The Week That It Was…

The final week of the second month of Q2 was relatively quiet as trading activity remained subdued due to multiple holidays across major financial centres, including Hong Kong, the UK, and the U.S. Investor attention mainly focused on the latest Core PCE inflation data, while a light earnings calendar featuring just 12 S&P 500 companies kept corporate news flow limited, with results from Salesforce and Costco attracting most of the market’s attention.

While Donald Copperfield was busy distracting the public with another round of “imminent Armageddon” headlines and TACO Tuesday diplomacy, the most important primary of the upcoming midterms quietly took place on May 19. Thomas Massie did not simply lose a local race — Washington delivered a very public reminder that any politician questioning endless war funding or challenging the foreign-policy consensus risks being politically erased. What was presented as a normal Republican primary somehow became the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, with tens of millions flooding into a Kentucky congressional race that most Americans had never heard of before. Apparently, democracy remains sacred in Washington… provided the correct people finance it first.

https://dailycaller.com/2026/05/20/thomas-massie-ed-gallrein-donations-kentucky/

Thomas Massie’s real political crime was not losing a primary — it was opposing endless foreign aid, permanent wars, and openly criticizing the influence of AIPAC over Congress while Washington continued funding conflicts abroad as America sinks deeper into debt, inflation, and social decline. After the election, AIPAC openly celebrated spending millions to remove him, turning what used to be called “foreign influence” into something closer to a public relations campaign. Massie repeatedly argued that no foreign country should automatically receive American taxpayer money, whether Israel, Ukraine, Egypt, or anyone else — a position that in modern Washington apparently qualifies as radical extremism. The most remarkable part is not even the lobbying itself, but how openly the political system now advertises who is allowed to remain in Congress and who gets financially erased for asking inconvenient questions.

The Manipulator-in-Chief ultimately sided with the same foreign lobbying machine against the very voters he once claimed to defend. The man who built an entire movement around “draining the swamp” now stands comfortably alongside the donor networks and lobbying interests that MAGA once portrayed as the embodiment of that swamp. Donald Copperfield publicly attacked Thomas Massie as the “worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman,” despite having praised him and encouraged MAGA supporters to back him only a few years earlier — apparently before loyalty to ‘Satanyahu’ became a more important qualification than loyalty to the people of Kentucky.

At a time when America faces rising tensions with Iran, Russia, and China, mounting debt-market stress, border instability, and growing global disorder, Washington still found time to deploy senior political firepower against a congressman whose main offense was opposing endless wars and foreign entanglements. That alone says everything about the system’s priorities. Republicans and Democrats may perform outrage theatre against each other every night on television, but the moment anyone questions war spending, NATO expansion, or the influence of powerful lobbying networks, the entire establishment suddenly rediscovers the beauty of bipartisan unity. Whatever one thinks of Thomas Massie politically, the broader message was impossible to miss: in modern Washington, challenging the permanent foreign-policy machine can quickly turn a sitting congressman into a political target.

This is how republics slowly decay — not through foreign invasion, but through corruption, lobbying power, financial intimidation, and political systems that increasingly appear more responsive to entrenched interests than to ordinary citizens themselves.

As another conveniently timed “existential threat” emerged to help justify Season 2 of the Epic F**k Up in the Middle East, the ever-obedient fake news media suddenly discovered an alleged Iranian-linked plot targeting Donald Copperfield’s favourite dynasty princess, Ivanka. The storyline could hardly be more perfect: portray the ruling family as innocent victims just in time for another round of democracy delivery by missile. Meanwhile, the far less cinematic explanation — that Washington’s foreign-policy scriptwriters and Bibi’s war cabinet never wanted the conflict to end in the first place — quietly remains off-screen where it belongs.

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/ivanka-trump-assassination-plot-iran-irgc-al-saadi-1798462

Everyone knows the first commandment of every successful plutocracy: keep the wealth, influence, and dinner invitations circulating within the same aristocratic bloodlines for as many generations as possible. Dynasties survive longer when the heirs of political empires marry the heirs of financial empires — at least until history eventually sends the invoice.

