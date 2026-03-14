The Week That It Was…

As the second week of March began — and Americans collectively sacrificed an hour of sleep to daylight saving time — investors dutifully sifted through February CPI and PPI data from China and the U.S., along with January core PCE and consumer sentiment figures. Unfortunately, most of the data had been compiled before the latest oil spike and supply chain disruptions, giving it the practical relevance of yesterday’s weather report during a storm. Meanwhile, earnings season had largely drifted into hibernation, with only seven S&P 500 companies reporting — though Oracle and Adobe remained the only ones likely to justify setting an alarm.

In a diplomatic masterstroke worthy of the Ministry of Peace’s finest traditions, the Chairman of the Board of Peace — that tireless champion of bombing for democracy — has followed the well-worn imperial playbook to its logical conclusion, demanding total surrender from Iran. The timing is, as always, impeccable: delivered precisely as reports emerge that the Empire and its ally are burning through ammunition at a pace that suggests Operation Epic Fury was planned with the same logistical foresight as the six-week Iraq campaign of 2003. Demanding unconditional surrender from a mountain fortress of 90 million people, whose security forces remain intact, whose IRGC controls the hard power, and whose geography has repelled every empire that has attempted the same manoeuvre for the past two millennia, is not a negotiating position — it is a presidential tweet. As the Ministry of Democratic Liberation would remind us: this is not an ultimatum issued from a position of diminishing ammunition — it is simply the natural conclusion of a peace process conducted entirely through airstrikes.

As Confucius might observe: “The empire that demands unconditional surrender has studied history long enough to repeat it.” Roosevelt demanded Germany’s unconditional surrender on January 24, 1943 — and the actual surrender came on May 8, 1945, two years and more than two million soldiers later. The script, it appears, has not been updated in eighty years: demand total capitulation, underestimate the resolve of the adversary, absorb the casualties, and eventually arrive at the outcome that a negotiated settlement might have delivered at a fraction of the cost in blood and treasure. It never fails — Democrat or Republican in the Situation Room of the White House — when faced with a determined adversary, the American imperial reflex defaults to the same playbook, the same rhetoric, and ultimately the same arithmetic. The only variable that changes is the body count.

https://fdr.blogs.archives.gov/2017/01/10/the-casablanca-conference-unconditional-surrender/

As Warmonger Cheeney once promised Iraq would be over in weeks, today The Warmonger In Chief deploys identical confidence about Operation Epic Fury in Persia as ‘a minor excursion’— apparently unaware that the imperial playbook’s most reliable chapter is the one where every such assurance ages catastrophically. For the record ‘Warmonger Bush’ stood beneath his “Mission Accomplished” banner on May 1, 2003, declared major combat operations over, and American soldiers were still dying eight years later in service of the plutocrats who ordered the invasion

In a display of presidential empathy that will surely resonate with every American filling their tank at $3.5 a gallon, Donald Copperfield — fresh from describing the bombing of a nation of 90 million people as a “minor excursion“ — has now reassured the public that surging oil prices are merely “a very small price to pay.” A very small price, naturally, paid exclusively by the American consumer, the trucking industry, the airline sector, and anyone who heats their home with oil, while the architects of Operation Epic Fury pay nothing whatsoever. The magic trick, executed with characteristic “The Manipulator In Chief’ flair, involves making the distinction between who orders the excursion and who pays for it disappear entirely from public consciousness.

MIGA — Make Israel Great Always — marches forward, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, gasoline prices climb toward levels last seen during peak pandemic chaos, and the American public is invited to consider this a patriotic contribution rather than an involuntary tax. As Confucius might observe: “The leader who calls someone else’s sacrifice a very small price has never paid it himself.”

US Average Gasoline Price (blue line); WTI price (red line) & Correlation.

