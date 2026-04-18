The Week That It Was…

The second full week of Q2 opened with the Buddhist world celebrating New Year 2569 BE via Songkran—another civilization quietly outlasting the Empire—while investors not busy getting waterboarded by their neighbours were treated to a thrilling lineup of… almost nothing. A few macro breadcrumbs (US PPI and Industrial Production), China’s first retail sales read since the “epic mishap,” and earnings from about 30 S&P 500 companies—led by BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and “Government Sachs” (a.k.a. Goldman Sachs)—with PepsiCo and Netflix politely confirming that the US consumer was, indeed, “digesting” everything just fine.

While dispatching his Zionist son-in-law — that versatile diplomat-turned-realtor — to Pakistan to consolidate a ceasefire in a war won comprehensively six weeks ago, Donald Copperfield took a moment from what appears to be an ongoing poker game to inform the Persian theocrats that they hold no cards. This assessment, delivered with the strategic acuity of a man whose previous card game apparently took place on the Lolita Express, overlooks one minor detail: Iran holds the Strait of Hormuz, which is not technically a card but is functionally the entire deck. The theocrats of Tehran, card-free as they allegedly are, have nevertheless managed to close the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, trigger the largest supply shock since the 1970s, introduce Europe to fuel rationing, and inaugurate the Trump Stagflation — a macroeconomic achievement so spectacular that it makes the 1970s look like a themed disco party with complimentary punch. The Warmonger-in-Chief, surveying this landscape and concluding that his opponent holds no cards, is either running the most sophisticated bluff in diplomatic history or has confused the poker table with the Oval Office. Given recent evidence, the distinction appears academic.

After 21 exhausting hours of negotiations in Islamabad — conducted by the Vice-in-Chief and a delegation of Zionist realtors turned diplomats whose previous experience in conflict resolution appears to have been limited to closing property deals in contested neighbourhoods — the Empire has announced, with the surprise of a weather forecast for the sun rising in the east, that there is no deal. In a development that every student of theology, history, and basic human psychology could have predicted before the delegation boarded its flight, two sides that have built their entire political legitimacy on the perpetuation of a holy war have declined to resolve it around a negotiating table in Pakistan. Season 2: Boots on the Ground is now loading, the world should brace for accelerating oil shortages, and the quagmire that will make Vietnam and Afghanistan look like weekend excursions is moving from pre-production into principal photography. The Strait remains weaponized. The oil price will rise further. The realtors are flying home. And the Empire, having won this war every hour since Hour 1 of Day 1, is preparing to win it even more decisively by sending its young men into Persia on foot.

In a diplomatic masterstroke delivered via Truth Social approximately six hours after acknowledging that negotiations had produced nothing, the Warmonger-in-Chief announced that the Navy of the Empire will begin blockading every ship attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz — a strait that Iran has already effectively weaponized — until the Empire reaches what he described, with characteristic precision, as an “ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN ALL BEING TO GO OUT“ deal. The strategic elegance is breathtaking: having failed to negotiate the reopening of a chokepoint that one party controls, the Empire has decided to close it more thoroughly, ensuring that the 20% of global oil supply already disrupted by the war the Empire started is now disrupted by the blockade the Empire is adding. Oil markets, energy-importing nations, and the governments— currently implementing fuel rationing — are understood to be processing this development with the equanimity of people who have just been informed that the fire brigade has decided to assist the arsonist. The Ministry of Victory reports that this represents maximum pressure. The oil price reports that it represents maximum opportunity. Both, for once, are correct.

The modern wisdom of Don Tzu, that most venerable of strategic philosophers, has finally resolved the Strait of Hormuz crisis with the elegance that only a Truth Social post can deliver: break an enemy blockade by blockading their blockade. The logic is impenetrable. Iran closed the Strait. The Empire will now also close the Strait — but from the other side, and with considerably more aircraft carriers — until a deal is reached in which everything is allowed to go in and everything is allowed to go out, which is, one notes, the definition of a strait that is simply open. Don Tzu’s contribution to the canon of military strategy is therefore as follows: to reopen a chokepoint, close it more thoroughly. To restore the flow of 20% of global oil supply, interrupt it from both directions simultaneously. Sun Tzu spent a lifetime studying the art of war. Don Tzu apparently spent a lifetime studying the art of the deal and has concluded that they are the same thing.