So, while the latest Middle East “peace through reconstruction” adventure may have complicated the social calendar around Donald Copperfield Jr., elite circles remain fascinated by the identity of the bride. Unsurprisingly, she reportedly comes from another well-connected banking dynasty tied to figures who once helped smooth the reputation of one of the most infamous financiers in modern scandal history — because in the world of high society, “highest integrity” has always been an exceptionally flexible compliance term.

https://news.meaww.com/fact-check-was-donald-trump-jrs-wife-bettina-andersons-father-an-epstein-enabler

While still insisting that a miraculous peace deal would soon end the Middle East “little excursion,” Donald Copperfield spent Memorial Day Eve posting fighter jets and signed bombs on Truth Social after reports emerged that Washington was quietly backing away from negotiations under pressure from Tel Aviv and its domestic allies. In other words, the peace deal that supposedly existed only days ago is now collapsing publicly — proving once again that in modern diplomacy, ceasefires last about as long as a presidential social-media post.

Everyone remembers how, just four months ago, Donald Copperfield triumphantly rebranded himself from “Manipulator-in-Chief” into “Peace Maker-in-Chief,” unveiling his grand Gaza reconstruction initiative after the enclave had been reduced to rubble during yet another taxpayer-funded Middle East democracy renovation project by his partner in War Crime ‘Satanyahu’.

The plan, naturally, promised stability, prosperity, and humanitarian renewal — modern Orwellian code for “someone else will eventually pay the bill.” Yet as of May 2026, the so-called Board of Peace has reportedly secured only a tiny fraction of the $17 billion originally pledged for Gaza reconstruction, proving once again that launching geopolitical marketing campaigns is far easier than rebuilding societies after the missiles stop flying.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trumps-peace-board-faces-cash-crunch-stalling-gaza-plan-sources-say-2026-04-10/

In another reminder that the Philippines remains the loyal “52nd state” of the Empire in Asia, a 616,000-barrel shipment of emergency crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is now heading toward Manila aboard a Shell-chartered super tanker — because nothing says “energy independence” quite like surviving on borrowed barrels from Washington’s emergency stockpile.

The shipment forms part of the broader 172-million-barrel SPR release launched after supply disruptions tied to the little excursion in Persia and the ongoing chaos around the Strait of Hormuz. Ironically, the last major eastbound SPR release came during the 2022 energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, proving once again that “strategic reserves” increasingly function less as emergency buffers and more as geopolitical life-support systems for the global economy.

https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/US-Sends-Rare-SPR-Oil-Cargo-to-Asia-as-Hormuz-Crisis-Reshapes-Trade.html

Global energy markets are beginning to resemble a giant game of musical chairs — except the music is slowing, the chairs are disappearing, and everyone is pretending not to notice. Ship owners are still reluctant to transit the Strait due to security risks, while regional storage tanks are emptying, creating bottlenecks across global supply chains. Meanwhile, the United States continues exporting crude to allies at record levels, draining domestic inventories just as diesel and gasoline stocks sit near their lowest levels in over two decades.

In California, where policymakers have mastered the art of restricting supply while complaining about prices, refining capacity has fallen sharply, leaving consumers exposed to some of the highest fuel costs in the country.

For now, shortages remain most visible in Asia, but with demand holding up and inventories shrinking, the rest of the world may soon discover that “transitory” fuel shortages can spread almost as quickly as the explanations designed to justify them.

Because no government ever wastes a perfectly good crisis, the United Arab Emirates — fresh from expanding its digital surveillance infrastructure and quietly benefiting from U.S. dollar liquidity support after the latest Middle East “democracy stabilization exercise” — is now using geopolitical chaos to accelerate stablecoin adoption. Officials and industry executives are suddenly discovering that wars, sanctions, payment disruptions, and trapped liquidity create a wonderful opportunity to promote “alternative settlement digital corridors”. Naturally, this is all being presented as innovation, efficiency, and financial modernization — definitely not the construction of a beautifully regulated digital monetary panopticon where every transaction can eventually be tracked, optimized, and approved for your convenience.

https://gulfnews.com/business/corporate-news/ae-coin-and-usdu-to-develop-a-regulated-aedusd-digital-conversion-framework-for-institutional-settlement-in-the-uae-1.500533386

Donald Copperfield had barely unpacked his suitcases from Beijing before China went back to its favourite geopolitical hobby: reminding Washington who actually controls most of the world’s strategic minerals and rare-earth supply chains. Beijing announced new mining controls starting June 15, giving itself even more power to restrict output, review foreign investments, and tighten the screws on critical resources whenever “national security” mysteriously requires it. In other words, while Washington was busy celebrating diplomatic selfies, Beijing quietly kept its hand firmly on the periodic table.