As Confucius observed: “The wise man who seeks to end a theocracy by killing its leader should first inquire who inherits the throne.” Less than ten days into Operation Epic Fury, the Zionist coalition’s campaign to liberate Persia from its theocrats has accomplished something that 47 years of Islamic Republic governance could not: it has transformed a revolutionary theocracy into a hereditary monarchy, with the son of the Supreme Leader killed in the US-Israeli strikes — elected by the Assembly of Experts in a “decisive vote” that took place hours before anyone was informed. Iran, it appears, overthrew the Pahlavi monarchy in 1979 to eventually institute a Khamenei monarchy in 2026, with the IRGC — that sprawling military-economic empire controlling 40% of Iran’s economy — immediately pledging obedience to the new Supreme Leader who is, conveniently, already close to their institutional interests. The regime decapitation strategy, executed with the confidence of men who had never read a chapter on Persian political succession, has produced not the popular uprising Washington promised but a consolidation of hard power under a younger, IRGC-aligned leader with a global investment empire stretching from Tehran to Dubai to Frankfurt. As the Master might conclude: “The surgeon who removes the head expecting the body to dissolve has confused anatomy with politics — and the operation, as always, has produced precisely the opposite of its intended result.”

As everyone knows “The enemy of my enemy requires no introduction — only a telephone and a few hours.” It took precisely the time needed to brew a pot of tea for Tsar Vladimir to extend his congratulations to Tehran’s new Supreme Leader, offering solidarity to “our Iranian friends” with the warmth of a man who had been quietly positioning for exactly this moment throughout 2025 while China stockpiled discounted Persian crude and the IRGC consolidated its grip on 40% of Iran’s economy. The great alliance between the Bear and the Persian — cemented not by ideology but by the shared experience of Western sanctions, regime change attempts, and the dawning recognition that the unipolar moment is over — has found its newest chapter in a phone call that lasted mere hours after the Assembly of Experts rendered its decisive vote. Washington set out to isolate Iran, weaken Russia, and reassert imperial dominance over the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. It has instead accelerated the consolidation of a Eurasian axis that controls a significant portion of the world’s hydrocarbon reserves, nuclear arsenals, and overland trade routes. As the Master might conclude: “The empire that creates its adversaries’ alliances through its own aggression has not conducted foreign policy — it has conducted a recruitment drive.”

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/putin-congratulates-new-supreme-leader-offers-solidarity-to-our-iranian-friends/

In a diplomatic pirouette so elegant it deserves its own press release, Treasury Secretary Uncle Scrooge Bessent — who just days ago was describing Russia as a threat to American global influence — has announced the temporary removal of sanctions on Russian oil, thereby crowning Tsar Vladimir the unlikely hero of Operation Epic Fury’s unintended consequences. The administration that bombed Iran to strangle its oil revenues, closed the Strait of Hormuz to Western shipping, and assured markets that crude supplies were “very well supplied” has now quietly designated Russia as the oil supplier of last resort for the Eastern hemisphere — while reserving that honour for the United States in the Western hemisphere — a geopolitical division of energy labour that Tsar Vladimir, sitting behind his maxed-out but suddenly indispensable export infrastructure, could not have engineered more favourably had he planned it himself. In summary: Washington launched Operation Epic Fury to weaken its adversaries, and has spent the subsequent two weeks issuing sanctions waivers to Russia, a foreign policy outcome so contrary to its stated objectives that even the Ministry of Strategic Victory is struggling to find the appropriate banner for the USS Abraham Lincoln moment.

https://ofac.treasury.gov/media/935191/download?inline’’

As Confucius observed: “The emperor who declares victory while the gate remains closed has confused the proclamation with the reality.” Whatever threats the Manipulator In Chief has issued, and whatever propaganda the neocon coalition has broadcast to a credulous press corps, the Strait of Hormuz remains — officially or otherwise — a strait of no sailing. The gap between Washington’s narrative and the physical reality of 90% collapsed tanker traffic is not a communications problem — it is a strategic one. And the market, which reads tonnage data rather than Truth Social posts, has already rendered its verdict.