Before declaring the blockade, though not naming it war, Don Tzu spoke first to the crowd, not the council. He announced a great armada of tankers moving toward the Empire to claim oil that could no longer pass through the straits. Thus, he revealed both intent and urgency—for in strategy, he who speaks too soon shows where he must act.

The reality, as the strategist would observe, is that capacity is not commanded by will alone—there are simply not enough vessels to carry all the oil the world demands. The true measure of this strain lies in “tonne-miles,” the quiet arithmetic of transport, where distance and volume reveal the limits of logistics. Over time, the flow has favoured pipelines over ships, as efficiency seeks the path of least resistance. Yet on the global stage, seaborne trade remains vast, though increasingly shaped—and disrupted—by conflict and rerouting. When these flows contract or are forced into longer paths, costs rise and pressure builds across the entire system. Thus, the movement of oil is not merely transport, but a reflection of economic strength itself. He who understands the burden of distance and capacity understands where tension will emerge—and where advantage may be found.

https://planetcalc.com/4316/

The Empire may present itself as a strategic supplier when convenient, but the reality is far less heroic—it remains structurally dependent on global crude flows and cannot, under any realistic scenario, replace the scale of Middle Eastern supply. At best, it can smooth the edges for geopolitical optics and temper price spikes; at worst, it indulges in narratives that mistake flexibility for dominance. Those who believe otherwise are not studying energy markets—they are reciting wishful thinking.

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=PET&s=MTTNTUS2&f=M

While the “blockade of the blockade” is apparently still in full theatrical release, even as bombs conveniently pause when it suits the script, Don Tzu graciously thanked Iran for reopening a Strait that was never closed those countries of the Global South—while proudly maintaining a blockade that somehow remains both fully enforced and selectively invisible. In the grand choreography of geopolitics, ceasefires apply, except when they don’t, blockades hold, except when they’re lifted, and everyone declares victory in a game where the rules seem to change mid-sentence.

And it came to pass on the seventh day, which was a Sunday, that the Warmonger-in-Chief did not rest. Instead, he ascended unto Truth Social to smite the newly anointed Pope Leo XIV, declaring him “weak on crime“ and “terrible for foreign policy“ — a theological assessment delivered by a man who has spent the holy season of Easter threatening to send civilisations into darkness and hell. The Pontiff, that ancient keeper of the eternal flame, had spoken with prophetic clarity: “a whole civilisation will die,” he warned, calling Don Tzu’s Iranian threats “truly unacceptable.” Heaven, it appears, has issued its verdict. The Oval Office has filed an appeal. The mystical pattern now reveals itself in its fullness: the Warmonger-in-Chief, having already claimed divine mandate for Operation Epic F**k-Up, absorbed the Armageddon prophecy of his partner in war crimes Satanyahu, and received the blessing of his evangelical priestess Paula White-Cain, now finds himself in open spiritual conflict with the Vicar of Christ himself — suggesting that his true ambition extends beyond the presidency toward a grander ecclesiastical office. The ancient oracles taught that when a ruler declares war on both Persia and the Pope at the same time, the Mandate of Heaven has not merely been questioned. It has been formally revoked. The oil price, that most honest of prophets, continues its own divine ascent. Selah. The ancient oracles taught that when a ruler declares war on both Persia and the Pope at the same time, the Mandate of Heaven has not merely been questioned. It has been formally revoked. The oil price, that most honest of prophets, continues its own divine ascent. Selah.

In honour of his holiness Donald I—the newly self-anointed Pope of Mar-a-Roma, blessing markets, tariffs, and truth posts alike.

