls to the bond market, its credibility last spotted somewhere over the Strait of Hormuz, drifting lower with all the grace of a soft landing that forgot the runway.

Liquidity is often spoken of yet seldom understood. In both science and finance, it is too easily reduced to the presence of money or the ease of exchange. Such simplifications obscure its deeper nature. To grasp its meaning, one must step away from markets and return to the order of the natural world, where liquidity first reveals itself through the principles of physics and chemistry.

In the study of matter, liquidity arises as a state of balance. Particles remain close enough to preserve unity, yet free enough to allow movement. It stands between the rigidity of the solid and the disorder of the gas. In this middle path, there is both form and freedom. A liquid does not resist change, nor does it dissolve into chaos; it adapts, flows, and settles according to its environment. Its virtue lies not merely in motion, but in harmonious motion—flexibility guided by structure.

Chemistry deepens this understanding. The nature of a liquid is shaped by the forces that bind its elements—subtle attractions that both connect and restrain. When these forces are in proper measure, the liquid flows with ease, as seen in water, which holds together while remaining ever mobile. When the bonds grow too strong, movement slows, and the liquid thickens. When they weaken too much, cohesion is lost, and the form dissolves.

Thus, liquidity is not excess nor absence, but proportion. It is the quiet balance between unity and freedom. Where this balance is preserved, there is flow and resilience. Where it is disturbed, there is either rigidity or disorder. In this, the lesson of liquidity reflects a broader truth: that harmony, whether in nature or in markets, is born from the right measure of opposing forces. This duality—between cohesion and freedom—reveals the true nature of liquidity.

When structure is excessive, movement ceases and the system becomes rigid. When freedom is unbounded, unity dissolves and order is lost. The proper state lies in balance: a narrow path where elements move with ease yet remain connected. In this harmony, there is both stability and flow—neither constrained nor scattered but aligned with the measure of what is right.

Financial markets follow the same order as nature, for they too are governed by balance and flow. Financial liquidity is not merely the presence of money, but the capacity of the system to receive and absorb exchange without disorder. It reflects depth, resilience, and the quiet connection between all pools of capital. Where liquidity is sufficient, great transactions pass as a river over smooth stones, leaving little disturbance; where it is lacking, even small movements stir waves, and instability arises. At its essence, liquidity is flow—capital moving with ease across assets, lands, and hands. When it is abundant, markets are calm, spreads are narrow, and change unfolds with measured pace. When it recedes, rigidity takes hold: spreads widen, relationships fracture, and price moves with sudden force. Liquidity and capital flows cannot be separated, for the latter is the visible path of the former. When liquidity expands, capital seeks its return, traveling toward risk and opportunity; when it contracts, capital withdraws, seeking safety, and in its retreat forces the unwinding of excess. Thus, the system resembles a network of waterways: liquidity is the pressure that sustains motion, and capital flows are the currents that give it direction. When the pressure is diminished, all channels slow and strain; when it is restored, movement returns and the system finds its balance once more.

A reserve currency is like the wise elder of the village—trusted, widely accepted, and always expected to show up when trouble begins. In the global financial order, it is the currency that nations hold in their coffers, use in trade, and turn to in times of uncertainty. Today, this role is largely carried by the US dollar, which behaves less like a humble servant and more like a very busy innkeeper, providing liquidity to all who pass through the marketplace. When times are calm, it flows generously across borders, financing trade, investment, and ambition; but when fear arises, it retreats home, leaving others scrambling for its presence. In this way, the reserve currency does not merely exist—it governs the rhythm of global liquidity, expanding with confidence and contracting with caution. As the Master might say: “When the well is full, all may drink; when it runs low, even the orderly must compete.”

After the great disorder of the Second World War, when many nations lay in ruin, the United States stood as the well-stocked granary in a village of empty bowls. Its factories were intact, its wealth abundant, and its consumers—energetic and insatiable—became the centre of global desire. Thus, the US dollar rose to prominence not merely by decree, but because all roads of trade led to the American buyer. Merchants from distant lands soon learned a simple truth: “He who sells to the richest household accepts the coin of that household.” And so, the dollar became the preferred vessel of exchange. Yet, as prosperity grew, so did the burdens at home—rising costs and taxes led the wise (and profit-seeking) multinationals to move their workshops abroad, producing in distant lands while still selling to the ever-hungry American consumer. In this way, the United States became less the maker and more the buyer, yet its currency remained the master key to global trade. As the Master might observe with a knowing smile: “When the market gathers at your door, even your absence from the workshop does not diminish your power.”

https://www.stlouisfed.org/open-vault/2026/feb/us-dollar-role-as-reserve-currency

In recent years, the stewards of the dollar have generously reminded the world that the reserve currency is not just a neutral medium of exchange, but also a rather effective geopolitical tool—one that can be switched on or off depending on one’s alignment with Washington. Unsurprisingly, a few countries have started to wonder whether keeping all their savings in a system that can freeze them overnight is perhaps not the pinnacle of prudent risk management. As a result, diversification has suddenly become fashionable again, alternatives are being explored, and the once unquestioned dominance of the dollar now comes with a small—but growing—asterisk. After all, nothing strengthens confidence quite like the implicit message: “You’re welcome to use the system… until you’re not.” The outcome is predictable—liquidity, once concentrated and deep, slowly fragments, and the global financial system trades a wide, stable river for a collection of narrower, less reliable streams.

https://www.statestreet.com/web/insights/articles/documents/weaponization-of-global-finance-mean-for-us-dollar-dominance.pdf

Nowhere is this more obvious than in the role of the US dollar, which, despite all complaints and occasional rebellion, remains the undisputed bloodstream of the global financial system. One may grumble about it, attempt to bypass it, or dream of alternatives—but when it comes to settling trade, servicing debt, or funding investments, the world still rolls up its sleeve and asks for a dose of dollars. The system is, at its core, unapologetically dollar-centric: USD liquidity is not just a lubricant, it is the oxygen, the plasma, the very flow that keeps the global financial body alive and moving. And like any vital fluid, its circulation must be closely observed—for when it flows freely, the system thrives, but when it tightens, even the strongest limbs begin to feel faint.