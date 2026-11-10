What’s behind the numbers?

The tenth CPI print of the year didn’t kick the door down. It moved in and unpacked. Headline rose +0.4% MoM, after September’s +0.6%, above estimate +0.3%, an annualised pace near 4.9%. As for annual inflation, there is no figure: the 2025 shutdown left October 2025 prices uncollected, so Washington’s last bout of gridlock has quietly deleted the year-on-year comparison. Energy, last month’s fridge raider, has slowed to a nibble at +0.7% (gasoline +1.0%, after +9.1%). With barely 7% of the basket, it added only about a twentieth of a point this time. The bystanders, however, have joined the party. Food jumped +0.5% after a flat September, electricity rose +0.9%, and shelter added +0.3%. Last month we said they were next. They arrived on schedule.

Welcome to Act Two of Inflation Wave Two, where the fire spreads from the fuel tank to the dinner table. The commentators who declared the concert over in July are now checking their programmes and finding the second half has begun. The fertiliser shortage and the diesel shock are working through the supply chain, and food is following fuel as surely as the invoice follows dinner. “Temporary,” the most durable adjective in the English language, may at last be heading for retirement. Not because inflation has gone, but because the statisticians can no longer even measure how long it has stayed.

When the thermometer is broken, the fever is still real.

Peel back the energy layer and you’ll find the core doing what Washington does best: pretending to make progress. Core CPI rose +0.30% MoM in October, a heroic slowdown from September’s +0.34%, and no doubt both parties will be issuing press releases to claim the credit. The three-month run of 0.29 → 0.34 → 0.30 averages about 3.7% annualised, nearly double the Fed’s 2% target, a target now honoured mainly in speeches. Services carried the load again with 0.26 points. Core goods eased to 0.04 points from September’s year-high 0.06, but they stayed firmly positive, as freight, fertiliser and fuel costs keep showing up in shop prices. Republicans will blame Democratic subsidies, Democrats will blame Republican tariffs, and the shopper will pay both at the till.

Now for the measure the Fed swears it watches most closely: supercore, which is services excluding housing. In October it printed 0.40% MoM, two-thirds above its long-run average of 0.24% since 1996 and about 4.9% annualised. That is the third straight month at or above 0.40%, a level that barely appeared in the decade before COVID and has since become routine. The record of 1.01%, set in April 2022, isn’t threatened yet, but give Congress time. Supercore is wages, insurance, medical care and repairs, the parts of the economy that tariffs and subsidies reach last and leave last. Once inflation settles in there, it stops being a headline and starts being a habit. Washington can’t agree on a budget, but it has reached perfect bipartisan consensus on ignoring this chart.

Market reactions.

Wall Street greeted the CPI with the attention span of a congressional hearing. Stocks opened with a sugar rush. By 10:00 the S&P 500 was near 7,545 and the Nasdaq 100 was brushing 28,000, as traders decided “only” 0.4% counted as good news. By lunchtime someone had read past the headline. The S&P slid to about 7,475 and the Nasdaq to roughly 27,420, before the afternoon “buy the dip” crowd, Washington’s most loyal bipartisan caucus, put the band back together. Translation: a market that can’t decide whether inflation is a problem has chosen to price it as someone else’s.

The bond market has stopped waiting for Washington to act and is pricing the Fed into doing its job. Fed funds futures now price a full 25bp hike at the 9 December meeting, with roughly a 12% chance of 50bp, taking the implied rate from 3.88% to 4.16%. By June 2027 they expect about three hikes and a rate near 4.62%, peaking around 4.63% in September before a token cut or two in time for the 2028 campaign. Even after 75bp of tightening, the policy rate would still sit below the 4.8–5.0% CPI peak implied by today’s monthly pace. So real rates go from negative to roughly zero, which in Washington counts as hawkish. The Fed is about to tighten into a stagflation, while Congress and the White House keep loosening through subsidies. That’s a central bank pressing the brake while the politicians floor the accelerator, and the passengers are told to enjoy the ride.