So, after a war supposedly “won on Day 1, Hour 1” and with the Empire’s navy marketed as the world’s unbeatable armada, the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is… taking the scenic route around Africa to avoid the Red Sea. Rather than a textbook transit through familiar chokepoints, the fleet is carefully steering clear of areas where drones and missiles have made things a bit less “invincible.” Meanwhile, a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is being rolled out with all the legal disclaimers and operational caveats of a “major undertaking,” quietly acknowledging that controlling global chokepoints is slightly more complicated than the brochure suggested.

https://news.usni.org/2026/04/13/carrier-uss-george-h-w-bush-operating-off-southern-africa-as-iranian-blockade-begins

In a move that surprises absolutely no one, Uncle Scrooge Bessent dusted off the well-worn “maximum pressure” script, warning China and anyone else still buying Iranian oil that sanctions are coming—again. With the Empire now enforcing a maritime blockade, Washington confidently “expects” Chinese purchases to pause, because stern letters to banks and threats of secondary sanctions have historically worked so flawlessly. Meanwhile, after conveniently issuing waivers that allowed millions of barrels to flow when it suited the market, the same playbook is back in full force—tighten, loosen, repeat—because nothing says strategic consistency like improvising energy policy in real time.

While Scrooge Bessent was busy threatening sanctions from afar, Mandarin Xi and Confucian Master Lavrov were calmly doing what seasoned powers tend to do—signalling deeper cooperation, with Russia politely offering to plug China’s energy gaps as if global supply chains were just another dinner arrangement. As Washington experiments with blockades that conveniently squeeze its own Asian allies, Beijing leans on diversified supply, stockpiles, and a well-timed Russian partnership—highlighting the quiet irony that policies meant to isolate are instead reinforcing alternative alliances, with Moscow and Beijing positioning themselves as the adults in a room Washington insists on setting on fire.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2026/04/15/fm-lavrov-pledges-energy-support-to-china-after-meeting-with-xi-a92504

While Washington declared “mission accomplished” somewhere between hour one and the next press conference, Iran—apparently not informed it was supposed to collapse—has been quietly rebuilding bridges, rail lines, and even missile sites faster than the Empire can fix its own potholes. Despite tens of thousands of strikes meant to break both infrastructure and morale, the lights remain on, and repairs are clocked in hours, not months—turning the grand strategy of “bomb now, destabilize later” into a rather awkward demonstration of resilience. Meanwhile, the fragile ceasefire looks less like victory and more like a high-stakes staring contest, where both sides measure not who won, but who can endure the pain longer.

In yet another reminder that the little excursion of “Epic Fury” comes with a bill, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, better known as PIF, is reportedly considering pulling the plug on LIV Golf—because even sovereign wealth funds eventually notice when a $5 billion vanity project keeps losing money. While management insists everything is “full throttle,” the reality is that tightening budgets, delayed megaprojects, and war-driven pressures and a looming sovereign debt crisis in the region are forcing some discipline—suggesting that the era of endless Gulf funding for feel-good sports experiments may be quietly heading for the exit.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/saudi-arabia-cusp-severing-ties-liv-golf-report

Even before the latest geopolitical “adventures,” Saudi Arabia was already discovering that trillion-dollar ambition occasionally meets budget reality: flagship projects were being trimmed, postponed, or quietly shelved, reminding everyone that the kingdom has “no ego” when it comes to scaling back. Now, with war adding pressure, a strategic rethink is inevitable—downgrading headline projects like The Line within NEOM from “must-have” to “nice-to-have,” while shifting capital back home. The message is clear: even the most ambitious visions yield to liquidity constraints, and when priorities tighten, global vanity investments are often first in line for the chop.

https://skift.com/2026/04/16/saudi-arabia-scraps-tourism-funding-in-vision-2030-shake-up/

In the land that calls itself holy, where power speaks in the language of righteousness and judgment is rendered in the name of virtue, a decree was issued. The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs set forth a list—ten names marked as transgressors in the year 2025—measured not by deed alone, but by voice, reach, and influence among the people. For in this order, to speak is to be weighed, and to question is to be recorded. Many among the named had spoken not against a people, but against the actions of a state; yet in the ledger of authority, distinction fades, and all dissent is gathered under one charge. Thus, the message is made clear: influence shall be counted, speech shall be judged, and those who shape opinion shall themselves become the object of scrutiny, for in such a system, perception is not merely observed—it is governed.

https://s2jnews.com/israel-release-its-official-top-ten-prominent-antisemitic-influencers-of-2025-list/