In a development that the Ministry of Free Navigation would classify as a robust demonstration of market resilience, the Strait of Hormuz is not entirely closed — it is merely selectively open, primarily to vessels that have thoughtfully disabled their transponders to avoid attracting the attention of either the country bombing Iran or the country being bombed, both of which are apparently monitoring the same shipping lane with competing intentions. Western commercial shipping remains largely suspended, because Lloyds — those cheerful custodians of maritime risk whose war insurance premiums have quietly become a foreign policy instrument — has declined to cover the inconvenience of sailing through an active combat zone. Into this vacuum have sailed two sanctioned VLCCs with Iranian ties and Chinese commercial links, joined by a total of twelve commercial transits in 24 hours, most travelling with their transponders conveniently switched off in the maritime equivalent of walking past a security camera with a hat pulled low. As the Ministry of Transparent Shipping would remind us: a vessel without a transponder is not evading surveillance — it is simply exercising navigational privacy. And the Strait of Hormuz is not a war zone — it is a selective transit corridor, open to those willing to take the risk at their own peril, invisible to those who prefer not to be seen, and closed only to the Western shipping companies whose insurers have decided that the Malthusian arithmetic no longer pencils out.

As the Ministry of Maritime Safety would remind us: the Strait of Hormuz is not closed — it is simply uneconomical for Western vessels to transit. The distinction is important. No Persian naval blockade has been formally declared; no official closure order has been issued. Instead, the financial architects of the global order, operating from their offices in the City of London, have accomplished through insurance pricing what no military force needed to achieve through force — rendering Western commercial shipping through the world’s most critical energy chokepoint structurally impossible by withdrawing war risk coverage at premiums that no shipping company can absorb. The pretext is the war they helped create; the mechanism is the actuarial table; and the consequence — supply chain disruption, energy scarcity, food shortages, and the slow arithmetic of cold and hunger visited upon the most vulnerable populations across the globe — is not a regrettable side effect but, as the Ministry of Population Management would classify it, an orderly adjustment of global resource allocation. The army of Persia did not close the Strait of Hormuz. The gentlemen of the City of London did — with a policy exclusion, a war risk surcharge, and a quarterly earnings report that will reflect the premium income quite favourably.

In a development that will disappoint everyone who confidently suggested “just use the pipelines” as the solution to closing the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, it turns out that Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s bypass infrastructure can handle a grand total of 3.6 million barrels per day — approximately 18% of what normally flows through Hormuz — which is the pipeline equivalent of solving a flood by offering everyone a paper cup. The remaining 82% has nowhere to go, a detail that the “just use the pipelines” crowd has processed with the speed of a Tik Tok post. The pipelines themselves are not exactly safe either: Iranian proxies in Yemen and direct Iranian strikes have made Fujairah port — which was hit by a drone attack on March 3rd — considerably less attractive as an alternative routing hub, while shipping rates out of Yanbu have more than doubled to $28 million per tanker, because nothing says “viable bypass route” quite like a price tag that makes the original problem look affordable.

In a historic gathering at Trump National Doral Club — because nothing says multilateral diplomacy quite like hosting a military coalition announcement at your own golf resort — the Chairman of the Board of Peace welcomed his carefully curated collection of right-wing Latin American allies to launch the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, a brand new military partnership that will leverage missiles against drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere. The summit, grandly titled the Shield of the Americas, notably excluded Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico — the three largest Latin American economies and, coincidentally, the three most relevant to any serious counter-narcotics effort — because “like-minded allies” is diplomatic language for “governments that agree with us.” The Warmonger in Chief, reflecting on previous administrations’ foreign policy failures, observed that “they went to these faraway places where they weren’t even wanted” — a comment delivered with magnificent self-awareness by a man currently bombing Iran while hosting a cartel summit at his Miami golf club. Wonder woman Kristi, freshly fired from the Department of Homeland Security where she discovered secret spy rooms and financed a ‘Cowgirl Hollywood campaign to Make Homeland Sexy Again’ , has been appointed Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas — because if anyone understands hidden threats operating beneath the surface of official institutions, it is her. As the Ministry of Hemispheric Peace would remind us: this is not the militarisation of Latin America — it is simply incredible things being done together.

https://x.com/POTUS/status/2030308939707883682

Wonder woman Kristi, freshly fired from the Department of Homeland Security where she discovered secret spy rooms and financed a ‘Cowgirl Hollywood campaign to Make Homeland Sexy Again’, has been appointed Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas — because if anyone understands hidden threats operating beneath the surface of official institutions, it is her. As the Ministry of Hemispheric Peace would remind us: this is not the militarisation of Latin America — it is simply incredible things being done together

