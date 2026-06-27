The Week That It Was…

The last full week of Q2’s final month delivered yet another thrilling instalment of the same data the market has been misinterpreting all year: Flash PMIs celebrated or dismissed depending on which number arrived first, a University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment print that heroically bounced off its previous record low, inflation expectations dutifully described as “well-anchored” regardless of what they actually said, and the forever-anticipated Core PCE received with the solemn reverence of a papal encyclical and acted upon with roughly the same urgency. Seven S&P 500 companies reported earnings, though only FedEx — the world’s accidental leading indicator of global trade — and Micron Technology — whose results were treated as a verdict on the entire AI supercycle — managed to distract markets from the far more riveting spectacle of soccer players competing to explain, with matching conviction and equal credibility, why everything remains “transitory.”

In a development timed with the precision of a universe that has declared war on the “energy crisis is over” narrative, Ras Laffan — the world’s largest LNG export complex supplying one fifth of global LNG before Iranian missiles took out two of its trains in March — has now experienced a second incident, with the Barzan facility exploding during restart operations just two days after being recommissioned following months of emergency maintenance. Qatar’s Energy Minister heroically assured the world this was a “technical malfunction“ and “absolutely not sabotage” — a reassurance that would carry more weight if the same complex hadn’t been hit by Iranian missiles three months earlier.

‘Government Sachs’, ever the master of calm arithmetic, calculated that even a one-month delay in Qatar’s LNG ramp would drop Northwest Europe’s winter storage fill to 70% from its 74% base case, while a two-month delay risks a stock-out under a colder-than-average winter — which is the elegant way of saying Europe’s energy security is now hostage to Qatar’s ability to restart a facility that has been struck by missiles, declared force majeure, and now exploded during its own recommissioning, all within a single quarter. The Strait of Hormuz reopened, the peace deal was signed, and the world’s largest LNG hub promptly exploded on restart — the energy crisis didn’t end, it just changed its postcode.

The Ministry of Fragile Peace announces that the 60-day ceasefire subscription service has experienced its first billing dispute: Iran struck the Singapore-flagged container ship Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone as it exited the Strait of Hormuz, the Manipulator-in-Chief declared it “a foolish violation“ on Truth Social, and US aircraft promptly obliterated Iranian missile storage sites and coastal radar installations on Sirik Island in what CENTCOM called “a powerful response“ — and what Iran’s Revolutionary Guards simultaneously called a successful repulsion of an American attack, because in the theatre of mutually declared victories, both sides always win. The ceasefire, signed with great ceremony less than a week ago and already generating disputes over whether Iran can charge ships tolls to transit its own adjacent waterway, is now technically being upheld by two parties actively striking each other’s assets while insisting the agreement remains “in full force and effect.” The entire episode carries the unmistakable aroma of choreographed theatre — tit-for-tat exchanges carefully calibrated to satisfy domestic audiences without triggering full escalation, with both sides declaring victory before the evening news.

The Ministry of Total Victory has a minor infrastructure update: the war declared won on Hour 1 of Day 1 has, satellite imagery now confirms, destroyed or rendered uninhabitable at least 20 US military sites across the Gulf — including the US Navy’s own Middle East headquarters in Bahrain, where command buildings, communications centres, and a dozen other structures were obliterated so thoroughly that the Pentagon is now “re-evaluating its entire footprint in the region,” which is the Department of War’s elegant way of saying the bases may simply be abandoned rather than rebuilt. The Wall Street Journal, citing satellite imagery the Pentagon had been pressuring research entities not to publish, estimates reconstruction costs at $2.2 to $5.1 billion for bases alone — part of a total war bill now pegged at $40 billion — while dozens of Air Force refuelling tankers, parked with the operational foresight of a man leaving his umbrella in a hurricane, were destroyed in the opening weeks because Iran apparently knew exactly where everything was. The strategic conclusion is quietly historic: American forces are now contemplating retreating as far west as Israel, because the proven reality is that Iran can hit any Gulf base whenever it chooses — a fact that was presumably available before Hour 1 of Day 1 to anyone who consulted a map.