In what Brussels will celebrate as a triumphant restoration of European democratic values — and what students of electoral timing will note occurred with impeccable convenience — Kozak Orbán, Europe’s most obstinate obstacle to the globalist war agenda, has conceded defeat after 16 years of uninterrupted rule. Election results show the Tisza Party on track for 128 seats against Fidesz’s collapsed 62, a swing so dramatic that even the Cokehead Dancer on High Heels in Kyiv — who allegedly dispatched funds to populate the protest movement and was simultaneously attempting another pipeline false flag to refresh European hatred of Russia — could not have choreographed it more effectively. Four years after a 135-seat supermajority, Fidesz has been reduced to irrelevance in a single evening, ensuring that the last European leader who refused to send his citizens to die in Ukraine, opposed energy sanctions that impoverished his own population, will be replaced by a government considerably more enthusiastic about the globalist Malthusian agenda of war. Brussels is understood to be opening the good champagne. Moscow is understood to be taking note. And the Hungarian people, having voted to join the queue for fuel rationing and mandatory draft, will discover in due course what European solidarity actually costs to their life.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/hungarian-prime-minister-viktor-orban-concedes-defeat-after-painful-election-result-ending-16-years-in-power

The new Kozak-in-Chief, Magyar — that 43-year-old former Fidesz insider who transformed a fringe movement into a governing force in under two years with the suspicious efficiency of a project that had considerable tailwinds from Brussels — has hailed his victory as Hungary’s democratic turning point, which is one way to describe the replacement of one former Fidesz member with another former Fidesz member who has simply chosen the more lucrative side of the European funding equation. Magyar has pledged to restore Hungary’s relationship with the EU, unlock billions in frozen funds, and join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office — a package of commitments that will delight Brussels and cost Hungarian taxpayers whatever price tag comes attached to reintegration into the continental war consensus. He has carefully distanced himself from Ursula von der Leyen to avoid the “Brussels puppet” label, which is a sophisticated political manoeuvre rendered somewhat transparent by the fact that his party aligns with the European People’s Party, votes with pro-EU forces, and has just been elected on a platform of giving Brussels everything it wanted from Hungary. The puppet, one notes, need not be seen with the puppeteer to perform the required movements. Hungary’s frozen EU funds are about to be unfrozen. Hungary’s foreign policy independence is about to be frozen in their place.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/10/peter-magyar-leading-polls-hungary-election-tisza-opposition

To the people of Hungary: what has been taken from you this weekend is not merely an election — it is the last sovereign buffer between your children and a war that Brussels has been architecting for years. Romania was the rehearsal. Hungary was the main event. Any government that refuses to subordinate its national interest to the continental war agenda is destabilised, delegitimised, and replaced — and your new government will in due course present your sons with the same conscription papers Germany is already preparing. The draft does not announce itself in advance. It arrives, as all imperial impositions do, dressed as a democratic necessity. Plan accordingly.

In the end, as everybody knows, the hands behind the curtain are both unseen and unquestionable—guiding events with a clarity that requires no further inquiry.

The Ministry of Energy Independence of the venerable Eurostan announces, with its customary confidence, that Europe remains fully committed to eliminating Russian gas dependency by 2027 — a commitment that coexists, without apparent contradiction, with a 22% year-on-year increase in Gazprom pipeline exports to Europe in March 2026, averaging 55 million cubic meters per day through the TurkStream pipeline that sanctions were designed to render irrelevant.

https://www.bruegel.org/dataset/european-natural-gas-imports

Total Russian gas exports to Europe in the first quarter of 2026 rose 11% year-on-year to approximately 5 billion cubic meters, while LNG shipments jumped 17% to 4.8 million tons — driven, the Ministry declines to mention, by the energy crisis created by the war that Brussels enthusiastically supported. Europe has been under more than twenty rounds of sanctions against Russia, has formally agreed to phase out Russian gas by September 2027, and is simultaneously importing more of it than at any point since the sanctions began. The Ministry wishes to clarify that this is not hypocrisy. It is energy security. The distinction, like the gas itself, continues to flow through TurkStream regardless of what the official communiqués say.

Because clearly what this crisis was missing was another shortage, China is now planning to halt sulphuric acid exports from May—tightening an already stressed market for one of mining’s most boring yet absolutely critical chemicals. Who could have guessed that shutting the Strait of Hormuz might ripple beyond oil? Prices, of course, have responded with admirable enthusiasm: sulphur up ~70%, sulphuric acid in Chile up 44% in a month—and that’s on top of a casual 500% surge before the latest geopolitical brilliance. Nothing says “well-managed supply chain” like exponential price charts. Meanwhile, countries like Indonesia—now responsible for over 60% of global nickel production—are discovering that relying on Middle Eastern sulphur imports during a regional conflict may not have been the most resilient strategy. And with China pulling supply just as feedstocks are already scarce, replacing those volumes should be… straightforward.