In a dispute that the Ministry of Algorithmic Liberation would classify as a routine procurement disagreement, the Department of War — led by the ex-Fox News talk show host turned War Secretary — has demanded that Anthropic remove the safety restrictions on its AI model Claude, specifically those prohibiting mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems capable of killing without human intervention. Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei, displaying the naive idealism of a man who believed that “cannot in good conscience” was a legally defensible position in a $200 million contract negotiation with the Pentagon, has refused — prompting the Department of War to designate Anthropic a “supply chain risk,” a label typically reserved for foreign adversaries, and threaten to bar other defence contractors from using its technology entirely. Anthropic has sued the Pentagon. The government is reportedly drafting new rules requiring AI firms to grant irrevocable rights for all legal uses as a condition of federal contracts — because in the Ministry of Autonomous Liberation, an AI that refuses to kill without human oversight is not a safety feature, it is an obstacle. As the Ministry of Algorithmic Peace would remind us: mass surveillance is not surveillance — it is security. Autonomous killing is not killing — it is efficiency. And the AI company that declines to remove its conscience at the Pentagon’s request has not taken a principled stand — it has become a supply chain risk. When you dance with the devil, be prepared for the fact that he will never change — and he will always be hungry after the dance.

https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/pentagon-anthropic-ai-feud-wake-up-call-for-congress-analysis/

In a development that the Ministry of Digital Security would classify as a routine procurement update, the Department of War — having initiated its AI dispute with Anthropic, whose conscience proved insufficiently flexible for the Pentagon’s requirements — has replaced it with OpenAI, whose conscience proved considerably more accommodating. The transition was swift, efficient, and entirely in keeping with the Ministry’s mandate, until OpenAI’s Caitlin Kalinowski resigned, warning that “surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorization are lines that deserved more deliberation than they got“ — a statement that the Ministry of Thoughtful Deliberation has noted and filed accordingly. What Kalinowski exposed is not a new development but the next phase of an infrastructure that has been quietly under construction since the Patriot Act transformed national security from a targeted activity into a population-scale data collection enterprise — one that absorbed phone records, internet activity, financial transactions, and bank accounts with the quiet efficiency of a system that never announces its expansions, only its justifications. The integration of AI into this architecture does not change the surveillance state’s ambitions — it simply removes the last remaining bottleneck: the human being who previously had to read the file. As the Ministry of Population Security would remind us: this is not surveillance of Americans — it is the protection of Americans, administered at scale, in real time, without judicial oversight, by a computer system that, unlike its human predecessors, never sleeps, never doubts, and never resigns.

As bombs continued to fall across multiple theatres, unity within the “coalition of the willing” around the Ukrainian Cokehead began to show additional visible cracks. The latest diplomatic clash between Hungary and Ukraine erupted after Hungarian authorities detained several Ukrainian nationals traveling in armoured vehicles allegedly carrying tens of millions in cash and kilograms of gold — a discovery Kyiv promptly described as “state banditism,” while Budapest opened a money-laundering investigation and prepared expulsions.

https://gwaramedia.com/en/kyiv-accuses-hungary-of-state-banditism-after-it-detains-7-bank-workers-over-alleged-money-laundering-budapest-calls-bank-staff-ukrainian-gold-convoy-2/?utm_source=reddit&utm_medium=rd_post&utm_campaign=news_post_mar

Beneath the diplomatic outrage lies the usual culprit: energy. Hungary and Slovakia remain heavily dependent on crude delivered through the Druzhba pipeline, which has been offline since late January, tightening supplies and raising economic pressure. Budapest has accused Kyiv of conveniently delaying repairs, effectively turning the disruption into an oil blockade, while Kozak Orbán has warned that Hungary will apply political and financial pressure until flows resume. The episode highlights the EU’s increasingly Kafkaesque energy policy: sanction Russian oil while expecting Central European economies—still built around it—to absorb the consequences. In response, Hungary and Slovakia suspended diesel exports to Ukraine and hinted at blocking future EU funding for Kyiv, a reminder that in geopolitics, energy security tends to outrank diplomatic solidarity.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/hungary-will-force-ukraine-reopen-key-pipeline-russian-oil-orban-says-2026-03-05/

