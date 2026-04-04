The Week That It Was…

The first week of Q2 arrived with impeccable comedic timing: it was simultaneously April Fools’ Day and a shortened holiday week, as Good Friday reminded the Christian world that even financial markets occasionally required a day of reflection — or at least a long weekend. The week’s main intellectual offering was the first batch of Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs since Operation Epic F**k-Up commenced, providing the first quantitative read on how enthusiastically entrepreneurs in China and the United States were feeling about the new world disorder. The US jobs report, in a characteristically irreverent scheduling decision, landed on Good Friday — ensuring that whatever grim tidings it carried were processed by a skeleton crew of analysts who would rather have been eating chocolate eggs. Sixteen S&P 500 companies dutifully reported quarterly earnings, though only Nike attracted meaningful attention, as investors awaited confirmation of what common sense already suspected: that a holy war is not, in general, conducive to the mood of the global sporting consumer.

In a development that will surprise everyone who forgot the Houthis existed, the Iran-aligned Yemeni group has officially entered the war — precisely one month after a conflict that was, of course, won comprehensively in the first hour. The Houthis, apparently unaware of their own defeat by association, launched a barrage of missiles at Israel overnight, marking their first such strike since Operation ‘Epic F**k Up’ commenced and helpfully adding a third active front to a war that already features US forces working remotely from European hotels and Israel locked in a ground war in Lebanon. Military spokesman Brigadier-General Yahya Saree confirmed the attacks would continue “until the aggression against all fronts of the resistance ceases” — a statement that, translated from the diplomatic, suggests the Zionist Coalition’s Hour 1 victory declaration may require modest revision. The Empire, meanwhile, is busy moving additional boots into its surrounding vassal states in preparation for Season 2, because when a war is going this well, the obvious next step is escalation.

https://time.com/article/2026/03/28/iran-war-news-houthis-israel/

The Houthis have not yet targeted the Red Sea or the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — but they possess the capability, the motivation, and now the official mandate to do so, which in geopolitical terms is roughly equivalent to holding a lit match next to a fuel depot while announcing no immediate plans to drop it. Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu pipeline — that remarkable contingency achievement moving 5 million barrels per day of crude and up to 900,000 barrels of refined products across 1,000 kilometres of Arabian Peninsula — is, inconveniently, well within Houthi missile range. The Kingdom built this bypass route during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war precisely for moments like this one; it activated the contingency plan within hours of the first US-Israeli strikes, and a flotilla of tankers now patiently crowds the Red Sea off Yanbu waiting to collect Saudi oil. It is an impressive logistical achievement. It is also a single escalation decision away from becoming irrelevant.

Should Iran pressure the Houthis to close the Bab el-Mandeb — or should London’s Malthusian insurance market simply declare the strait unnavigable, as it effectively did with Hormuz — Saudi Arabia’s ingeniously constructed bypass route would transform overnight from a global supply lifeline into the world’s most expensive stranded pipeline. The Empire has thus engineered a situation in which the only remaining oil export route from the world’s largest producer is defended by the goodwill of a Yemeni militia. The Ministry of Energy reports that everything is under control.

https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/centerx:51.9/centery:22.3/zoom:5

The stars, it seems, have aligned in ways that even the most seasoned astrologer of the Washington theocracy could not have charted. For lo, the Butcher of Grozny, that most unlikely of Islamic crusaders — has pledged his sword to the defence of Persia against the inevitable arrival of Season 2: Boots on the Ground. The cosmic irony is exquisite: an obliterated country that simultaneously rains cluster bombs upon the Holy Land and drone strikes upon the Gulf monarchies now finds itself assembling a coalition, as if by divine intervention, from the very forces its own actions have unified. The ancient prophecy, it appears, writes itself. Russia’s most feared Chechen warlord, bound by the mystical brotherhood of geopolitical necessity to the theocrats of Tehran, preparing to receive the boots of an empire that arrived to seize Persian oil and discovered instead a quagmire of biblical proportions. The universe, in its infinite wisdom, has arranged all the pieces on the board with a precision that no think tank could have engineered and no Truth Social post can undo. Still doubting this is a holy war? The cosmos, at least, has made its position clear.