The result? Higher costs, tighter bottlenecks, and a growing realization that sulphuric acid—yes, that unglamorous chemical nobody talks about—is quietly becoming a strategic choke point. But don’t worry, it’s definitely just transitory according to those siting in their Oval Office in Washington.

While investors remain fixated on the Strait of Hormuz, the Empire quietly signed a “defence cooperation” deal with Indonesia—sold, as always, with soothing phrases like “maritime security” and “capacity building.” Translation: better surveillance, tighter control, and a clearer view of everything moving through Southeast Asia’s chokepoints. In other words, while everyone watches one bottleneck, Washington is busy weaponizing another—Strait of Malacca—where much of China’s energy lifeline still flows. A century after Alfred Thayer Mahan explained that sea power decides everything, the strategy hasn’t changed—only the marketing has.

https://media.defense.gov/2026/Apr/13/2003911810/-1/-1/1/READOUT-OF-SECRETARY-OF-WAR-PETE-HEGSETH-MEETING-WITH-INDONESIA-MINISTER-OF-DEFENSE-SJAFRIE-SJAMSOEDDIN.PDF

Of course, China didn’t wait for chokepoints to become fashionable—it’s been quietly building detours for decades. The Central Asia–China gas pipeline, stretching roughly 1,800 km from Turkmenistan to Xinjiang, has already delivered over 500 bcm since 2009—conveniently supplying more than half of Turkmenistan’s exports while reducing reliance on maritime routes everyone suddenly cares about. With three operational خطوط totalling 55 bcm/year and a fourth (Line D) promising another 30 bcm—eventually, once contracts and pricing stop being “work in progress”—the message is simple: while others debate chokepoints, Beijing has been busy drawing alternative maps.

https://multimedia.scmp.com/news/china/article/One-Belt-One-Road/gasPipeline.html

China also quietly built the China–Myanmar Economic Corridor to go around it. The twin oil and gas pipelines—running roughly 800 km from Kyaukpyu to Yunnan—have been operational for years, moving up to 22 million tons of crude and 12 bcm of gas annually straight from the Indian Ocean into China.

https://www.irrawaddy.com/opinion/analysis/militarized-pipelines-how-chinas-security-priorities-harm-local-communities.html

In a moment worthy of a Confucian proverb, Master Xi gently informed Don Pedro, Premier of the crumbled empire of Hispania, that the “international order” had not so much evolved as politely unraveled into moral and strategic chaos—apparently what happens when empires confuse strategy with improvisation. While discussing olive oil, Rioja, and the small matter of global stability, Master Xi called for cooperation to avoid a return to the “law of the jungle,” subtly noting that recent geopolitical adventures have been less “rules-based order” and more “choose your own chaos.” Meanwhile, with trade routes strained and tensions rising, Spain now finds itself cast as a diplomatic bridge—because when the system wobbles, even middle powers get promoted.

https://www.afr.com/world/asia/world-order-crumbling-into-disarray-says-xi-20260414-p5znw3

In a development that will shock absolutely no one outside Wall Street’s EYIs, who still treat counterparty risk as a theoretical concept, the “barbaric relic” keeps quietly doing its job. The People’s Bank of China reported its 17th consecutive monthly gold purchase in March, adding 5 tonnes—the largest increase since February 2025—bringing total holdings to 2,313 tonnes. Gold now represents around 9% of China’s reserves (down slightly due to a temporary price pullback), with cumulative purchases reaching 7 tonnes for the quarter—the strongest pace since Q1 2025. Apparently, some institutions still prefer assets without counterparties… how quaint.

https://www.gold.org/goldhub/gold-focus/2026/04/china-gold-market-update-seasonal-demand-rebound-march

The wise nation does not react—it prepares. China has continued its quiet accumulation of gold, with the People’s Bank of China extending its buying streak while selling the most dangerous asset it could still own US IOUs. This is less a hedge and more a patient shift away from a system built on ever-growing sovereign debt and fragile confidence. While others debate, China steadily exchanges paper promises for an asset with no counterparty risk—mirroring a broader global trend as central banks rediscover that in uncertain times, independence is the most valuable reserve of all.