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-naval-base-bahrain-e87bbca3?st=TwdpFx

As Middle East peace was evaporating on schedule, the Malthusian Dancer on high heels from Kyiv decided one active front was insufficient creative expression and issued a Friday night social media ultimatum to Belarusian President — demanding he dismantle his southern border air defence radar within one week or Ukraine “will do it” — a deadline delivered in the format normally reserved for influencer announcements, directed at a country hosting Russian tactical nuclear weapons and constitutionally bound to Moscow in a Union State. The timing is magnificent: a Ukrainian drone had already struck a bus carrying a Belarusian youth football team, killing one woman and wounding four teenagers, an incident Ukraine dismissed as a “provocation” while Russia launched a terrorism probe and Lukashenko warned Ukraine “will pay dearly.” Four years of remarkably restrained Ukraine-Belarus non-belligerency now hang on a tweet.

In a statement that will be remembered as either a turning point or a war crimes exhibit — depending on which tribunal survives long enough to rule on it — Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Dmitry Medvedev publicly declared that the laws of war are hereby cancelled, the Hague Conventions are obsolete, and the only remaining restriction on Russian military conduct is the “deliberate” killing of civilians — a qualification so narrow and self-assessed that it functionally permits everything.

https://www.coreinsightsintl.com/post/russia-s-medvedev-time-to-declare-rebus-sic-stantibus-on-hague-conventions-on-the-laws-and-custom

The timing is instructive: Moscow’s largest refinery is offline for six months, Crimea is rationing gasoline, Kazakhstan is being asked for emergency fuel, and hundreds of Ukrainian drones are regularly visiting the Russian capital — circumstances that apparently inspire philosophical reflections on the irrelevance of international humanitarian law rather than strategic reassessment.

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026/6/24/800059963/community/russian-stuff-blowing-up/

Meanwhile, US Scrooge Bessent has allegedly been describing The ‘Kyiv Dancer On High Heels’ in private as “a little f****r,” “like the special-needs child for the Europeans,” and “Mr. Bean on crack“ — which, whatever one thinks of the Ukrainian president, represents a remarkable private assessment from the finance minister of his most important patron, suggesting that the unity of the Western alliance is somewhat more theatrical in the green room than it appears on stage.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/20/scott-bessent-volodymyr-zelenskyy-trump

In the kingdom of Britain, the Ministry of Public Safety has issued a clarifying update on Britain’s war on crime: Kent Police has recorded a one-year-old baby girl as a crime suspect, alongside 6 two-year-olds, 11 three-year-olds, and 20 four-year-olds — because in the land that gave the world Magna Carta, no threat to public order is too small, too pre-verbal, or too recently born to escape the database. Kent Police defended the practice by explaining they wish to understand what causes children to become involved in crime — a research methodology that apparently requires logging infants who have not yet developed the cognitive capacity to tie their own shoes, let alone plan a felony.

https://www.gbnews.com/news/kent-news-police-baby-hundreds-children-reported-offences

The two-tiered justice system reveals itself in full glory: the apparatus that cannot find sufficient evidence to prosecute violent offenders, took years to address industrial-scale abuse cases, and reportedly turned blind eyes to organised criminality on grounds of cultural sensitivity, has nonetheless found the administrative bandwidth to formally register toddlers as suspects. Thousands are arrested over online communications, surveillance powers continue to expand, and government agencies increasingly treat ordinary citizens as subjects to be managed rather than people to be served — and now, it would appear, that management begins at birth.

The Ministry of Stable Governance has a brief administrative announcement: ‘The Keith Starmer’ has resigned as Prime Minister and Labour leader just under two years after capturing the keys to Number 10, succumbing to an internal party mutiny after his parliamentary colleagues concluded he was no longer best placed to lead them into the next general election — a verdict ‘The Keith’ accepted “with good grace,” which is British for “I had no choice.” Britain now faces its seventh Prime Minister in a decade, a rate of leadership turnover that would embarrass a mid-tier football club, achieved by a nation that still occasionally lectures the world on institutional stability.

