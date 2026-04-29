What’s behind the numbers?

As predictably as a well-rehearsed policy script, the Federal Reserve voted 8–4 to keep rates neatly parked at 3.5%–3.75%, with Jerome Too Late presiding over his most divided meeting in decades. Four dissents added a touch of drama—some arguing against easing, one pushing for cuts—because nothing signals clarity quite like policymakers disagreeing in every possible direction while doing absolutely nothing.

The Federal Reserve helpfully upgraded Middle East risks from “uncertain” to “very uncertain,” then delivered a statement so finely balanced it managed to say everything and nothing at once. Some officials even dissented over an “easing bias” that isn’t explicitly there—apparently spotting cuts hidden between the lines. In short, maximum transparency achieved: the Powell era ends with a masterclass in signalling without actually signalling.

In his final press conference as Fed Chair, Jerome Too Late confirmed he will remain on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors until at least the resolution of an ongoing investigation, potentially extending his tenure through 2028. While he pledged to maintain a low profile and not interfere with incoming chair Kevin Warsh, the decision breaks with precedent and limits Donald Copperfield’s ability to appoint a replacement, adding a layer of institutional and political complexity to the leadership transition.

Dissents within the Federal Reserve and remarks from the Central Banker In Chief highlight the growing cross-currents shaping the policy outlook. Rising oil prices are exerting clear upward pressure on headline inflation, while the extent of pass-through into core inflation remains uncertain. At the same time, consumer resilience—partly supported by tax refunds—may prove temporary, with higher fuel costs likely to weigh on spending power later in the year. At his press conference, Powell characterized the leadership transition at the Federal Reserve as orderly and routine, but historical precedent suggests markets may not be as composed. Periods of Fed chair turnover have often coincided with heightened volatility and notable drawdowns in the S&P 500, even when medium-term returns were mixed. In this context, any shift toward more hawkish pricing following the latest meeting could increase near-term downside risks for equities.

Powell’s opening remarks may not have moved markets immediately, but they signaled a subtly more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve. NLP-based sentiment analysis points to a shift away from dovish language toward levels historically associated with tightening bias. While a rate hike does not appear imminent, the initial market reaction toward a more hawkish interpretation seems around the corner.

Market reactions.

U.S. equities closed mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 the only gainer, while the Russell 2000 lagged amid a heavy flow of earnings, macro data, Middle East tensions, and the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

In money markets, traders are now pricing a 14% probability of a rate hike by December, rising to 52% by June 2027—suggesting that investors are increasingly acknowledging that in periods of wars, rate dynamics may skew higher rather than lower.

The US Dollar Index flexed a bit as the Federal Reserve delivered the usual “we’re not hiking… but we’re definitely thinking about it” performance—rates on hold, a few hawkish dissents for flavour, and The Central Banker In Chief hinting that hikes are now as fashionable as cuts. Add a side of geopolitical tension and some mixed U.S. data, and voilà: the dollar briefly rallied before remembering it’s still stuck in the same macro soap opera.

Gold continued to drift lower—not because of the Federal Reserve, but because in times of stress, investors sell what they can, not what they want, to meet liquidity needs and cover portfolio losses.

U.S. yields moved higher, supported by firm economic data—strong housing starts and durable goods underscoring resilient growth, despite softer building permits—while the Federal Reserve decision reinforced the upward bias.

Thoughts.

While Wall Street and The Manipulator In Chief continue their favorite magic trick—convincing investors that the Federal Reserve can steer the business cycle—the reality is less enchanting: in every inflationary bust driven by rising oil prices, the Fed has historically been forced to raise rates, not cut them.

FED Fund Rate (purple line); S&P 500 Index to Oil ratio (green line); 7-Year Moving Average of S&P 500 Index to Oil ratio (red line).

The idea that central banks—especially the Federal Reserve—are all-seeing economic Jedi masters calmly steering the global economy through every storm is one of the greatest comedy sketches ever performed on Wall Street. The script assumes they can tweak interest rates with the finesse of a brain surgeon: trim inflation here, boost growth there, smooth the cycle like a freshly ironed shirt. In reality, history—particularly during energy shocks and good old-fashioned stagflation—shows something closer to a group chat reacting three weeks late to a crisis that already exploded. Less “surgical precision,” more “frantically Googling what just happened,” with results that range from delayed to delightfully ineffective.

US CPI Energy YoY Change (blue line); FED Fund Rate (red line).

When it comes to rising food prices, the Federal Reserve suddenly looks like a chef armed with a calculator trying to stop a boiling pot by adjusting the kitchen clock. Interest rates can go up, down, or sideways, but none of it magically produces more wheat, lowers fertilizer costs, or convinces chickens to lay eggs faster out of respect for monetary policy. As grocery bills climb, the Fed can only stand there, tightening policy like someone turning down the music at a party where the real problem is the house is on fire. In short, you can hike rates all you want—bread still costs more, and the only thing getting squeezed is the consumer, not the price of dinner.

UN Food Price Index (blue line); FED Fund Rate (red line).

At the heart of the Fed’s predicament is a rather awkward truth: it’s trying to fix a supply problem with a demand remote control that isn’t even plugged into the right TV. When inflation comes from people spending too much, sure—raise rates, cool things down, everyone goes home early. But when inflation is driven by an energy shock due to shortages, the Fed is basically yelling at oil wells, geopolitical conflicts, and broken supply chains as if they might respond to a slightly higher interest rate and they don’t. Hiking rates doesn’t produce a single extra barrel of oil, unclog a port, or inspire years of underinvestment to suddenly reverse itself out of guilt. So, the Fed is left choosing between two equally unappealing options: slam the brakes and stall the economy, or ease off and let inflation run like an unsupervised toddler in an empty candy store.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) (blue line); FED Fund Rate (red line).