China Holding in US Treasury (red histogram) China Gold Holding (blue line).

It’s not just China dancing away from the dollar—Brazil has joined the samba. The Banco Central do Brasil has doubled its gold holdings in a year, lifting them to over 7% of reserves while the dollar’s share quietly slips to a record low. That’s not a casual step, that’s a full rhythm change. Central banks worldwide are doing the same, piling into gold not because inflation is loud, but because trust in sovereign debt is getting a bit offbeat. When confidence starts missing a step, capital doesn’t argue—it dances its way into assets with no strings attached. Gold, naturally, knows all the moves.

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-central-bank-boosts-gold-holdings-second-largest-reserve-asset-2025-2026-03-31/

As Confucius might note, the prudent prepare before the storm is visible: China’s approach is patient and deliberate, steadily building reserves to withstand any loss of confidence in sovereign debt markets. It is not abandoning the system but quietly hedging against its potential fragility—because the wise do not wait for crisis; they prepare for it.

As Confucius might observe with a knowing smile, when distant empires engage in noisy little excursions in Persia, the wise kingdom continues its work quietly: China’s industrial output advanced a solid 5.7% in March, exceeding expectations, while retail sales grew a more contemplative 1.7%, as households appear to be practicing the ancient art of patience rather than enthusiasm. The lesson is familiar: production remains diligent, consumption remains cautious, and harmony between the two is still being negotiated. Beneath this calm surface, the economy reveals its subtle imbalances: factories remain the disciplined students of growth, supported by exports and high-tech ambition, while domestic demand behaves more like a reluctant pupil. Even as external turbulence rises, years of preparation—energy security, diversified supply, and a tolerance for deflation—have allowed China to absorb shocks with composure. Yet signs of strain quietly emerge unemployment edges higher, property investment continues its long meditation downward, and policymakers now face the delicate task of encouraging demand without disturbing stability.

In the end, the Middle Kingdom reminds us of an old truth: resilience is not the absence of weakness, but the ability to endure it gracefully—though even the wisest economy cannot forever rely on factories to do the shopping.

While the Empire was busy exporting “stability” abroad, the domestic economy quietly got the memo: U.S. industrial production fell 0.5% MoM in March—well below expectations—dragging YoY growth down to a modest 0.74%. Despite confident narratives about energy independence, the slowdown was led by declines in oil and gas drilling and broader energy output, while manufacturing also disappointed, slipping 0.1% MoM and slowing to just 0.5% YoY. In short, at a time when domestic energy capacity should be strengthening, the data suggest the opposite—highlighting the growing disconnect between geopolitical ambitions and economic realities at home.

While victory narratives still echo loudly, reality appears to be drafting a different script: with conflicts spanning from the Russia–Ukraine front to the Gulf, the global system is edging deeper into a war-cycle footing—now extending beyond battlefields into factories. Reports that the U.S. is exploring converting civilian industrial capacity—from General Motors and Ford Motor Company to GE Aerospace—into weapons production underscore a broader structural shift toward militarizing supply chains. Framed as strengthening the defence industrial base, it also signals tightening resource constraints and depleted inventories, suggesting that this “temporary” conflict environment is quietly evolving into a more durable war economy.

https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/pentagon-approaches-automakers-manufacturers-boost-weapons-production-wsj-2026-04-16/

History suggests that when things get serious, America simply tells its car factories to stop making SUVs and start making history—just like in WWII, or more recently when General Motors and Ford Motor Company briefly became ventilator specialists. So, the idea of assembly lines rolling out tanks isn’t exactly science fiction—though this time the real production bottleneck might be less about steel and more about unions, politics. In short: when the world says, “war economy,” Detroit hears “new product line.”

https://supplychaingamechanger.com/how-americas-industrial-production-helped-win-world-war-ii/

