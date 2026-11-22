Wall Street sells finance as a cathedral. It has the incense of jargon and a choir of EYIs, and the collection plate goes round every quarter.

Tony and Derek Enciso of Piggo’s Trading Desk came in through the service entrance.

The Esoteric Gospel of Finance: A Working Man’s Interpretation was not written in a corner office. It was written between car payments, grocery bills and full-time blue-collar shifts. Its authors learned the price of debt before they learned its name, and that is where the book gets its authority. The Macro Butler was honoured to write its Foreword.

The gospel, in one line

A claim is not the thing it claims.

A balance is not wealth, a loan is not income, and a rising index is not a rising nation. A central bank can print the means of payment, but it cannot print a refinery, a harvest or a transformer.

Seven chapters, one question

The book runs from Mesopotamian clay tablets to programmable stablecoins and asks the same question at every stop: who owns the liability when the promised load disappears?

The Genesis of Value. Barter as the origin of money is a myth. Recorded obligations came first, and there is no currency that holds steady against everything.

The Architecture of Debt. Covers Solon, Roman debt bondage and the refinancing wall. At 6% instead of 3%, the same billion of debt costs twice as much.

The Alchemy of Central Banking. A secular priesthood whose words move markets in seconds without producing a single barrel.

The Cycles and Rhythms of Markets. Athens, Commodus, the solidus, John Law and the greenback. Each boom starts with something real and ends by borrowing against confidence.

The Invisible Hand. Crowd psychology, sunk costs, and gematria handled with unusual discipline: show the calculation, then test it.

Shadows in the Ledger. Nortel, Enron and Knickerbocker, then the circular financing behind the AI trade: Nvidia, CoreWeave and Supermicro.

The Future Revelation. Stablecoins, the GENIUS Act, tokenised gold and the politics of permission, which asks who decides whether a valid balance is a usable one.

Why read it

The authors keep the asset separate from the claim, the headline from the cash flow, and the symbol from the evidence. They call the theme of a world that rescues its debts while its necessities get dearer the “Inverse Great Depression”. Their “Earnings Mirage” is bigger revenue on a smaller business, and their “Hotel California” is assets that look stable only because no one can leave.

The book is raw in places and has its digressions. Read it with a pencil. The authors invite you to check their sources and argue with them, which is more than most EYIs will offer.

The Macro Butler’s verdict

Confucius said the man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.

Begin with your own ledger, because if you do not destroy your debt, your debt will destroy you.

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The Macro Butler

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