The dispute quickly became politically explosive. While Eurostan leadership continues to frame the crisis primarily through the lens of the war with Russia, Hungary has approached it through a far simpler metric: energy security. Budapest blocked a €90 billion EU package for Ukraine, arguing that it cannot finance a government whose actions are disrupting Hungary’s economic lifeline. The exchange of public threats between Kyiv and Budapest only underscored the breakdown in diplomatic language. When oil stops flowing, political solidarity tends to evaporate, leaving Brussels to demonstrate whether the “union” functions as a collective alliance — or merely as a collection of governments expected to comply.

https://www.unian.ua/politics/povidomlyu-nomer-orbana-zsu-yakshcho-vin-ne-rozblokuye-kredit-na-90-mlrd-yevro-zelenskiy-13305723.html

At the same time, in a development that the Ministry of Financial Stability would classify as a routine balance sheet disclosure rather than a canary in a very crowded coalmine, Deutsche Bank has helpfully flagged a €26 billion exposure to private credit in its annual report — an asset class that is simultaneously grappling with fund redemptions, deteriorating underwriting standards, AI disruption of its software borrowers, and the slow-motion train wreck of Morgan Stanley, Cliffwater, and BlackRock gating investors with the coordinated enthusiasm of an industry discovering its structural problems simultaneously. The German lender, whose €15.8 billion technology sector exposure has grown from €11.7 billion in a single year, assured investors it faces no “significant risks” from non-bank financial institutions — while in the same breath identifying private credit as a “key risk,” warning of “indirect risks through interconnected portfolios,” and quietly participating in a group of lenders unable to offload $1.2 billion of software acquisition loans in a hung deal that suggests the exit door is considerably narrower than the entrance.

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/deutsche-bank-highlights-private-credit-risks-portfolio-grows-2026-03-12/

Even before the price of energy stirs, even the Middle Kingdom feels the ripple. In China, consumer inflation quietly accelerated to 1.3% in February, the fastest pace in more than three years, helped by a lively Lunar New Year spending spree. Factory deflation also softened, with producer prices falling less sharply, while core inflation rose to 1.8%, the highest since 2019. The lesson is simple: when households celebrate, prices tend to follow. Yet the People’s Bank of China remains cautious, aware that rising oil prices may bring further inflation while external turbulence threatens to spill into domestic markets. Still, after several years of stubborn deflation, one month of festive spending does not change the deeper story—much like a grand banquet during the New Year does not mean the granaries are suddenly overflowing.

As Master Kong might gently remind the impatient merchant: profits grow not merely from rising costs, but from the noble art of persuading customers to pay them. In China, despite fierce competition and lingering deflation, companies seem to practice this art rather well. The spread between Core CPI and Core PPI has remained positive since August 2022, and in February it reached its widest level since January of the last Jubilee year. In plain terms, consumer prices are proving more resilient than producers’ costs—an encouraging omen for corporate margins. Thus, the wise investor, sipping tea and observing calmly, may conclude that valuations in the Middle Kingdom still have room to stretch their legs.

Spread between Core China CPI and Core China PPI (Histogram); 12-Month Fwd P/E of MSCI China Index (blue line).

Before Operation Epic Fury reshaped the global trade landscape, the Middle Kingdom had already delivered its most emphatic opening to a year in recorded export history — shipments surging nearly 22% year-on-year against a consensus of 7.2%, imports jumping 20%, and a trade surplus of $214 billion representing an all-time high for the period. China’s export machine was not merely performing — it was accelerating precisely as the geopolitical storm it had quietly anticipated gathered force. The world’s largest exporter now faces the escalating economic fallout of a Middle East war that disrupts the very shipping lanes its record surplus depended upon — yet with 191 million barrels of floating crude reserves, three months of strategic buffer, and a trade account already fortified before the first bomb fell, the Middle Kingdom enters the crisis with the composure of the superior man who, as the Master might conclude, “does not scramble when the storm arrives — because he never stopped preparing for it.”