On the other side of the world, the “Epic F**k Up” has officially reached peak modern tragedy: TOTO has paused orders for its famously luxurious prefab bathrooms—not due to demand, but because even toilets now depend on oil geopolitics. With naphtha shortages squeezing plastic supply, Japan’s bathroom kingpin is out of key materials, proving that when energy markets break, it’s not just supply chains that crack… it’s your bathroom upgrade plans too.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/business/2026/04/13/companies/toto-bathroom-order-halt-oil-supply-shortage/

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has delivered March PPI data with the reassuring headline that wholesale prices rose a modest 0.5% — a figure that requires one to look past gasoline jumping 15.7%, diesel and jet fuel surging, energy PPI leaping 8.5%, and transportation and warehousing costs climbing 1.3%, all courtesy of a war won comprehensively on Hour 1 of Day 1. The Ministry of Propaganda will be particularly pleased that core PPI — that ingeniously curated measure that excludes the things actually getting more expensive — rose a mere 0.1%, pulling the year-on-year core reading down from 3.9% to 3.8%, which the same analysts who missed the inflation surge of 2021 are already describing as “good news.” It is not good news. The pipeline for inflation is accelerating with the enthusiasm of a 15.7% gasoline price increase working its way through every supply chain, logistics network, and production cost in the American economy — a transmission mechanism that the core PPI measure has been specifically designed not to capture until it is too late to ignore.

Those who haven’t outsourced their thinking to Wall Street’s EYIs know that what actually matters for equities isn’t the latest narrative—it’s the spread between core CPI and core PPI, i.e., whether companies can pass on rising input costs and protect margins. In March, that spread turned negative for the fifth consecutive month—apparently a minor detail, unless you remember 2021–2022, when the same dynamic helped knock the shine off equity markets. But sure, higher energy costs squeezing margins is probably bullish this time—especially if you’re still riding the AI FOMO train.

Spread Between US Core CPI & PPI (histogram); 12-month Fwd P/E of S&P 500 index (blue line); S&P 500 index 12-month return (below panel; yellow histogram).

As if fertilizer shortages and diesel prices weren’t enough fun, Mother Nature decided to join the party: with about 60% of the U.S. now in drought, crops, livestock, and ultimately grocery bills are all lining up for impact. From parched southern fields to shrinking western snowpack, farmers are juggling water cuts and rising costs—because nothing completes a supply shock quite like a historic drought showing up right on schedule.

In a plot twist no one saw coming (except everyone), Donald Copperfield’s chosen successor to Jerome Too Late, Kevin ‘Wash-Lauder’, heads to chair the FED armed with at least $192 million in disclosed wealth—give or take a few “confidential” hundreds of millions. Married to Jane Lauder of Estée Lauder Companies fame, and freshly enriched by generous consulting gigs (including a casual $10 million+ from Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office), ‘Wash-Lauder’ is set to become one of the wealthiest central bankers in history. His disclosures read less like a public service résumé and more like a diversified hedge fund brochure—complete with AI startups, crypto bets, and mystery assets he promises to “totally divest.” Naturally, he’ll now be tasked with regulating the very financial universe he’s been comfortably orbiting—because nothing says independence like a few hundred million in prior entanglements.

https://prod-i.a.dj.com/public/resources/documents/kevin-warsh-federal-reserve-financial-discloure-2026.pdf

As the prospective new Fed chair prepares for the usual ritual on Capitol Hill—where the Empire’s finest nod thoughtfully before rubber-stamping the next “Central Banker In Chief”—Wall Street’s ever-imaginative EYIs are once again pricing in rate cuts, confidently declaring that the worst of the Persian detour is behind us. Meanwhile, the same institutions that missed the last few “transitory” episodes are back to selling serenity, even as the ripple effects are only just getting started. The reality? The Federal Reserve appears less like a pilot and more like a polite co-passenger, gradually handing the controls to the bond market—its credibility last seen somewhere above the Strait of Hormuz, gliding downward in what can only be described as a soft landing… minus the runway.

Confidence is a quiet virtue, seldom recorded in ledgers and beyond the reach of rulers who mint coin, yet it orders the affairs of men and the rise and fall of states. It is not proclaimed, but felt; not enforced, but cultivated. When one looks beyond the noise of markets and the arguments of governance, one finds a single root: belief. To have confidence is to trust in what is to come, to rely on the harmony of systems, and to place faith in others. It is the thread that binds present action to future outcome. When this thread is strong, families prosper, institutions endure, and nations remain in balance. When it frays, even the greatest structures lose their way.

