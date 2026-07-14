What’s behind the numbers?

The sixth CPI print of the year arrived like a waiter bearing exactly what the table didn’t order — a surprisingly tasty -0.4% MoM and +3.5% YoY, beating consensus of -0.1% and +3.8% respectively, prompting Wall Street to immediately once again declare victory, pop the champagne, and completely ignore that the number was cooked during the Middle East ceasefire that has since expired, taking the energy price calm with it. Energy did its best impression of a well-behaved guest, decelerating from +1.5% to +1.0% — its lowest reading since the world learned that any pipeline, strait or refinery within artillery range is technically an inflation instrument. Food and core goods barely moved from May, with all the dramatic tension of a stage crew quietly rearranging furniture between acts while the audience mistakes the interval for the finale.

Which is precisely where we are: the interlude of Act Two of Inflation Wave Two, that pleasant pause where the orchestra catches its breath, the conductor loosens his bow tie, and every commentator with a Bloomberg terminal solemnly declares the concert over. It isn’t. Once fertilizer shortages and the re-energised energy shock finish their leisurely stroll through the supply chain and into the data, “temporary” — that most durable of adjectives — may finally be handed the early retirement it has been dodging, with remarkable athleticism, for the better part of four years.

Core CPI delivered another riveting instalment of “nothing to see here”: +0% MoM, two hairs softer than expected, and +2.6% YoY, also two hairs below forecast — because apparently inflation persistence has been quietly rebranded as a sign of economic resilience rather than, you know, a problem. The real headliner was core services — the 76%-of-the-basket colossus that policymakers have been solemnly promising is “normalizing” since roughly the Obama administration — which obligingly decelerated to +2.39% from +2.59% in May, its lowest since March, prompting the usual chorus of premature self-congratulation from anyone with a press release to file.

The official narrative is that everything remains perfectly manageable, and it is, provided nobody commits the amateur error of asking what comes next. What the data is politely declining to shout is that fertilizer shortages, energy spikes, and petrochemical supply-chain chaos have not yet arrived in the numbers — and they are famously not early risers. They will show up eventually, dishevelled and unapologetic, long after the consensus has already booked the soft-landing party venue and ordered the cake. Consider this statistical intermission for what it is: a brief, pleasant lull between acts, the kind where the audience mistakes the silence for the end of the show, just before the second wave crashes through the narrative like an uninvited guest who read the soft-landing forecast, laughed audibly, and helped himself to the champagne.

Cue the triumphant return of everyone’s favourite zombie metric: Owners’ Equivalent Rent — the number that measures the rent you would theoretically charge yourself for the house you actually own, computed with the full solemnity of peer-reviewed science by the Bureau of Labor Statistics — held steady at a dignified +3.3% YoY in June, matching May’s pace and confirming that shelter inflation has now officially “stabilised” at a level that would have triggered institutional defibrillators five years ago. This is naturally being packaged as a victory lap. The zombie is no longer sprinting; it is merely shuffling, arms outstretched, and in 2026 that apparently clears the bar for success. The fact that OER continues draining household purchasing power like a slow puncture in a life raft is considered beside the point — the crucial achievement is that the number failed to accelerate, which in modern central-bank dialect translates loosely as “nothing to see here, until there catastrophically is.”

And here, polishing off the trophy cabinet, comes SuperCore CPI — core services ex-housing, or as the Fed prefers to call it, “the only inflation metric that truly matters, until it doesn’t, at which point we’ll find another one” — decelerating from May’s +3.67% YoY to a refreshing +3.17%, a pace last sighted back in September, which the consensus is celebrating with the enthusiasm of a man who notes his house is only moderately on fire. This, lest we forget, is the metric the Fed spent two years billing as the truest, purest, most spiritually enlightened signal of underlying price pressure — right up until it parked itself stubbornly above 3% and declined to return to the 2% target, a target that will remain a theoretical aspiration for roughly as long as the empire keeps financing wars it cannot afford and printing the money to pretend otherwise.

Translation: Mission was never Accomplished. What we had was a smoke break between inflation waves, and the cigarette has been firmly stubbed out on the pavement. But by all means, continue reciting the victory sermon — just do so while politely averting your eyes from rent, food, goods, energy, insurance, and the radical extremism of basic arithmetic. Refill the daily hopium prescription, admire the emperor’s magnificent new clothes, and extend — as one always must — the professional courtesy of pretending that this time, against all historical precedent, the second wave will somehow be different.

Market reactions.

Equities closed green, because nothing says “buy tech” quite like a geopolitical flare-up reminding everyone that the machines must keep running regardless of who’s shooting at the pipelines feeding them.