The immediate catalyst was Andy Burnham’s by-election victory in Makerfield, which handed the “King in the North” a seat in the Commons and effectively checkmated Starmer’s already diminishing authority — proof that in modern British politics, the most dangerous man is not the opposition but the ambitious colleague two constituencies away. Starmer, in a final act of theatrical selflessness, framed his departure as patriotism rather than capitulation — because in the Ministry of Truth, every political execution is repackaged as a sacrifice.

The Ministry of Public Safety has a minor administrative clarification: license plate readers were never about your car — a new surveillance platform called SignalTrace, now being marketed to law enforcement, can simultaneously collect identifiers from smartphones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, vehicle infotainment systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, tire pressure sensors, AirTags, and pet microchips — constructing, from this constellation of involuntary beacons, a unique digital fingerprint that follows its owner everywhere with the tireless dedication of a government employee who has finally found a job they enjoy. The stated goal is to “bridge the gap between vehicle and occupant“ — meaning authorities no longer wish to know where your car went, but who was inside, where they went, who they met, and how frequently they travelled together. This is, of course, how surveillance always expands: license plate readers were sold as stolen vehicle recovery tools, then became movement databases, and have now evolved into full pattern-of-life reconstruction systems — each step individually reasonable, the aggregate a totalitarian’s operational manual. The argument will always be security, the justification always public safety, and the infrastructure — once assembled — never dismantled.

https://www.thedrive.com/news/license-plate-cameras-will-soon-track-phones-wearables-infotainment-and-even-your-pets

The Ministry of Fiscal Innovation has identified a magnificent new revenue stream: the SpaceX IPO. The Communist Republic of California, surveying the billions in capital gains about to crystallise among state-based employees of a company whose founder relocated both Tesla and SpaceX headquarters out of the state specifically to escape California’s regulatory hostility and tax burden, has concluded that the appropriate response is not to ask why entrepreneurs keep leaving — but to position itself to harvest the exit on the way out. State officials have openly acknowledged that IPO windfall gains could help plug budget holes and support spending programmes increasingly dependent on volatile tax receipts — which is the Sacramento way of describing a fiscal model that gorges during boom cycles, expands permanently, and then expresses theatrical surprise when the cycle turns and revenues collapse.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/06/18/california-ipo-tax-windfall.html

The encore is even more creative: California is simultaneously debating a one-time 5% billionaire wealth tax estimated to generate roughly $100 billion — a proposal whose primary achievement would be to accelerate the capital flight the state is already experiencing and ensure that the next SpaceX is founded in Texas. The Ministry sees every successful company, every IPO, and every wealthy resident not as an asset to cultivate but as a resource to harvest — and then expresses bewilderment when the harvest keeps moving.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/18/california-billionaire-tax-ballot-tech-opposition

In a development that will stun precisely nobody who has recently checked a mortgage calculator, nearly one-third of employed young adults in the United States are now living with their parents — people with jobs, earning incomes, who still cannot afford to establish independent households — proof that the American Dream has been successfully downsized from “work hard and own a home“ to “work hard and split the Wi-Fi bill with your parents.” The same politicians who celebrate every jobs report as a triumph of economic stewardship have apparently not connected the dots between record employment, record home prices, record insurance costs, record property taxes, and record mortgage rates — a constellation of record-breaking achievements that has collectively produced the least affordable housing market in living memory. The generation that was told to study hard, get a job, and follow the rules has dutifully done all three — and is sleeping in their childhood bedroom as its reward.

https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/young-adults-living-with-parents-employed-housing-costs/