https://www.azernews.az/region/256431.html

In a moment of presidential statesmanship that will surely be studied at diplomatic academies for generations, the Manipulator-in-Chief took to the stage at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Florida to announce, with characteristic geopolitical nuance, that servant puppet Saudi Crown MBS is “kissing my ass.” Apparently unaware that MBS is simultaneously investing $1 trillion in the American industrial base, buying Ukrainian missiles, and quietly preparing to reroute his oil exports through a pipeline that one Houthi escalation could render obsolete, Donald Copperfield interpreted this transactional relationship as personal adoration. “He didn’t think he’d be kissing my a**,” the Warmonger-in-Chief explained to an audience of global investors, adding that MBS had previously expected “just another American president that was a loser.” One is compelled to note that the leader of the world’s most important energy swing producer, who is hedging simultaneously against Iran, Russia, the Houthis, and American foreign policy, is not kissing anyone’s anything — he is conducting a masterclass in transactional statecraft while the most powerful man in the world mistakes the bill for a bouquet. MBS, one suspects, has heard worse and charged more.

The Ministry of Victory of the ‘Epic F**K Up Operation’ announces, with its customary confidence, that the March 28 strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia represents yet another decisive demonstration of American resilience — a characterisation that may require modest revision in light of post-strike imagery suggesting Iran has destroyed or disabled one or possibly two E-3G Sentry aircraft, which happen to be the flying command posts that organise, coordinate, and integrate the entire regional air campaign. To clarify for the uninitiated: Iran did not merely hit parked aircraft. It appears to have targeted the brain of American airpower in the Gulf— the airborne battle-management nodes that link fighters, tankers, and coalition operations into a coherent fighting force rather than a collection of expensive aluminium tubes pointing in roughly the same direction.

The E-3G is, by design, a force multiplier; its apparent destruction is therefore a force divider, carrying strategic significance disproportionate to the number of airframes physically damaged. The Ministry will no doubt present this as a manageable setback in a war that has been won continuously since Hour 1. Military analysts, reviewing the same imagery, will note that Iran has demonstrated a sophisticated understanding of exactly which systems hold American airpower together — and has begun methodically removing them. The hotels, meanwhile, remain fully booked.

https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104504/e-3-sentry-awacs/

With season 2 of the ‘little excursion’ in pre-production, Tehran, is displaying the strategic patience of a civilisation that has been repelling foreign invasions since before Washington existed, preparing a quagmire of such proportions that Vietnam; Iraq and Afghanistan will be retrospectively reclassified as warm-up acts. The United States Army, which has not won a war since 1945 despite an unbroken record of exceptional promotional material, is preparing to deploy against a country three times the size of Afghanistan, four times more populous, and in possession of one million freshly motivated volunteers. The Malthusian architects of this enterprise, on both sides, safely ensconced behind desks at a considerable distance remain confident. History is not.

In a seamless transition from luxury tourism to military hospitality, the Gulf puppet monarchies — having temporarily exhausted their supply of tourists willing to photograph their sand castles — have repurposed their five-star infrastructure to accommodate American GIs preparing for Season 2: Boots on the Ground Edition. The amenities remain world-class. The exit strategy does not exist. The monarchies are performing the delicate diplomatic pirouette of hosting an empire whose war has closed their primary oil export route, activated the Houthis, and rendered their long-term survival a subject of considerable actuarial debate. The GIs, meanwhile, are preparing to enter a quagmire that will make Vietnam and Afghanistan — both also won in the first hour — look like warm-up acts.

In a perfectly timed demonstration of wartime leadership, the Secretary of War of the Empire — former Fox News weekend host— called Army Chief of Staff General Randy George on April 2nd and instructed him to retire immediately, offering no reason, no misconduct allegation, and no operational failure on the record. Just a phone call terminating a four-star career with combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, forty-eight hours after The Warmonger In Chief announced the war would continue for two to three more weeks. George is the 24th general the Secretary of War has removed, but he is the one that matters — the man whose signature sits between presidential intent and the order that sends soldiers across a beach or into a tunnel complex, at a moment when the 82nd Airborne is deploying, Marines are staged on the USS Tripoli, and Kharg Island — handling 90% of Iranian oil exports — sits 16 kilometres off a coast that someone will have to decide whether to approach.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/army-chief-staff-ordered-retire-immediately-hegseth-continues-pentagon-shakeup