From the perspective of the mind, confidence is not mere boldness, nor empty self-assurance. It is a quiet judgment that allows one to act amid uncertainty. For the path of life is never fully revealed, and if one were to wait for perfect knowledge, one would never take a single step. Thus, confidence serves as a bridge between the unknown and action, allowing the individual to move forward despite incomplete understanding.

In the cultivation of the self, confidence is also bound to purpose and agency. It enables one to see beyond the present moment, to believe that effort bears fruit, and that one’s conduct has meaning. Without such belief, intention weakens, and action loses its direction.

For this reason, confidence is not an ornament of character, but a pillar of order. When it is present, individuals act with clarity and systems endure. When it is absent, hesitation spreads, and even well-formed structures begin to falter. Yet confidence does not arise from ability alone. It is shaped through repeated action, through reflection upon outcomes, and through the stories one tells oneself. A person does not become confident only because they are capable, but because they come to believe in their own capacity. This is a subtle but essential distinction. Thus, confidence begins in perception before it is proven in reality. And since perception may be guided, it may also be misled. Therefore, the wise do not only cultivate confidence—they examine its source.

The Master might say: the clever deceiver does not seize by force, he is invited in for tea. The so-called Confidence Game is merely the art of guiding a willing heart—first by appearing worthy, then by echoing desire, and finally by offering a prize too timely to question. At such a moment, reason bows politely and emotion takes the seat of honor, while the victim persuades himself. As Maria Konnikova observes in The Confidence Game, deception endures not because men are foolish, but because they are hopeful. The finest trick is not the lie, but the half-truth well told—so that others may complete it. And when the illusion fades, it is not the loss that pains most, but the realization that one has been both guest and accomplice. Thus, what begins with one man’s folly may, in time, become the habit of a whole society.

https://www.mariakonnikova.com/books/the-confidence-game/

Confidence, like a well-brewed soup, depends on a curious mix of ingredients—some nourishing, others best kept in small doses. A dash of past success helps, though too much breeds arrogance; a pinch of failure adds humility, but an excess turns the dish bitter. The opinions of others act like seasoning—useful when balanced, disastrous when overdone. Then come the invisible spices: sleep, health, and the quiet voice in one’s head, which, if left unchecked, can behave like an overzealous critic or an overly generous cheerleader. Finally, there is the environment—place a person among the wise, and confidence grows steady; place him among fools, and he may either shine… or start believing he is the emperor without clothes.

https://startmywellness.com/2024/05/roots-of-confidence/

A public institution is, in theory, the noble servant of the people—funded by all, accountable to all, and designed to act in the collective interest; in practice, it often behaves like a well-fed orchestra where everyone plays, few listen, and the bill is sent to the audience. A private institution, by contrast, answers to shareholders rather than citizens, speaks the universal language of profit, and tends to move with the speed of incentive rather than the weight of procedure. The difference, therefore, is less philosophical than practical: one promises fairness and delivers paperwork, the other promises efficiency and delivers invoices. Yet both depend on the same fragile asset—confidence—without which the public one loses legitimacy, and the private one loses customers.

Public institutions—governments, central banks, regulators—run on a simple fuel: trust. Not the romantic kind, but the practical belief that someone, somewhere, knows what they’re doing. Their power isn’t just about rules and authority; it’s about people agreeing, more or less, that the system makes sense. The moment that belief starts to wobble, the whole structure begins to look less like a pillar of order and more like an overcomplicated group project with no clear leader.

Private institutions—corporations, banks, markets—play a different game. They don’t ask you to believe in their virtue; they ask you to believe in their results. As long as profits show up on time, confidence stays intact. Miss a few targets, however, and the same admirers quickly turn into critics. In short, public institutions survive on faith, while private ones survive on performance—and both panic the moment either runs out.

This is where economic cycles start to resemble a long dinner party: early on, everyone praises the host (public institutions), the wine flows, and the conversation is delightful—governments are “competent,” central banks are “brilliant,” and regulators are “essential.” But as the evening drags on and the bill quietly grows—debt piles up, bubbles inflate, and capital gets… creatively allocated—the mood shifts. A few guests begin to question the menu, then the service, and eventually the host’s judgment.