February’s CPI will undoubtedly be celebrated as a historic victory—complete with PowerPoint slides and victory dances on Truth Social—proving once again that inflation has been “defeated.” Never mind that the data is already more obsolete than a floppy disk, considering oil prices have jumped nearly 30% since Epic Fury turned the Middle East into a holy war theme park with no exit strategy and no winners. For regular Americans not affiliated with the Malthusian Washington Swamp plutocracy, grocery prices keep creeping higher, and with energy costs spiking, that whole “disinflation” story is quickly becoming historical fiction. Inflation hasn’t vanished—it’s just catching its breath before sprinting again. While policymakers and market cheerleaders toast “cooling data” and plot their next regime-change money grab, actual households are getting squeezed like never before. Meanwhile, political pressure on central banks and the insatiable appetite for expansive fiscal spending guarantee that reflationary forces stay in full swing. Because here’s the thing: inflation and eroding institutional trust tend to move together like terrible dance partners, even while official narratives insist everything’s absolutely fine. Nothing to see here, folks—just keep believing those government statistics while your grocery bill says otherwise.

US Umbrella inflation Index (Average of CPI; Core CPI; PPI; Core PPI; Core PCE, 1-year consumer inflation expectations)

Instead of fantasizing about 2% inflation like it’s a campaign promise, seasoned investors—unlike Wall Street’s finest—can still perform elementary school math:

For that miracle to materialize by end of 2026, CPI would need to print below 0.2% every single month . Good luck achieving that with a newly politicized Fed chair getting coronated and wars spreading faster than a viral TikTok.

At more realistic 0.3%+ monthly prints, we’re cruising toward 2.88%–6.00% CPI by year’s end.

And when that reality check arrives, not even Donald Copperfield pulling a “Central Banker-in-Chief” rabbit out of his MAGA hat will disguise the fact that cutting rates into an inflationary boom ranks among the Fed’s dumber magic tricks. Bonus points: all those lovely shortages will spiral inflation right into mid-term election season, where not a single Manipulator-in-Chief will be able to hide from angry voters wondering why their grocery bill doubled. Abracadabra, your purchasing power disappeared in the Straits of Hormuz!

As stale as an avocado left baking on a beach towel, investors finally discovered that US consumer spending barely budged in January (+0.1%, when economists generously predicted 0% growth), while Q4 economic growth got quietly downgraded from a respectable 1.4% to a pathetic 0.7% annualized rate. Turns out those initial estimates were a bit... optimistic, with downward revisions hitting consumer, business, and government spending plus exports—basically everything except disappointment, which exceeded expectations. Meanwhile, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge (core PCE) jumped 0.4% month-over-month and clocked in at 3.1% year-over-year, because why let a slowing economy get in the way of rising prices? Welcome to stagflation’s warm-up act, folks.

US consumer sentiment dropped to a three-month low in March, hitting 55.5 as Americans collectively realized that adding a war with Iran to their existing problems wasn’t exactly a morale booster. The University of Michigan survey caught the perfect before-and-after snapshot: sentiment was actually improving before the airstrikes, then completely tanked during the nine days after—because nothing kills optimism quite like watching gas prices spike while your wallet’s already on life support. Consumers now expect 3.4% inflation over the next year (unchanged, because why would anything get better?) and gas price expectations hit their highest level since 2022. Translation: Americans were already miserable about high costs and a fragile job market, and now they get to experience all of that plus $5 gas.

In a stunning display of delayed pattern recognition, Wall Street’s Educated Yet Idiots have finally discovered — like cartoon characters realizing they’ve run off a cliff — that bombing the for peace might be stagflationary. The revelation required several days of processing, but they’ve now downgraded expectations to less than 2 rate cuts for the year. Never mind that anyone with a pulse knows stagflation means rates go UP, NOT DOWN — but why let a century of economic history interfere with outdated university theories? Wall Street’s still pricing in monetary easing while oil surges, supply chains collapse, and unemployment climbs toward plandemic levels. Buckle up: the Fed’s lost the controls long time ago, the bond market’s hijacked the cockpit, and credibility was last seen parachuting over the Persian Gulf.