His replacement is General Christopher LaNeve, previously Fox News’ personal aide. The man who carried the Secretary’s briefcase now commands the Army. The distance between a television studio and a combat order has collapsed to precisely zero intermediaries unwilling to say yes. No reason was given for the dismissal, which is itself the reason: the next fourteen days apparently require a Chief of Staff who will not push back, and the Pentagon has solved that problem with characteristic efficiency. The war has no perimeter, no exit strategy, and now no senior military officer in the chain of command who was not personally selected by the man who once hosted Fox & Friends Weekend.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clye2e85dwjo

It came to pass, as it had in the darkest chapters of the Iran-Iraq War, that the regime of Tehran once again prepared the garments of war for its smallest and most innocent — uniforms sized for children, sewn in the name of ideology and the promise of a heavenly key. As Khomeini once sent young boys to clear minefields with plastic keys to paradise around their necks, sacrificing a generation upon the altar of revolutionary ambition when peace was already within reach, so the same spirit stirs again. For when a government begins to clothe its children for battle, it has not exhausted its options — it has exhausted its conscience. This is the eternal mark of a regime that places ideology above the sanctity of human life, that regards its own people not as souls to be protected but as instruments to be deployed. The prophets warned of those who would sacrifice their children to false gods. History has recorded their names with neither glory nor mercy. The world now watches as these preparations unfold, and the question that will one day be asked — as it has been asked of every generation that looked away — is not whether the warning signs were visible. They are visible. The question is whether the world possesses the moral courage to name what it sees before another generation is consumed by it.

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202603261604

And it came to pass, in the dawning hours before the markets opened on Monday, that the Manipulator-in-Chief ascended once more unto Truth Social to deliver unto the theocracy of Tehran a message of such contradictory wisdom that even the prophets of old would have struggled with its interpretation. For in one breath, he proclaimed the imminent arrival of a new and more reasonable regime with whom a covenant of peace might be struck, and in the next he threatened to rain down Armageddon upon Persia with a fury that would make the plagues of Egypt appear a modest inconvenience. And the IRGC, having heard these words, prepared its response accordingly. For the Lord of Hosts Koeth that every action begetteth a reaction, and that the puppet monarchies of the Gulf — already consecrated upon the altar of this conflict whatever its outcome — stand as the first dominoes in a chain of retribution that stretch from the Strait of Hormuz unto the uttermost ends of the earth. And the people looked upon these developments and were greatly troubled. And the oil price rose. And it was written that the Malthusian depopulation agenda, having been set in motion by those who confused Truth Social with diplomacy and ideology with strategy, would spare neither the Gulf nor the globe. Selah.

And lo, while Season 2 entered pre-production, the nations gathered to deliberate upon the most consequential question of the age: who hold the cards. The Manipulator-in-Chief claims to hold them. Tehran claims likewise. MBS holds several decks simultaneously and will not show his hand. China watches from a distance, mapping the ocean floor and saying nothing — which is, historically, the strongest hand of all. And the bond market, that most honest of arbiters, has begun rendering its own verdict — quietly, expensively, and with the patience of an institution that has outlasted every empire that ever-issued debt it could not repay. He who holds the cards in an inflationary bust is not he who proclaims loudest on Truth Social. It is he who holds the gold.

In a display of alliance management that Clausewitz could not have anticipated, the Manipulator-in-Chief paused his continuous victory lap over a decimated adversary — who continues, with remarkable persistence for a defeated nation, to regulate the Strait of Hormuz — to attack his own NATO allies before breakfast on Tuesday. The North Atlantic Terror Organization, having not dutifully followed Washington into its holy adventure, now finds itself presented with a binary choice of breathtaking elegance: purchase American jet fuel at whatever price the Empire deems appropriate, or go procure it themselves by fighting their way across the straits that the decimated enemy still controls. The ancient art of alliance management, one notes, has never been practiced with such creative efficiency. NATO’s foreign ministers are understood to be reviewing their options. The options are not good.

On the evening of April Fools’ Day — a date the universe selected with characteristic precision — Donald Copperfield emerged before his fellow citizens to deliver the customary victory briefing for Day 32 of a war won comprehensively on Day 1. The Empire, he assured the nation, continues winning big time, more than ever, and will now proceed to obliterate Iran’s energy and power infrastructure — a strategic escalation that will, by the immutable laws of cause and effect, make the Strait of Hormuz open up naturally, reduce gasoline prices, and demonstrate conclusively that the correct response to $4 gas is to bomb the country whose waterway your ally’s ships can no longer transit because your ally started a war. The logic is airtight. The Emperor further clarified that Iran — having been aggressed by the Empire and subsequently blockading the strait in retaliation — is solely responsible for American pump prices, a framing so audacious that even April Fools’ Day seemed inadequate to contain it.