Bond vigilantes, it turns out, read the CPI past the first line. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 5% around lunchtime, peaking near 5.02% as markets priced in December’s hike. It then settled at 4.985%, a level once reserved for emerging markets with colourful finance ministers. The dollar enjoyed its rate-hike sugar rush, with DXY up 0.23% at 102.256 after touching about 102.40 before noon. Gold paid the toll and slipped from roughly $4,058 at the open to a low near $4,015, before clawing back to $4,031. The textbook says rising real yields are gold’s kryptonite. The textbook also assumed a government that pays its bills. A 10-year at 5% on $40 trillion of debt isn’t a sign of strength; it’s an interest bill Congress will meet the only way it knows how, by borrowing more. Today the dollar wins the sprint. Over the long run, gold usually wins the marathon.

Thoughts.

For readers who prefer one number to a dozen excuses, The Macro Butler’s US Umbrella Inflation Index blends the main CPI measures into a single reading. It hit 4.24% in October, matching its 2026 high, back at levels last seen in early 2023, and comfortably above its 2.75% average since 1996. That is more than double the Fed’s 2% target, and the trend since the start of the year points one way: up, from roughly 3% in January. The 2022 record of 7.89% still stands, but the bars are climbing again, and this time no supply-chain excuse comes gift-wrapped. Officially, BLS couldn’t publish a year-on-year inflation rate this month because the 2025 shutdown erased the comparison. Unofficially, the umbrella is open, and it’s raining on everyone except the politicians who seeded the clouds.

US Umbrella inflation Index (Average of CPI; Core CPI; PPI; Core PPI; Core PCE, 1-year consumer inflation expectations)

Now the arithmetic Washington would rather you skipped. Even if prices froze tomorrow, with 0.0% MoM for every remaining month, base effects alone would push headline CPI YoY to about 4.15% around the turn of the year. Keep printing 0.3–0.4% a month, the pace of the past quarter, and inflation peaks near 4.8–5.0%, then is still running at 3.5–4.4% by mid-2027, just in time for the next campaign season. To get back to the Fed’s 2% target by then, prices would have to rise no more than 0.1% a month, a pace not seen since lower energy prices briefly made central bankers look clever. The policy rate sits below every one of these near-term paths, so real rates stay negative whichever line you pick. This is a central bank buying inflation at a discount and calling it patience. The only scenario that hits target is the one where Congress and the White House stop adding fuel. Your Butler hasn’t seen that one modelled because nobody could find the data.

Seven day ago, American voters did what American voters do best in a midterm: they punished the party in the White House. Democrats took the House decisively and flipped the Senate. Exit polls told the story in one line: nearly nine voters in ten said the cost of living was a major factor in their ballot. The President’s approval sat at 38%, a historic low for a midterm.

Wall Street greeted the result with its favourite word: gridlock. The theory, repeated by every EYI on financial television, is that a divided Washington is good for markets because a government that cannot agree on anything cannot do much damage. History suggests that when two parties cannot agree on what to cut, they eventually agree on what to spend. And when the bill for that agreement arrives, it is not paid in votes. It is paid in purchasing power.

Stagflation is the economic equivalent of catching a cold and a fever at the same time: growth stalls while prices keep rising. It is the most uncomfortable regime an investor can face, because the two usual medicines cancel each other out. Cut rates to revive growth and inflation accelerates. Raise rates to kill inflation and the recession deepens. Central bankers call it a policy dilemma. Savers call it robbery in slow motion.

At The Macro Butler Financial Academy, we map the business cycle onto two axes: economic growth on the vertical and inflation on the horizontal. This produces four regimes, or four seasons. The Deflationary Boom is spring: growth recovers after a bust, rate cuts and fiscal support lift activity, and inflation has not yet caught up. Growth stocks and financial assets thrive. The Inflationary Boom is summer: the economy runs hot, resources are stretched, and cyclicals, emerging markets and commodities lead. The Inflationary Bust is autumn: inflation forces the hand of policy, growth rolls over first, and prices keep climbing. This is stagflation, the worst season for most assets, with gold the notable exception. Finally, the Deflationary Bust is winter: recession finally breaks inflation, and long-dated government bonds outperform everything.