Energy is the bloodstream of the global economy. Every good produced, every service delivered, every mile travelled, and every data center processing artificial intelligence ultimately DEPENDS UPON IT. Yet modern macroeconomic discourse often treats energy as a mere input rather than a guiding force. History teaches otherwise: energy is not simply a cost, but a constraint. It sets the limits of growth, shapes the rhythm of the business cycle, and increasingly stands at the heart of geopolitical rivalry.

From the Industrial Revolution to the digital age, each era of prosperity has followed a new mastery of energy. Coal powered the first factories, oil unleashed the age of mobility, and natural gas transformed electricity and industry. Though many speak of transition, hydrocarbons still carry the weight of the global economy, reminding us that nature’s laws are not easily bent by policy.

To understand energy is therefore to understand the economy itself. The cost of energy governs the fortunes of industry, the purchasing power of households, the path of inflation, and the balance between producers and consumers. When energy is abundant and inexpensive, growth finds fertile ground. When it becomes scarce and dear, economies slow and recessions appear. Such is the quiet law by which the modern world moves.

This truth lies quietly at the heart of the business cycle. For decades, the link between energy prices and economic growth has been evident, as many post-war recessions in advanced economies were preceded by sharp increases in oil prices. When energy becomes expensive, it acts like a tax upon the entire economy: transport costs rise, industrial margins compress, agricultural inputs become dearer, and households must devote a larger share of their income to fuel and electricity. The oil shocks of the 1970s offered a clear lesson, as the sharp rise in Middle Eastern oil prices plunged Western economies into stagflation—slow growth accompanied by rising inflation—leaving central banks struggling with a shock born not from excess money but from constrained energy supply. Similar patterns emerged before the 2008 financial crisis and again after the pandemic, when surging energy prices helped ignite a wave of inflation that forced aggressive monetary tightening. Thus, energy quietly governs the rhythm of expansion and contraction: when it is abundant and affordable, economies grow with ease; when it becomes scarce and costly, activity slows. In this sense, the price of energy sets the true speed limit of the global economy.

S&P 500 to Oil Ratio (blue line); 7-Year Moving Average of S&P 500 to Oil Ratio (red line).

Oil is the most geopolitical of all commodities. Unlike many industrial inputs, its supply rests in a few regions where political stability is often uncertain. Much of the world’s reserves lie in the Middle East, particularly around the Persian Gulf, where history has long been shaped by rivalry, conflict, and fragile alliances. Thus, the price of oil carries not only the balance of supply and demand, but also a premium for uncertainty. The global supply chain itself passes through narrow gateways—most notably the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil flows—while pipelines across Eastern Europe and Central Asia have become tools of political influence. The disputes surrounding Russian energy exports to Europe have shown how quickly infrastructure may become an instrument of power. Oil, therefore, is not merely a commodity traded in markets; it is a strategic asset woven into national security, diplomacy, and the shifting balance of nations.

https://www.oilmap.xyz/

Crude oil, much like wine or coffee, comes in different varieties—though far less pleasant to taste. It is commonly classified by density (light or heavy) and sulphur content (sweet or sour). Light sweet crude is the refinery equivalent of an easy recipe: simple to process and quick to turn into gasoline and diesel. Heavy sour crude, by contrast, is more like a complicated stew that requires extra cooking, expensive equipment, and a fair amount of patience to remove sulphur and break down the thicker molecules.

https://kimray.com/training/types-crude-oil-heavy-vs-light-sweet-vs-sour-and-tan-count

Over time, refineries around the world have become accustomed to particular “flavours” of crude depending on what their nearby producers supplied. Many refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Asia were built as industrial heavy-duty kitchens capable of handling the thickest and sourest barrels from the Middle East, Venezuela, or Canada. Meanwhile, several European refineries grew up refining the lighter crudes of the North Sea and Africa. The result is that the global oil market is not a simple buffet where any barrel can go anywhere. Each refinery has its preferred menu, which means that when a particular type of crude disappears from the market, the entire system starts behaving like a restaurant that suddenly ran out of the ingredients needed for its signature dish.