He holds the cards, he reminded the nation. The cards, at this stage, appear to consist primarily of a closed strait, depleted missile stockpiles, troops working remotely from Gulf hotels, and the unshakeable conviction that the Strait of Hormuz will, if sufficiently threatened, open itself voluntarily. The ancient masters would recognise this as a new hand entirely. It is called FAKE TACO.

In his latest masterclass of geopolitical innovation, Donald Copperfield has resolved the Strait of Hormuz crisis with characteristic simplicity: the US Navy will not be opening it, but nations currently dependent on Middle Eastern crude are welcome to purchase their oil from the United States and the 51st state of Venezuela instead. The elegance of this solution is breathtaking — having disrupted 20% of global oil supply by launching a war next to the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, the remedy on offer is to buy from a country just colonized by the Empire whose production infrastructure has been deteriorating for a decade. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and most of Europe are understood to be reviewing this proposal with the enthusiasm it deserves.

The petroleum arithmetic that appears to have escaped the Manipulator-in-Chief’s attention is straightforward: the United States is a net importer of crude oil to the tune of approximately 3 million barrels per day. The EIA publishes this fact weekly, with admirable consistency, for anyone inclined to read it. The confusion stems from conflating “petroleum exports“ — which includes vast quantities of natural gas liquids from wet gas plays that are exported precisely because they are wildly overproduced relative to domestic needs — with actual crude oil, of which the US has none to spare. The nuance is instructive: the US exports roughly 3 million barrels per day of crude because it is the wrong grade for American refineries, while simultaneously importing 6.4 million barrels per day of the right grade to keep those same refineries running. The net position is unambiguous. Offering the world American crude as a substitute for Middle Eastern supply is, in this context, less a geopolitical strategy than a petroleum literacy problem — one that $120 oil and a strait under war have made considerably more consequential than a morning Truth Social post would suggest.

Offering the world American crude as a substitute for Middle Eastern supply is, in this context, less a geopolitical strategy than a petroleum literacy problem — one that $120 oil and a strait under war have made considerably more consequential than a morning Truth Social post would suggest.

The Ministry of Victory of the Empire announces, with its customary confidence, that the infrastructure obliteration programme — applied to a country that has been comprehensively destroyed since Hour 1 of Day 1 — continues to advance on schedule. The Warmonger-in-Chief, energised by the eschatological convictions of his Zionist ally ‘Satanyahu’ and guided by the Malthusian doctrine that has animated this enterprise from its inception, has ordered further destruction of a nation that official communiqués assure us no longer exists in any meaningful military capacity. The Ministry wishes to clarify that bombing obliterated infrastructure is not contradiction. It is thoroughness. What the Ministry declines to acknowledge — though the bond market, the oil price, and the accelerating dissolution of American imperial credibility are acknowledging it with considerable precision — is that each additional nail driven into Persia is simultaneously driven into the coffin of the Empire that is swinging the hammer. The war that was won on Day 1 enters its next phase. The Empire that launched it enters a different kind of reckoning. History, that subversive publication, is taking notes. The Ministry has no comment.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116336091138489301

In the Holy land, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets demanding an end to a war that was supposed to deliver total victory by lunchtime and has instead delivered a forever conflict, an expanding deficit, and the belated discovery that the Iron Dome has limits — a revelation October 7th provided free of charge. The protests are organised, growing, and represent the precise moment that Satanyahu’s foundational political narrative begins eating itself: the man professionally certified as Israel’s sole protector is now being accused of being its primary threat.

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/hknn7qsjbx#google_vignette

Expanding the defence budget during an open-ended regional war while maintaining fiscal stability is not a policy — it is a theological position, and bond markets are not believers. Satanyahu has survived every political crisis for decades by locating a new existential enemy before the previous one’s invoice arrived. He now faces an Israeli public that has stopped believing the next decisive phase will be decisive, a war with no exit, and the eternal political irony that governments built on conflict eventually discover that peace is more dangerous than war — until the streets fill up and suddenly it isn’t.

Israel 10-Year Government Bond Yield.