The Macro Butler adds a second lens: energy and currency. Economic activity is energy transformed, so a healthy economy converts energy into output efficiently. A sound currency, meanwhile, holds its value against real things. Overlay the two and the inflationary bust becomes the corner where the economy is energy inefficient and the currency is being debased. Production slows, energy eats a growing share of income, and the currency loses value against gold. Cash stops being a store of value; gold becomes the only reliable one.

The problem with official data is that it arrives late, gets revised later, and is calculated by the same government that benefits from low inflation numbers. By the time the statistics confirm stagflation, your portfolio has already been invoiced for it. The Macro Butler prefers prices set by people risking their own money. Two market ratios do the job.

The first is the Equity-to-Oil ratio (E/O): the S&P 500 divided by the price of crude oil. It measures whether companies are producing value faster than the cost of the energy they burn. When equities outperform oil, the economy is converting energy into profit efficiently: a boom. When oil outperforms equities, energy is eating margins and real activity is under stress: a bust.

The second is the Gold-to-Bond ratio (G/B): the price of gold divided by a long-dated US Treasury index. Gold is the oldest money without a counterparty; a long bond is a promise to be repaid in currency. When gold outperforms bonds, markets are telling you the currency is a poor store of value: inflation. When bonds outperform gold, the currency is holding its value: deflation.

The question is: outperform relative to what? A ratio is only meaningful against its own long-term trend. In the Academy course, we use the 8.6-year moving average, the length of the pi-cycle: pi multiplied by 1,000 days, or roughly 3,142 days, or about 103 months. The 8.6-year cycle has a long record of marking turning points in confidence, and confidence is precisely what a ratio of stocks to oil and gold to bonds is measuring.

The test is simple. When the E/O ratio trades below its 8.6-year moving average, the economy is in a bust. When the G/B ratio trades above its 8.6-year moving average, the economy is in an inflationary phase. When both conditions hold at the same time, the market has declared an Inflationary Bust. That is our working definition of stagflation: no committee, no revisions, no press conference.

The beauty of the test is that it is forward-looking. Markets price the future; statistical agencies describe the past. In the 1970s, the gold-to-bond ratio broke above its long-term average years before the Consumer Price Index peaked, and equities lagged oil long before the National Bureau of Economic Research got around to dating the recessions.

Those who have mastered the business cycle understand that economic growth stands on four pillars: the cost of energy, the cost of labour, the cost of capital, and the cost of government. The first three get all the attention. The fourth does most of the damage, because it is the only one set by people who do not bear its consequences.

The cost of government has two blades, like a pair of scissors.

The first blade is taxation, broadly defined: income and corporate taxes, but also tariffs, regulation and compliance. Every one of them raises the cost of producing goods and services. Higher production costs mean less supply at every price. Less supply is the ‘stag’ in stagflation.

The second blade is subsidies: transfers, tax credits, price supports and deficit-financed spending programmes. Subsidies put purchasing power into the hands of consumers without creating a single extra unit of output. More money chasing the same or fewer goods is the ‘flation’ in stagflation. Combine both blades and you get the full haircut: an economy that produces less and pays more for it.

Here is where political gridlock enters the story. In a functioning legislature, a majority can at least attempt to trade one blade for the other: cut spending to fund tax relief, or raise taxes to fund programmes. In a gridlocked one, nobody can cut anything, because every cut is vetoed by the side whose constituency it hurts. The only legislation that passes is the kind that gives both sides something. In practice, that means each party keeps its own tax and adds the other party’s subsidy. Compromise in Washington rarely means less. It means more of both.

Gridlock also corrodes the third pillar, the cost of capital. Shutdowns, debt-ceiling brinkmanship and the threat of default raise the risk premium on the world’s supposedly risk-free asset. And when deficits cannot be closed politically, the pressure shifts to the central bank to close them monetarily: by holding rates below inflation and letting the currency do the quiet work of reducing the real value of the debt. That is fiscal dominance, and it is the engine room of every stagflation.

Stagflation is often taught as a 1970s accident caused by Arab oil sheikhs. The oil shocks were real, but they landed on economies that political paralysis had already made fragile. The script is old; only the costumes change.