https://www.xinhuanet.com/20260520/069cf9cc4761414f82caf623632a8048/c.html

Still blocked from buying the West’s magical chipmaking machines, Huawei has apparently decided to ignore the industry rulebook altogether and invent its own path to advanced semiconductors. While the consensus long insisted that only ASML’s EUV machines could produce cutting-edge chips, Huawei now claims it may reach 1.4nm production by 2031 using its own “LogicFolding” architecture and “Tau Scaling Law” — because when the Empire blocks you from entering the casino, the Middle Kingdom simply starts building a second casino next door. The reality is that export controls may have accelerated China’s technological self-sufficiency rather than stopping it. Meanwhile, somewhere in Silicon Valley, Moore’s Law is quietly being replaced by “Her’s Law,” proving once again that necessity remains the mother of invention — especially when sanctions are involved.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/huawei-proposes-new-path-chip-development-amid-us-sanctions-2026-05-25/

For decades, Switzerland’s greatest export was not watches or chocolate, but privacy. Offshore banking made the country wealthy by offering capital protection from unstable governments, inflation, and political chaos. Now, after years of surrendering banking secrecy under pressure from Washington, Brussels, and global tax authorities, Switzerland has managed the impressive feat of dismantling the very industry that made it rich. According to the latest Boston Consulting Group data, Hong Kong has officially overtaken Switzerland as the world’s largest offshore wealth hub. Once Swiss banks became little more than international tax-reporting departments, wealthy clients predictably began looking elsewhere for what Switzerland used to sell best: discretion.

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/finance/article/333094/Hong-Kong-overtakes-Switzerland-as-worlds-top-cross-border-wealth-hub-on-China-ties-report-shows

Now, this does not mean Hong Kong is some libertarian banking utopia untouched by compliance bureaucracy. Banks there are tightening oversight, increasing source-of-funds checks, and aligning more closely with Beijing’s capital controls. But unlike Switzerland, Hong Kong still understands a revolutionary concept increasingly forgotten in the West: capital should be attracted, not hunted down like a tax fugitive.

While Switzerland spent the past decade transforming bankers into compliance officers for foreign governments, Hong Kong positioned itself as the financial gateway of Asia — facilitating trade, cross-border investment, and multi-currency wealth flows. The difference is cultural as much as financial: Asia is still focused on creating wealth, while much of Europe now specializes in regulating, surveilling, taxing, and moralizing it into submission.

Then came the collapse of Credit Suisse, which shattered the myth of untouchable Swiss banking stability. Once the aura of secrecy disappeared and even Switzerland’s flagship institutions looked politically vulnerable, global capital predictably started moving eastward toward Hong Kong and Singapore.

The broader trend is difficult to ignore. Governments increasingly want not just taxation, but full visibility and control over capital itself — through CBDCs, transaction monitoring, beneficial ownership registries, and expanding financial surveillance. Offshore banking once acted as a firewall against that system. Switzerland voluntarily dismantled its own firewall. The money noticed.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/banks-hong-kong-tighten-investment-account-rules-after-beijings-crackdown-2026-05-27/

With the precision of a Swiss watch assembled during a power outage, U.S. consumer spending rose just 0.1% in April while inflation accelerated to its highest level since 2023 as Middle East tensions pushed energy prices higher. The so-called “core” PCE inflation gauge remained elevated at 3.3% year-over-year, reinforcing fears that the Federal Reserve may need to keep rates higher for longer — awkward timing for those still fantasizing about aggressive rate cuts. Meanwhile, real disposable income fell for a third straight month and the savings rate dropped to its lowest level since 2022, suggesting consumers are increasingly financing “economic resilience” the old-fashioned way: by slowly running out of money.

Even retailers like Walmart acknowledged that lower-income households are showing signs of financial stress, although apparently this still qualifies as a “strong consumer” as long as higher-income shoppers continue buying premium groceries and expensive patio furniture.

As the new Central Banker-in-Chief settles into his seat, Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs have begun to realize that their enchanted “rate cuts and a soft landing” fairy tale may have been little more propaganda. Markets are now pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by December with a delightful 57% probability. Meanwhile, Trump Stagflation continues to evolve rapidly from a “baseless conspiracy theory” into what increasingly resembles the Empire’s official economic doctrine, while the Manipulator-in-Chief reassures the population that the Persian “little excursion” remains merely a minor inconvenience required to continue exporting democracy, inflation, and regime change all at once. At this stage, like many of the Empire’s public institutions, the Fed resembles less a central bank and more a nervous airline passenger politely handing the controls over to the bond market, while its credibility continues a graceful descent somewhere above the Strait of Hormuz — still technically a soft landing, just missing the runway, the engines, and possibly the aircraft itself.