In a masterclass of theological entrepreneurship, Paula White-Cain — spiritual advisor to the Manipulator-in-Chief and High Priestess of the Washington theocracy — has identified a solution to the suffering caused by Operation Epic F**k-Up: Americans already struggling with $100 oil, 8% postal surcharges, and evaporating purchasing power should kindly donate the holy land behind this Malthusian operation. The theological investment thesis is straightforward — “when you bless Israel, God blesses you” — payable via Cash App, Venmo, or direct website donation. This arrangement is the last grift scam that the Ministry of Divine Finance has declined to address.

In a remarkable convergence of theology and market microstructure, Operation ‘Epic F**k-Up’ has evolved beyond a mere holy war between competing theocracies into the ultimate expression of a decade of economic warfare — conducted by an Empire already vacillating on its domestic foundations while its Manipulator-in-Chief has perfected the art of the geopolitical tweet as a wealth transfer mechanism for his plutocratic circle. Meanwhile, in a development that no financial curriculum anticipated, the theocrats of Tehran have inadvertently become the world’s most reliable trading signal — their missile salvos moving oil, gold, and bond yields with a precision that Wall Street’s finest quant desks can only envy. In the grand tradition of history’s most consequential conflicts, this one is simultaneously a holy war, an economic watershed, a domestic political excursion, and, for those paying attention, an exceptionally well-telegraphed macro trade. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of God are, for once, in perfect alignment.

Confucius taught that the will of the people is the voice of heaven. And heaven, it appears, has spoken with uncommon clarity. Across CNN, Reuters/Ipsos, Pew, and YouGov, the verdict of the American people is not a whisper but a chorus: 66% disapprove of the war, 66% want it ended immediately regardless of outcome, 60% opposed the strikes from the very beginning, and a mere 7% support a large-scale ground war. These are not the numbers of a divided nation cautiously debating foreign policy. These are the numbers of a people who have looked upon this enterprise and found it wanting — not out of weakness, but out of the ancient human wisdom that recognises the difference between a just cause and an unjust adventure. For the ordinary citizen of the Empire — unburdened by ideology, unblinded by eschatological ambition, and simply seeking to live, trade, and prosper in peace with the rest of the world — this war was never theirs. It was decided for them, in rooms they were not invited to enter, by men who will not send their own children to fight it.

A ruler who governs against the will of the people has already lost the Mandate of Heaven — and that no empire, however mighty, has ever successfully waged war abroad while forfeiting the consent of those at home. The polls are not a political inconvenience. They are a historical warning. The ancient masters would recognise it immediately. The question is whether anyone in Washington is still capable of reading.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/two-thirds-americans-want-quick-end-iran-war-even-if-goals-unachieved-2026-03-31/

In a development that the Ministry of Natural Disaster will no doubt classify as unrelated to Operation Epic F**k-Up, the global LNG market has achieved what insurance actuaries typically describe as a perfect storm — and then improved upon it. Two weeks after Iranian strikes on the Ras Laffan facility shuttered 17% of Qatar’s LNG output at the world’s largest liquefaction plant, Tropical Cyclone Narelle has helpfully arrived to disable Chevron’s Wheatstone gas plant in Western Australia, disrupting supply equivalent to more than 30 million metric tons per year and ensuring that the facility will not return to full operations for weeks. The combined arithmetic has obligingly calculated, amounts to more than a quarter of global LNG supply simultaneously disrupted. Nature, it appears, has joined the axis of resistance. The Ministry reports that energy markets remain orderly. Energy markets disagree.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/chevron-reports-outage-australian-gas-facilities-due-cyclone-2026-03-26/

Chevron has confirmed, with admirable corporate understatement, that Wheatstone will require “a number of weeks” to return to full production following Cyclone Narelle — a timeline the global LNG market, already missing 17% of Qatari output courtesy of the ‘Epic F**k Up’, is receiving poorly. Gorgon has returned to full operations; Woodside’s North West Shelf is working to resume. Combined, the three facilities represented nearly half of Australian exports last month — roughly 8.4% of global trade. Australia’s promotion to the world’s second-largest LNG exporter is less a commercial achievement than a process of elimination. China, having pivoted to Australian LNG after Qatar declared force majeure, has discovered that its replacement supplier has also been hit — by weather rather than ordnance, though the gas market appears indifferent to the distinction. More than a quarter of global LNG supply is now simultaneously disrupted. The Ministry of Victory reports that everything is going extremely well.