Asia’s refineries are engineered specifically for the heavy, sour crude grades that flow through the Strait of Hormuz — and that is precisely what is disappearing. The substitution problem is not a question of price but of chemistry: US Light Sweet crude does not run the same way through refinery configurations optimised for Gulf barrels, and there is no available alternative at scale. Russia is already maxed out with no capacity to increase exports meaningfully, and US Light Sweet is the wrong grade for the majority of Asian refining infrastructure. When the world’s most critical oil chokepoint closes because of insurers playing the role of the American Imperialistic agenda, it does not simply create a price shock — it creates a structural supply mismatch that no SPR release can resolve.

Oil is often praised for fuelling cars and airplanes, yet this is only its most visible talent. In truth, oil behaves like a quiet master in the workshop of civilization. When crude oil enters a refinery, it is patiently separated into different streams—gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and naphtha. The fuels move the world, but naphtha travels to the petrochemical plants, where modern alchemists gently persuade it to become simple molecules such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, and xylene. These modest-sounding substances are the humble scholars of the chemical world, from which thousands of useful materials are born. From ethylene comes polyethylene, the plastic found in packaging, pipes, insulation, and the many containers that guard our food and beverages. Propylene becomes polypropylene, which quietly serves in car parts, medical devices, carpets, and kitchenware. Butadiene lends its strength to synthetic rubber, allowing tires, shoes, and industrial belts to endure long journeys. Meanwhile, benzene, toluene, and xylene help create polyester fibres for clothing, as well as resins, paints, adhesives, and coatings that hold together the modern built environment.

Thus, oil does not merely power our engines; it shapes the very objects of daily life. The phone in one’s pocket, the fibres in one’s clothing, the packaging around one’s lunch, and even the fertilizer that nourishes tomorrow’s harvest all trace a quiet lineage back to the same barrel of crude. One might say that while men debate energy in loud voices, oil simply continues its work—turning itself into ten thousand useful things, without asking for applause.

The list of petrochemical companies declaring force majeure is now longer than the queue for a new iPhone launch—which is ironic, since those iPhones won’t be manufactured much longer without feedstock. Asian steam crackers, which brilliantly decided to source 60% of their naphtha from the world’s most stable region (the Middle East), are now scrambling to cut production, shut units, and explain to customers why chemical deliveries won’t be happening. From Malaysia to Vietnam, refineries are shutting down faster than you can say “global supply chain,” with companies rationing feedstock like it’s the apocalypse and praying they can avoid full shutdowns (restarting takes two weeks, and apparently nobody thought to keep more than a month’s supply on hand).

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/asia-refineries-cut-runs-middle-east-oil-disruption-2026-03-05/

The punchline? All those consumer products on store shelves—literally everything involved in modern consumption—are made from petrochemicals, so get ready for shortages that’ll take months to resolve even if peace magically breaks out tomorrow. Inflation’s about to boomerang back hard when consumers discover that their entire lifestyle is basically refined crude oil with marketing. Who knew centralizing critical global infrastructure in an active war zone could have consequences?

Turns out also the world’s fertilizer supply—the stuff that literally grows your food—flows through the same geopolitical powder keg where everyone’s currently having disagreements with missiles. Nitrogen production is heavily concentrated around the Persian Gulf, with Iran alone controlling 5% of global urea and 11% of ammonia trade through seven urea and 13 ammonia facilities (all conveniently US-sanctioned, so they sell slightly below market to India, Turkey, and Brazil—capitalism finds a way). Nearly half of global urea exports sail through the Strait of Hormuz, because apparently humanity decided the best place to produce fertilizer is right next to where we keep having wars about oil. Prices typically jump in Q2 when US farmers start buying and China decides to hoard theirs, but this year we’ve got the bonus wildcard of potential supply disruptions. Nothing says “stable investment” quite like fertilizer companies mining the Dead Sea while missiles fly overhead.