The Ministry of Ethnic Harmony of The Middle Kingdom has issued a clarifying update: China’s new Ethnic Unity Law, taking effect July 1, openly declares Beijing’s legal right to pursue individuals and organisations beyond its own borders accused of undermining “ethnic unity” or promoting separatism — the Orwellian architecture of extraterritorial jurisdiction dressed in the language of national cohesion. The Master observes that the wise general does not announce the invasion — he first builds the courthouse. The playbook is identical to Hong Kong’s: after the National Security Law was imposed in 2020, arrest warrants and bounties followed for overseas activists, passports were cancelled, assets targeted, and dissidents in Britain and Australia found themselves subjects of a jurisdiction they never consented to inhabit. Taiwan’s politicians, academics, journalists, and business leaders now find themselves legally designated potential criminals under a legal system that took effect while they were drinking their morning tea — proof that in Beijing’s Ministry of Truth, reunification begins not with aircraft carriers but with legislation, and the first battle is always won in a courtroom before it is fought in a strait.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-says-it-has-right-target-people-overseas-with-new-ethnic-unity-law-2026-06-24/

The Wise Investor does not announce what he accumulates — he simply accumulates. China imported 163 tonnes of gold in May alone — a two-year high — bringing the five-month total to 692 tonnes, up 76% year-on-year, while the People’s Bank of China officially reported purchasing a modest 10 tonnes, a discrepancy so vast it suggests the left hand has been instructed not to inquire what the right hand is doing.

‘Government Sachs’ estimates actual PBOC purchases ran closer to 24 tonnes in April — still five times below the import pace — leaving a mathematical gap large enough to park a sovereign wealth fund in, yet politely unaddressed by all parties. Meanwhile Hong Kong is stockpiling 400-ounce London Good Delivery bars ahead of its July gold clearing system launch, Singapore is racing to follow, and a record 45% of the world’s central banks have confirmed they intend to increase gold reserves over the next twelve months — because when the wise men of 76 nations simultaneously reach for the same antifragile asset, the movement is no longer tactical but civilisational. When the world’s largest gold buyer imports five times more than it officially admits, the Master reminds us: it is not what is declared that reveals the strategy — it is what is quietly carried through the door.

The Master observes: the wise investor who studies the river’s behaviour across years will not be surprised when it runs shallow in June. The Bloomberg seasonality heat map covering two decades of XAUUSD returns delivers a quietly sobering message for the impatient: June has been gold’s most treacherous month in the calendar, printing red with remarkable consistency across the last twenty years — 2012’s savage -11.04%, 2025’s -9.20%, 2013’s -6.26% and 2022’s -2.21% among the more memorable casualties — while the current June 2026 is already down -9.9 % with the month not yet complete. The pattern is not accidental; June traditionally coincides with the seasonal lull between Indian wedding demand and the autumn restocking cycle, a period when speculative positioning unwinds, and fair-weather gold enthusiasts discover that conviction is considerably easier to maintain during a rally. Yet the Master also notes what follows the shallow river: July and August have historically delivered some of gold’s most powerful recoveries — and those who abandoned the Eternal Bullion at the seasonal trough invariably found themselves repurchasing it at considerably higher prices come September. The wise investor does not sell the river because it runs shallow in June — he fills his vessel and waits for the current that history has always delivered.

In a stunning annual ritual that surprises nobody, all 32 banks examined passed the Fed’s stress test with flying colours — absorbing a hypothetical $708 billion in loan losses while capital declined a mere 1.6 percentage points — a scenario so comfortably survivable that one begins to wonder whether the test is designed to assess resilience or simply to provide the regulatory permission slip for what comes next. The exam has “softened” in recent years, the Fed froze stress capital buffer requirements until 2027, and this year’s results carry no impact on capital requirements whatsoever — meaning the Empire’s most systemically important financial institutions were stress-tested with a pillow.

The reward, as always, arrived immediately: JPMorgan raised its dividend to $1.65 and authorised a fresh $50 billion buyback, Goldman lifted its payout to $5, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley followed suit, with the six largest banks having already returned over $140 billion in dividends and buybacks last year — a celebration of financial strength taking place against a backdrop of record private credit defaults, gated redemption funds, and a commercial real estate sector the stress test hypothetically impaired by 39% without anyone apparently finding that number alarming.