While the Empire polishes its boots for Season 2 of a war it won on Hour 1, China has quietly expanded its digital yuan program to 22 participating banks — a development the West is characterising as a payment efficiency upgrade with the same analytical rigour it applied to dismissing China’s ocean-mapping programme as scientific curiosity. The People’s Bank of China, never one to let a good crisis go to waste, is embedding its central bank digital currency deeper into everyday economic life through the time-honoured method of forced integration rather than voluntary adoption — simultaneously banning cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to eliminate any alternative that might allow citizens to transact outside state supervision.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-expands-digital-yuan-programme-with-12-new-bank-operators-2026-04-02/

The innovation is genuine: a CBDC is not money for the people’s convenience but money for the government’s omniscience — every transaction monitored, every account freezable, every purchase potentially subject to policy enforcement at the individual level. China is simply the first to implement this vision at scale, while building cross-border infrastructure through projects like mBridge that bypass SWIFT entirely, offering the developing world an alternative financial architecture that requires neither dollars nor Washington’s permission. Governments, one notes, do not introduce total monetary surveillance when public confidence is high — they introduce it when fiscal conditions are deteriorating and capital control becomes existential. The sovereign debt crisis is accelerating. The digital yuan is expanding. The timing, as always, is not a coincidence.

https://metalsmint.com/what-is-project-mbridge/

While the foolish man watches the fire across the straits, the wise man tends his own furnace. China, ever the dutiful student, has done precisely that: while the Empire wages its holy war and the rest of the world’s PMIs contract in sympathy, the Middle Kingdom’s official manufacturing index expanded to 50.4 in March — its first return to growth this year — beating every consensus estimate with the quiet satisfaction of a civilisation that has been ignoring Western advice since before Washington was a city. Non-manufacturing followed, rising to 50.1 against expectations of contraction. Government spending, AI-driven export demand, and the ancient Confucian virtue of minding one’s own business have proven more durable economic stimulants than geopolitical enthusiasm. The divergence is notable: manufacturing robust, services soft, and Chinese factories quietly absorbing higher oil costs while the architects of those higher oil costs celebrate their first-hour victory. The ancient masters taught that the superior man prepares while others are distracted. China’s March PMI suggests the lesson has been well learned.

Confucius taught that the man who absorbs today’s pain with patience accumulates tomorrow’s advantage. Chinese manufacturers, displaying precisely this virtue, recorded their fastest surge in raw material costs in four years during March — crude, copper, aluminium, and logistics costs all rising sharply in the wake of a conflict they did not start and cannot stop. Yet in a characteristically pragmatic act of strategic self-sacrifice, factories have chosen to absorb a portion of the cost shock rather than pass it entirely to customers — sustaining competitiveness at the expense of margins, and market share at the expense of profitability. The NBS statistician, with admirable understatement, attributed the pressure to “geopolitical conflict in the Middle East” — a phrase that translates, in the language of the ancient masters, as: the foolish man starts the fire and the wise man pays for the smoke. The question the next PMI will answer is how long Chinese manufacturers can continue footing part of a bill that Washington wrote.

In a rare act of statistical courage, the ISM Manufacturing report has become one of the first data releases to acknowledge that Operation Epic F**k-Up has consequences — a breakthrough in official economic honesty that deserves a moment of recognition. Factory activity expanded to 52.7 in March, which sounds encouraging until one notices that the prices paid index surged to 78.3, its highest since mid-2022, having advanced 19.3 points over two months — the fastest acceleration in nearly a decade. Sixty-four percent of manufacturer comments were negative, with 40% citing the war and 20% citing tariffs, suggesting that American industry has identified both the disease and its pre-existing conditions with admirable clarity. The Strait of Hormuz, that gift that keeps giving, is choking not merely oil but aluminium, fertilizer, and helium — the latter being essential for semiconductor production, which is to say that the holy war is now threatening both the global chip supply and the balloon industry simultaneously. Even if the conflict resolves tomorrow, price pressures will persist due to shipping displacement and infrastructure damage — which is economist for: the inflation is already baked in, and the Fed’s 2% target has never felt more theoretical.

The US Census Bureau has proudly delivered February retail sales data with the relevance of a weather forecast for a city that has since burned down. Sales rebounded 0.6% — ten of thirteen categories posted gains, auto sales surged 1.2%, and economists declared the consumer “pretty resilient“ — all of which was true approximately five weeks ago, before Operation Epic F**k-Up sent gasoline above $4 a gallon, destroyed a quarter of global LNG supply, and rendered every February data point as useful as a rotten avocado on a tanker waiting to transit a closed strait.

