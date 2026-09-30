THE MACRO BUTLER HAS SET THE TABLE : Three New Long/Short Model Portfolios, Live for Financial Academy Subscribers on October 1, 2026

In a world of Trump Stagflation, 5+% Treasury yields, and a Fed hiking while it pretends to worry about jobs, “buy and hope” has become “buy and cope.”

So The Macro Butler extends its Long/Short Portfolio offering.

🐉 Long/Short HK & China Equities

The world’s most misunderstood market, traded on what price does, not what Beijing says.

🛢️ Long/Short Commodities

Scarcity pays, gluts punish, but momentum decides the timing.

💱 Long/Short Currencies

Every currency is a promise. The chart shows which ones are being broken first.

📈 Driven by Technicals, Not Opinions

Every position is managed on technical indicators: trend, momentum, and stochastics. Macro tells us where the storm is. Technical tell us when to open the umbrella. No narrative, however seductive, overrides a signal.

What you get

Clear entry and exit signals. No jargon for its own sake. No 40-page reports to justify a coin flip. Just the charts’ conviction, served neatly.

Why long/short?

Because being right on direction is half the job. The other half is being paid when the crowd is wrong. A long/short book lets you profit from the winners, the losers, and the widening gap between them.

Who it’s for

Investors who want to understand the trade, not just follow it. The Financial Academy teaches the why. The model portfolios show the how.

👉 Available now, exclusively to Macro Butler Financial Academy subscribers.

Join or log in at

https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/

The foolish man argues with the market. The wise man reads its signals and bows.

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

Learn the principles behind:

📈 Investing & Portfolio Building

🌍 Economics & Market Cycles

💡 Smarter Financial Decision-Making

Whether you’re starting your investment journey or looking to sharpen your financial knowledge, The Macro Butler gives you the framework to think differently about money.

👉 Start Learning Now

https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.