June’s Flash PMI delivered the kind of headline that looks magnificent until you read the second paragraph: US Manufacturing hit a 49-month high at 55.7 while Services climbed to a 4-month high of 51.3 — prompting the customary “resilience” parade before the fine print quietly dismantled the celebration. The manufacturing surge is being temporarily buoyed by inventory building amid supply fears, factory job cuts are running at their highest since 2009 excluding the pandemic, and the overall growth rate remains consistent with a barely-above-1% annualised GDP in Q2. In summary: America has been panic-buying inventory it fears it won’t be able to source, firing the workers who make it, and calling the result a 49-month high.

May’s PCE data delivered the Fed’s favourite inflation metric with all the subtlety of a foghorn: headline PCE accelerated to 4.1% YoY from 3.8%, core PCE jumped to 3.4% from 3.3%, and the one-month annualised core rate surged to 3.9% — the kind of number that sits awkwardly alongside any remaining “on hold through year-end” commentary. Personal spending beat consensus at +0.7% nominal and +0.3% real, which the consensus is celebrating as consumer resilience while quietly noting the saving rate held at a threadbare 3.0% — households not so much thriving as drawing down the last of their tax refund and wealth-effect cushions to keep the spending figures respectable. The inflation detail is even less flattering: nearly two-thirds of monthly core growth came from portfolio-management fees, air transportation, and healthcare — a basket of unavoidables that consumers cannot simply stop purchasing, which is the data’s elegant way of saying the inflation isn’t demand-driven euphoria but structural price pressure with nowhere to hide.

In a triumph of statistical ambition over statistical achievement, the University of Michigan’s final June Consumer Sentiment reading clawed its way from a 46-year record low of 44.8 in May to a still-deeply-depressing 49.5 — missing even the modest 50.0 consensus expectation, which means Americans are feeling better than their worst moment in half a century but still couldn’t manage to feel average. The culprit for this burst of national euphoria is cheaper gasoline following the Iran “peace” MoU — proof that the American Dream has been successfully compressed to “slightly less expensive petrol for sixty days.” The fine print, as always, earns its keep: sentiment remains 13% below February’s pre-war reading and nearly 20% below a year ago, perceptions of personal finances hover near their lowest since 2009, year-ahead inflation expectations remain at a still-scorching 4.6%, and over half of respondents spontaneously mentioned that high prices are crushing their personal finances — a detail the headline “rebound” narrative politely chose not to feature on the cover.

In a heartwarming celebration of the resilient American consumer, Amazon Prime Day 2026 is revealing that households are participating with all the enthusiasm of people who have run out of other options: the average order size has dropped to $48.36 from $58.37 last year, average household spend has fallen to $89.04 from $106.41, and the top-selling items are Premier Protein Shakes, Hefty trash bags, and Liquid I.V. hydration packets — a shopping basket that reads less like a consumer splurge and more like an emergency preparedness list for a household quietly tightening its belt. Two-thirds of items purchased cost under $20, just 3% exceeded $100, and roughly half of shoppers report buying something they had been waiting to purchase until it went on sale — confirming that Prime Day is no longer a discretionary celebration but a carefully rationed value-hunting exercise.

https://www.numerator.com/prime-day/

In a landmark moment for a 130-year-old index that has spent the better part of a decade explaining why it hasn’t included some of the most valuable companies on earth, the Dow Jones Industrial Average just decided to heroically add Alphabet — a company that has been reshaping the global economy since the early 2000s and which the Dow’s committee apparently only noticed last Tuesday. Verizon, which joined the Dow two decades ago when people still called each other on landlines for fun, will be shown the door to make room for the search giant— a replacement so overdue it qualifies less as modernisation and more as archaeology. The Dow, it should be noted, remains a price-weighted index — a methodology invented in 1896 that calculates market performance the way one might calculate a restaurant’s quality by averaging the prices on the menu — and only accepted Alphabet after a stock split made its share price sufficiently modest not to break the formula. The Dow adding Alphabet in 2026 is the financial equivalent of a museum acquiring the iPhone — historically significant, roughly fifteen years late, and primarily useful for explaining to visitors what everyone else already owns.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/06/23/alphabet-verizon-dow-djia.html

