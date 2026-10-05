Metals and Miners Miners puts Tudor Gold under the microscope, and the gap between what’s in the ground and what the market is paying is hard to ignore. The stock sits near the bottom of its 52-week range at ~$0.57 — yet the asset behind it is anything but small:

🏔️ ~27.9 million indicated gold-equivalent ounces in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle — Tier-1 scale most juniors only dream of, with copper now in the system too.

🛣️ Infrastructure already nearby — roads, port, fuel, and operating mines within kilometres, the unglamorous half of mine-building that makes a real development path credible.

💰 Eric Sprott on the cap table — a 13.9% holder, a thin warrant book, 27% insider ownership, and a CEO who took Pretium’s Brucejack into production.

⚠️ The honest catch: ~$3M cash and a likely raise ahead — but a short treasury is the one problem a Sprott-backed Tier-1 resource can usually solve.

The bottom line: the ounces are big, the address is prime, and the de-risking is well underway — but the share price hasn’t caught up. When the next gold leg takes off, the value gap closes.

Zero hype. Just the ounces, the infrastructure, and the believers already in the room.

📖 Read the full MineVantage breakdown on Metals and Miners.

Is Tudor Gold priced like a small story — or the next re-rating waiting for gold’s next leg? 👇

This article shows how the Metals and Miners research app, MineVantage, breaks down and analyzes a mining stock. In this case the stock is Tudor Gold. MineVantage is currently in BETA, and access is limited to Metals and Miners Founders-level subscribers only. If you want in on the BETA, visit metalsandminers.substack.com/subscribe and upgrade to Founders.

Tudor Gold is a junior gold mining company with a very large gold resource, sitting in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, trading near the bottom of its 52-week range. The shares last sat near $0.57, against a 52-week high of $1.30 and a low of $0.53.

MineVantage’s read is high conviction and high risk. The resource cited in filings is about 27.9 million indicated gold-equivalent ounces, with about 24.9 million ounces of total in-ground resources also in the grounded facts.

That is Tier-1 scale for a junior. The same ground also has copper. Treaty Creek is the flagship. Newer drilling has added a copper-gold porphyry at Perfectstorm and more gold-silver intervals at Treaty Creek.

When the next gold leg higher begins, a company moving from a defined resource toward developer work is in the right window, and that is Tudor Gold. A system this large, in a district that already has mines and infrastructure at the ready, is also the kind of asset a larger producing mining company seriously looks at for acquisition. The stock does not yet price that in.

Not investment advice — always do your own due diligence.

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

Learn the principles behind:

📈 Investing & Portfolio Building

🌍 Economics & Market Cycles

💡 Smarter Financial Decision-Making

Whether you’re starting your investment journey or looking to sharpen your financial knowledge, The Macro Butler gives you the framework to think differently about money.

👉 Start Learning Now

https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.