Confucius never studied climate models, yet he would have understood ENSO immediately: when the Pacific Ocean loses balance, the whole village argues with the weather. El Niño warms the waters and sends droughts, floods, and disappointed farmers across the globe; La Niña cools them and simply redistributes the misery with equal generosity. In normal times, trade winds keep the Pacific in harmony — warm in the west, cool in the east — but like an overconfident central banker, nature eventually pushes too far in one direction. Scientists now track ENSO with satellites, equations, and supercomputers, yet the system still behaves like an ancient dragon: predictable enough to respect, unpredictable enough to humble mankind every few years.

https://www.weather.gov/mhx/ensowhat

ENSO behaves like a dysfunctional family running the planet’s weather. El Niño, the “warm child,” arrives around Christmas, weakens the Pacific trade winds, and proceeds to flood Peru, dry out Australia, confuse monsoons, and make grain traders age prematurely.

La Niña, the “cool sister,” pushes the warm water back west, bringing heavy rains to Asia and Australia while upgrading Atlantic hurricanes from “seasonal inconvenience” to “annual subscription service.” Between them sits the neutral phase — the climatic equivalent of a politician promising stability before chaos resumes. Scientists can track these mood swings better than ever, but ENSO still refuses to follow a proper calendar, reminding humanity that nature enjoys keeping both farmers and economists slightly uncomfortable.

Agriculture is essentially humanity’s oldest weather derivative: every spring, farmers place a giant leveraged bet that rain will fall, the sun will behave, and temperatures will avoid having an existential crisis. ENSO enjoys sabotaging this arrangement. El Niño and La Niña can drown fields, delay planting, block harvests, wreck transport networks, or simply turn fertile land into an expensive dust collection. Too little rain shrivels crops, too much rain rots them, and a heatwave during pollination can erase an entire harvest faster than a hedge fund blowing up on margin. In farming, the difference between abundance and disaster is often just a few badly timed weeks of weather — and ENSO has a remarkable talent for arriving precisely at the wrong moment.

ENSO treats global agriculture like a rotating game of climatic musical chairs: every crop eventually loses a seat. Wheat may survive in one hemisphere while Australian fields bake like forgotten pizza dough; corn, famously dramatic during pollination, can see yields collapse after a few badly timed hot weeks in the US or Brazilian growing belts. Soybeans follow a similar script, with Argentina and Brazil regularly discovering that Mother Nature dislikes concentration risk as much as portfolio managers do. Rice, however, remains the true geopolitical powder keg. Since billions depend on Asian monsoons to flood their paddies at precisely the right moment, El Niño can turn rice markets into a global stress test, while La Niña often replaces drought with biblical flooding. On average, a strong El Niño trims global cereal production by only 2–4%, but averages are the economist’s favourite way of hiding the fact that some farmers enjoy bumper crops while others begin researching bankruptcy lawyers.

https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms4712

The real danger of a Super El Niño is not that one farmer has a bad season — it is that the entire planet seems to misplace its harvest at the same time. Australia’s wheat dries out, India’s monsoon weakens, Brazil’s soybeans suffer, and the US Corn Belt starts resembling a convection oven. In normal times, markets can substitute one crop for another, like diners reluctantly switching from steak to chicken when prices rise. But when wheat, corn, soybeans, and rice all surge together, substitution becomes an economist’s fairy tale. Scarcity stops being an inconvenience and starts becoming a geopolitical event, with the poorest consumers discovering that inflation is far less amusing when it appears on a dinner plate rather than a Bloomberg terminal.

https://www.climate.gov/news-features/blogs/enso/enso-climate-conductor-global-crop-yields

The Super El Niño of 1877–1878 was nature’s reminder that civilization is only a few failed harvests away from panic, and that politicians armed with ideology can sometimes be more dangerous than drought itself. Monsoons collapsed across India and China, Brazil’s northeast turned to dust, and famine spread through much of the developing world, ultimately contributing to tens of millions of deaths. Yet El Niño was merely the spark; the true accelerant was a Victorian system that continued exporting food while people starved, proving that free markets can occasionally display the bedside manners of a tax collector at a funeral. Today’s world has better logistics, satellites, and humanitarian agencies, but large parts of Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East still remain one severe climate shock away from discovering that globalization works wonderfully — right up until everyone needs grain at the same time.