With Trump Stagflation inevitably on the menu later this year and beyond, Wall Street shrugged at June’s cooling CPI as the first rate hike remains 66% probable in September, with three hikes fully priced by year-end at 24% odds — because nothing says “policy credibility” quite like a central bank that spent two years cheerfully cutting rates into an inflationary boom and is now fashionably late to the tightening party, arriving empty-handed, slightly dishevelled, and insisting with remarkable composure that it saw this coming all along. The Fed didn’t miss the inflation bus. It was busy driving it, in the wrong direction, with the windows down, waving at the passengers it was supposed to be protecting.

The USD weakened in the kind of kneejerk reaction that makes algorithmic traders feel briefly omniscient, as the market remembered that the Middle East is still on fire and a burning geopolitical neighbourhood tends to put a floor under the world’s reserve currency. So: dollar down on disinflation, dollar back up on explosions — just another perfectly normal Wednesday in the Empire’s twilight.

Gold held steady after retesting $4,000 intraday, because apparently a non-trivial portion of the market still needs reminding that gold exists precisely for moments involving active wars, sovereign debt compounding faster than anyone can pretend to service it, and central banks busy airbrushing their own recent history. In a world where Season Two of the Middle East excursion is streaming live, the fiscal situation requires increasingly creative accounting, and the Fed’s institutional credibility is on a managed decline, selling the only antifragile asset in the room ranks among investing’s more imaginative interpretations of risk management. Investors don’t abandon gold because it stopped working. They abandon it in the precise window between “this is fine” and “where do I buy gold.”

Treasuries rallied across the curve in a textbook bull steepener on Tuesday, because nothing clears the bond market’s existential dread quite like a single soft CPI print — never mind that stagflation is centre stage, Washington keeps weaponizing the dollar like a geopolitical loyalty card whose rewards program is quietly being discontinued, and the fiscal situation would make a Victorian debt collector weep.

Thoughts.

June’s CPI will be marketed, with all the subtlety of a campaign rally, as another glorious triumph in the war against inflation — courtesy of the Empire’s “tiny and totally successful” Middle East ceasefire, declared won approximately one hour into Day One, yet somehow still rattling global oil supply routes 136 days later and counting. For ordinary Americans not fortunate enough to be employed by the Malthusian Washington Swamp plutocracy, however, grocery prices will continue their inspiring upward journey, and energy costs will keep reminding everyone that “disinflation” was less an economic phenomenon and more a seasonal marketing campaign with a limited run.

Inflation didn’t die. It stopped to tie its shoes, caught its breath, and is now lacing up for Wave Two — arriving less than five years after Wave One finished its victory lap, which in inflation-cycle terms is practically a sprint. Meanwhile, policymakers and their market cheerleaders keep toasting “transitory” with one hand while quietly assembling the next geopolitical adventure package with the other.

And here is the part that never makes the press release: inflation and collapsing institutional trust move together like synchronised swimmers in a controlled demolition. The more households feel the squeeze at the checkout, the petrol pump, and the utility meter, the louder the official narrative insists that everything is “resilient,” “stable,” and “well anchored” — which are also the precise words one uses to describe a building immediately before it develops structural problems.

US Umbrella inflation Index (Average of CPI; Core CPI; PPI; Core PPI; Core PCE, 1-year consumer inflation expectations)

Instead of daydreaming about 2% inflation like it’s a campaign bumper sticker, seasoned investors — unlike certain Wall Street strategists still mainlining spreadsheet hopium at an industrial drip rate — retain the ability to perform elementary-school arithmetic, which remains, for now, unregulated.

The math is straightforward to the point of embarrassment. For the miraculous 2% CPI target to materialise by year-end, monthly prints would need to run at or below 0.0% from here onward — best of luck engineering that while a freshly politicised Fed chair gets ceremonially crowned, geopolitical conflicts spread faster than a viral TikTok conspiracy thread, and the energy market takes its cues from whichever drone strike happened before breakfast. Meanwhile, if monthly CPI keeps printing at the rather more realistic 0.2%+, the destination isn’t “price stability” — it’s somewhere between 4.3% and 6.2% by December, gift-wrapped in complimentary media excuses and emergency talking points delivered, as always, with an impressively straight face.

And when reality finally crashes through the narrative — as it has a tiresome habit of doing — not even Donald Copperfield performing his latest “Central Banker-in-Chief” illusion from beneath a MAGA hat will adequately conceal the fact that cutting rates into an inflationary boom ranked among the more spectacular policy magic tricks in modern monetary history. Bonus round: every delightful shortage, shipping disruption, and energy shock is queuing with the precision of a choreographed disaster to collide directly with midterm election season, right when voters start wondering why their grocery bills now require the kind of financing previously reserved for small-business expansion.