In a development that required precisely 48 hours to unfold, SpaceX’s $25 billion inaugural bond offering — which attracted a rapturous $90 billion in orders and was celebrated as proof of the AI supercycle’s inexhaustible demand — has already generated roughly $400 million in paper losses in the secondary market, with traders describing the speed of the selloff as something they “can’t recall” from any recent deal, which is a polite way of saying the $90 billion in orders was largely fast-money accounts planning to flip the bonds for a quick profit rather than buy-and-hold investors who had actually read the prospectus. The longer-dated bonds — the ones whose investment case rests on SpaceX colonising Mars and generating $1 trillion in EBITDA sometime around 2045 — have already erased all the tightening from underwriters, while CDS on the company has blown wider and the stock has traded below its first-day price.

As, Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs have begun the painful process of retiring their enchanted “rate cuts and soft landing” fairy tale — the one that kept FOMO retail investors blissfully misinformed throughout 2026. ‘Warshington’ has discovered, with the surprised expression of a man finding water at the bottom of a swimming pool, that the Fed doesn’t control the cycle — the cycle controls the Fed. The market has wasted no time repricing the inevitable: a 25 basis point rate hike now lands in September with 73% probability, and three hikes are fully expected by year-end with 26% odds, because nothing accelerates monetary reality quite like a Middle East excursion that nobody planned to pay for, an inflation wave nobody planned to acknowledge, and a stagflationary spiral that the consensus spent all year calling “transitory.” The bond market — that tireless, humourless, perpetually correct adjudicator of fiscal reality — has always been the pilot; the Fed has always been the passenger in seat 32B, occasionally leaning forward to ask what altitude they’re flying at and being handed a pamphlet about price stability. The Fed doesn’t set the rate cycle — it just shows up late to announce what the bond market already decided months before.

The Prussian sage theorist Carl von Clausewitz taught war is policy continued by other means. It is not the failure of politics but its furthest extension — the hour when a state, denied at the table what it covets, reaches instead for the sword. War is not madness; it is reason wearing armour. Rational in the palace, insane in the mud.

https://www.usmcu.edu/Portals/218/EWS%20On%20War%20Reading%20Book%201%20Ch%201%20Ch%202.pdf

Yet most investors are no generals, and the economic and financial lessons of wars is the one which governs your gold. War is an economic event before it is a moral one — the most violent reallocation of wealth a people ever attempts. It devours in months the savings of generations. It conscripts the young, seizes the workshop, debases the coin, rations the grain, and burns the contracts on which peace was built. The tank is not the tractor; the fired shell builds nothing. War turns accumulated treasure into smoke — and the only question for the wise is this: who is paid to make the smoke, and who is left to breathe it?

So, carry two ledgers as you read. The first is written in blood; the second in treasure — taxes you may see, debt your children will inherit, and inflation you will never be permitted to name. Every war is paid twice. And victory belongs not always to the better general, but to the one who can pay the longer bill before his money breaks.

The ancients understood what the modern statesman forgets: heaven grants dominion to no one. It is seized — on the battlefield, at the throat of a rival, in the wreckage of the old order — and it is lost by the same hand that seized it. The hegemon, that singular power whose coin, fleet, and law set the terms for all others, does not retire to a garden. It is exhausted, bankrupted, or broken by the very wars through which it rose. This is not a theory. It is the oldest pattern in the ledger of civilisations, and it repeats with the indifference of a tide.

The Master observed that the fish who grows too large for the river does not merely die — it poisons the water. So too the empire that cannot restrain its appetite for war.

