Every investor pays for an education. Most pay it to the market, in instalments called losses. The market is a brilliant teacher with appalling fees.

So here is the discount.

The Macro Butler Financial Academy: Sixty Lessons to Learn to Earn (2026 Edition) is out today. It gathers every Academy lesson in one 128-page book.

What’s inside:

- Foundations: Investments 101, the business cycle, the Permanent Portfolio, risk and return, and the power of compound returns.

- Analysis and valuation: fundamental and technical analysis, free cash flow, and how to value listed companies, private companies and real estate.

- Money and central banks: inflation, deflation and stagflation, reserve currencies, liquidity, currency crises, financial repression and sovereign debt crises.

- Real assets and alternatives: precious metals, mining companies, Bitcoin vs gold, bonds, collectibles, private equity and private debt.

- The costs nobody counts: energy, labour, capital, government, war, artificial intelligence and neglected infrastructure.

The book ends where every investor should begin: with the notion of time, the most important variable investors ignore.

Two ways to get it:

- Buy the book: US$38, instant PDF download.

- Join the Financial Academy from US$50 a month: members get the book free, plus new lessons and the model portfolios.

Get the book: https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/book/

Knowledge is the one investment that compounds without counterparty risk.

The Macro Butler

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.