Artificial intelligence was sold as a deflationary miracle: cheaper code, cheaper copy, cheaper cognition — infinite thinking at roughly zero cost. Silicon Valley’s prophets swore the machines would do to the price of intelligence what the printing press did to the written word, and central bankers were invited to finally get a good night’s sleep. The Wise investors read the prospectus. They also read the electricity bill, the water ordinance, and the going rate for a single stick of DDR5 — and regrets to report that the miracle ships with an invoice, addressed to households that never ordered it. Because AI doesn’t abolish scarcity; it just relocates it, from the things machines make to the things machines need. While everyone frets about chatbots stealing the copywriter’s lunch, the real story is three floors down — in the substations, the reservoirs, and the clean rooms. Thinking is getting cheaper; power, water, and memory are getting violently, durably dearer, and since those sit under everything you buy, the cost is seeping into the price level like damp through a foundation.

Picture the AI economy as a five-layer cake. Up top, the icing everyone Instagrams: the applications — chatbots, copilots, agents. Below that, the models doing the actual thinking; below them, the compute — GPUs sweating through the arithmetic; below that, the infrastructure of hyperscale data centres, chillers and fibre. And holding the whole gâteau aloft, the layer nobody photographs but everybody depends on: energy. Everything above it is, quite literally, electricity in a costume. This is the law the bull market keeps forgetting — you cannot disrupt thermodynamics with a term sheet. A model is just electricity arranged into a clever pattern; training it spends power, running it spends power again, billions of times a day. The cake is marketed by the top layer and paid for by the bottom — and the bottom is made of physical commodities the rest of us also need to, say, refrigerate dinner

So, when a hyperscaler breaks ground on a campus the size of a small city, it isn’t just buying servers; it’s planting a permanent, multi-gigawatt bid on the foundational commodity of industrial civilisation — plus a thirsty second bid on the water keeping it from melting. The household down the road is reaching for the very same molecules, armed with a smaller wallet and precisely zero tax abatements. And there is only ever one clearing price. “When the giant and the gardener draw from the same well, it is never the giant who goes thirsty.”

Start with the numbers, because they’re the kind that end dinner-party arguments. American data centres burned roughly 176 terawatt-hours in 2025 — about 4.4% of the nation’s juice. By 2028, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory expects that to balloon to 325–580 terawatt-hours, or up to 12% of everything the US plugs in. The IEA reckons global data-centre demand will more than double within five years, hitting a 2030 figure equivalent to the entire current electricity consumption of Japan — which is a lot of rice cookers’ worth of GPUs.

In a well-supplied world, demand like that just gets met with a shrug. But the grid doesn’t do shrugs. New power plants take years, new transmission lines take longer, and the average wait for a grid connection in a hot data-centre market is four to six years — stretching to a full decade in Tokyo. Demand is sprinting; supply is limping in flip-flops. And when near-vertical demand meets a flat-footed supply curve, price does what it has always done: it adjusts, loudly. The Dallas Fed warns wholesale prices could rise 50% as demand doubles. This is no longer chart-porn for analysts: a Manassas, Virginia retiree opened a January 2026 bill for $281, against the $100 he’d paid the month before, after forty years in the same house with the same kettle. PJM’s own market monitor has pinned roughly $23 billion of capacity costs on data centres — describing it, without much diplomacy, as a massive wealth transfer from ordinary ratepayers to the richest industry alive.

US Electricity CPI since 1925.

Here’s the mechanism, minus the euphemisms: the hyperscaler rolls into town promising jobs that mostly don’t show up and tax breaks that absolutely do, locks in a discounted tariff, triggers a few billion in grid upgrades, and then watches the bill for those upgrades get quietly divided among everyone else on the wire — the retired couple in Ohio, the renter in Baltimore bracing for the next auction-driven hike, the Virginian whose state already feeds data centres nearly 40% of its power. Voters have clocked it; utility bills turned into an actual campaign issue in 2025, and eleven-odd states are now eyeing moratoria on new builds.

https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/ocasio-cortez-and-sanders-introduce-ai-data-center-moratorium-act/

Faced with grid queues measured in years, the hyperscalers simply shrugged and built their own power supply: onsite gas turbines, the largest stack of renewable power deals on record, and a nuclear industry yanked out of its decades-long coma. Offtake deals with small modular reactor projects have nearly doubled, from 25 gigawatts in 2024 to 45 today. The cloud is quietly building a second power grid next to the public one — and wherever it can’t, it just leans on the shared grid and lets the ratepayer pick up the upgrade tab. For the investor, that’s the loudest signal in this whole dispatch. The richest companies on the planet have decided the real bottleneck on AI isn’t chips or code, but raw electrons — and they’re throwing hundreds of billions at securing them, price be damned.