The figures are not adjusted for inflation, which is fitting, since inflation has not adjusted itself for the figures either. The retail picture heading into the Iran war was, by all accounts, reasonably constructive. The retail picture heading out of it is a separate dataset entirely — one that the Census Bureau will deliver, with customary precision, approximately six weeks after it ceases to matter.

US Retail Sales Adjusted to inflation (i.e. CPI) (blue line); S&P 500 to WTI ratio (yellow line); 7-Year Moving Average of the S&P 500 to WTI ratio (red line).

The Ministry of Propaganda will be pleased to learn that March nonfarm payrolls rebounded to 178,000 — the strongest print since late 2024 and above every economist estimate — a headline number so encouraging that one is almost reluctant to read the footnotes. The participation rate slipped to its lowest level since 2021, with prime-age worker participation also declining — a reminder that the most reliable way to reduce unemployment is to stop counting the unemployed. Average hourly earnings rose a modest 3.5% year-on-year, the weakest pace in nearly five years, which would be reassuring in a world where gasoline is not above $4 a gallon and a quarter of global LNG supply has not been simultaneously disrupted.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, though this improvement was partly driven by Americans exiting the workforce. The March jobs report captures a labour market that was stabilizing as the Iran war began — a distinction as meaningful as a clean bill of health issued to a patient who has since been admitted to intensive care. The Federal Reserve, encouraged by the report to maintain its inflation-fighting stance, will note that wage growth is decelerating precisely as energy costs are accelerating — a combination that delivers the worst of both worlds to the American consumer with remarkable efficiency.

Upper Panel: US Unemployment Rate (blue line); US Unemployment 2-Year moving average (green line); Lower Panel: S&P 500 to WTI ratio (yellow line); US S&P 500 to WTI Ratio 7-Year moving average (red line).

In what increasingly resembles a 1970s sequel no one asked for, Wall Street’s finest are still struggling to connect the rather subtle dots between a month-long and counting holy war, $100+ oil, and shortages—apparently a complex puzzle despite its historical simplicity. Rate-cut fantasies have been politely deleted, yet the same EYI crowd seems surprised to discover that higher energy prices tend to push inflation up, not down. Markets, in a sudden burst of realism, are even flirting with rate hikes—an idea that was pure heresy just weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has gracefully surrendered the cockpit to the bond market, with its credibility last seen somewhere over the Strait of Hormuz, descending at a steady pace like the credibility of those running the Empire to its inevitable collapse.

As Confucius might have said—had he spent less time on ethics and more time in the rice fields— “He who neglects the soil should not complain about an empty bowl.” Fertilizer, though rarely invited to polite conversation, sits quietly beneath the grandeur of modern civilization. It is the invisible engine that feeds billions, the silent partner of population growth, and, in today’s world, a commodity as entangled in geopolitics and capital cycles as any barrel of oil. To understand fertilizer is to understand both the strength and fragility of the global food system—much like appreciating that a great empire may still depend on very humble ingredients.

At its essence, fertilizer is simply nourishment for the soil—an offering, if you will, to ensure that plants fulfill their destiny. The wise farmer knows that crops, like students, require proper guidance and sustenance. The three essential nutrients—nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K)—form what might be called the “three virtues” of agriculture. Remove them, and yields wither like discipline without purpose. Provide them, and productivity flourishes, sometimes impressively so. Fertilizers, therefore, are not luxuries but necessities—multipliers of abundance in a world where land is finite and appetites are not.

Fertilizers are essentially food for plants—whether crafted in a lab or borrowed from nature—delivering the holy trinity of growth: nitrogen (for leafy ambition), phosphorus (for roots and flowers that actually show up), and potassium (for strength and respectable-looking fruit). Those mysterious numbers on the bag, like 10-5-5, are just the nutrient résumé—who does what, and in what proportion. You’ve got the fast-food version (synthetics like urea and ammonium nitrate) that works quickly but can leave a mess if overdone, and the slow-cooked option (compost, manure, bone meal) that feeds both the plant and the soil over time. As always, the dose makes the poison—too much of the convenient stuff, and suddenly your farm is contributing to water pollution, acidic soils, and algae parties no one really wanted.