At Marathon and Salamis, Persia broke itself against what it despised as small. The lesson was not that Persia was weak — it was that an army fed at the end of an impossible supply line is an army already half-defeated before the first spear is thrown. Power projected beyond its roots withers at the tip.

https://www.historyextra.com/period/ancient-greece/battle-salamis-480-bc-facts-what-happened-who-won/

Athens confirmed the teaching in more tragic form. The city of Pericles, mistress of the Aegean, undone not by an inferior enemy but by its own ambition — the Sicilian Expedition, a war of vanity sailed into ruin, while plague took those who stayed behind. Thucydides, watching from the wreckage, named the disease with the precision of a physician: hubris compounded by overreach. Athens never recovered its primacy. The sequence is worth memorising: pride, overextension, catastrophe, eclipse. It will recur.

https://historycooperative.org/the-peloponnesian-war-athens-vs-sparta/

Rome built its greatness on the Punic Wars and spent two centuries consuming it in frontier garrisons. When the treasury could no longer pay the legions honestly, the emperors paid them dishonestly — shaving the silver from the denarius until it was copper wearing a disguise. The result was the inflation that hollowed Roman commerce, broke the social contract, and left the gates open to those the Romans called barbarians. Rome was not conquered. It was foreclosed. The denarius was the confession.

https://www.studentsofhistory.com/the-punic-wars

Habsburg Spain offers the cruellest irony: the empire that owned the world’s silver was bankrupted by war anyway. Potosí poured treasure into Madrid; Madrid poured it straight onto the battlefields of Flanders, France, and the Thirty Years’ War. The silver flooded Europe and lit the Price Revolution, eroding the very purchasing power the crown depended upon. Spain defaulted repeatedly — a sovereign bankrupt despite holding the world’s mint. The teaching is merciless: no abundance of money survives a state that has made war its permanent condition.

https://maidensandmanuscripts.com/2019/06/24/the-habsburg-valois-wars/

The Dutch Republic refined the lesson from the other side. They invented modern credit — the bond market, the central bank, the stock exchange — and fought their wars with borrowed confidence at the lowest interest rates in Europe. For a century it sufficed. But a small nation cannot indefinitely outfight larger ones, however elegant its instruments. War by war, creditor by creditor, the Republic was ground to exhaustion. Financial sophistication is not immunity. It is, at best, a longer fuse.

https://fiscalmilitary.history.ox.ac.uk/article/war-beating-heart-dutch-republic

Britain rose on the back of the Napoleonic Wars, suspended gold, borrowed without limit, and won. The sterling that emerged from that crucible became the world’s reserve currency for a century — the trophy of the last great war. Then came two more wars in forty years, and the trophy was handed across the Atlantic. Britain was victorious in 1945 and insolvent by 1946. The baton passes not by treaty but by balance sheet: to the power that can still pay when all others have spent themselves to the bone.

America received that baton at Bretton Woods in 1944 and installed the dollar at the centre of the world. Its homeland was untouched; its gold was vast; its factories intact. Yet the cost of empire is patient. Vietnam, the guns-and-butter sixties, the permanent military the Cold War demanded — all of it pressed against the gold window until, in August 1971, Nixon closed it. The dollar became, like the late Roman denarius, a token backed by trust and habit rather than metal. Every great empire, in the end, monetises its wars. The reserve currency is the receipt for a conflict that could not be paid for honestly.

The pattern does not vary. It only wears different armour in different centuries. The hegemon is born in war, sustained by war, and killed by the bill that war presents — deferred, disguised, and finally inescapable. The wise investor does not bet on the empire never falling. He bets on owning the assets that have survived every empire that did.

He who studies only the present reign will be surprised by every dynasty that ends.

War sends seven separate invoices. Some arrive immediately; others are deferred for a generation. The mistake of the casual observer is to count only the first — the casualties — and to ignore the six that follow, which are often larger and which fall, disproportionately, on the people who never fired a shot.